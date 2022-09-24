Read full article on original website
Ram VB on the road and Rockets at home
Both high school volleyball teams from the county are in action tonight. Greene County plays a Heart of Iowa Activities Conference match in State Center vs. West Marshall while Paton-Churdan is home in Churdan vs. Ar-We-Va (Westside). Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams are 3-0 in the conference and 11-4 overall. The...
End of Week Results for Wildcat Athletics: 9/22 & 9/23
Last Thursday the cross country teams were in Guthrie Center for the Chargers Invitational. The high school girls brought home a 4th overall finish for the race, with Taitlin Koch leading the way with a second place finish. Chasey Rowan snatched 13th, and Zalina Morse finished out the top 20 placements. And for the highschool boys, Cael Hazen just missed the top 20, bringing home a 22nd place finish, with his teammates not far behind him.
Panthers Football Coach Talks Rivalry with WCV
This week the Panorama Panthers will face off against rival West Central Valley. It’ll be an important West Central conference game. Panorama head football coach Mike Kauzlarich had this to say about the game with the Wildcats. “Obviously our kids and their kids are familiar with each other. I think on paper, it’s a decently even game. At the end of the day, we gotta go out and execute, and our kids know that. Play our game.”
AC/GC Takes On I-35 For Senior Night
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Lady Chargers will celebrate their senior volleyball players tonight against Interstate-35. The two seniors playing their last home game are Saige O’Brien and Jordan Lemke. O’Brien has spent all four years on varsity and Lemke has served three years. Head Coach Barb South says they have meant a lot to the growth of the AC/GC volleyball program.
ADM Faces Foe with Great Balanced Offense
When a pair of undefeated teams take the field on Friday in Adel, there will be a lot of storylines between the ADM Tigers and the Creston Panthers. One of those storylines will be the two talented offenses on the field, and how two tough defenses will counter that. ADM...
Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield
Visitation for Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, October 1, from 4-6 PM at the Greenfield Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to EveryStep Hospice in Winterset (everystep.org/donate). Online condolences may be shared at johnsonfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife Sherry of Greenfield,...
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
Ribbon Cutting at New Disc Golf Course in Jefferson
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community invites everyone to a special event this Friday. Jefferson Matters Interim Director Matt Wetrich says the next Java and Juice event, along with a ribbon cutting will be at the new disc golf course at Daubendiek Park. “It was a group of...
Charles “Chuck” Harmon, 98, of Jefferson
A private family graveside service for Charles “Chuck” Harmon, age 98 of Jefferson, will be held in the Paton Township Cemetery at, Paton, IA. Memorials in his memory may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Survivors...
John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa
Funeral Services for John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church-Guthrie Center. Burial will be at the Monteith Cemetery in Rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday, September 26, 2022 from 10- 11:00 AM with family present during that time at the church. Online Condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.
Mary Seeman, 82, of Woodward
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Seeman, age 82 of Woodward, will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary held at 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
With Increased Farm Equipment On Roads Motorist Should Take Caution
With harvest season arriving in Iowa, motorists will begin to see a large amount of farm equipment on the road and motorists need to proceed with caution. Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright says motorists need to have patience when behind farm machinery on the road. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that no one should try passing farm equipment when there is a solid yellow line, a no passing zone, which indicates that passing is prohibited.
Greene County Schools Superintendent Opposes Arming Teachers
Following the decision by the Storm Lake School Board allowing the school district superintendent to select a certain number of staff to carry firearms onto school property, the Greene County Schools Superintendent shares his opinion. Superintendent Brett Abbotts describes his initial reaction when he first heard that Storm Lake School...
Phyllis Ann York, 93, of Adel
Funeral services for Phyllis Ann York, 93, of Adel, at 10:30 am on Friday, September 30th at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/27/2022)-Iowa State Patrol Trooper Shelby McCreedy
Iowa State Patrol District Four Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy talks about the statewide, speed-focus initiative that runs from September 27th-October 4th.
Wall of Witnesses in Perry Will Induct Two This Week
The 2022 honorees for a special dedication ceremony in Perry will take later this week. The Wall of Witnesses in Soumas Court will have two new individuals to be inducted at a special event on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm. This year, the recipients are Eleanore (Ellie) Wojan and Alan Hall. The 96-year-old Wojan was a teacher at St. Patrick’s and the Perry School District, as well as a consultant in special education for Area XI. She was an active member of the Methodist Church and she served as a Christian Global Concerns coordinator and also served in the King’s Circle.
Dallas Center Couple Part of Franchise Owners Bringing Scooters to Perry
Scooter’s Coffee unveils its franchise owners for its newest location in Perry. Troy and Kay Bauer of Dallas Center, bought a Scooter’s Coffee location in Waukee in 2019 and they have partnered with Stan Eilers to bring the Omaha, Nebraska-based company to Perry. Kay was a nurse who stopped by Scooter’s frequently on her way to work. She says her kids joked that she loved Scooter’s so much she should buy one. Her and her husband Troy jumped on the opportunity to go into business together and bought the Waukee location.
New Perry Chamber Member Orientation Tomorrow
A reminder for any new Perry Chamber members, a new orientation class is taking place tomorrow. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says they previously held a new member workshop this past spring and decided to have another one in the fall. “So we’re following up since we have quite a...
Jefferson Police Report September 26, 2022
12:49pm: John Olson reported children on a 4-wheeler operating on the roadway in the 800 Block of Mahlon Street. The officer did not locate the subjects. 4:31pm: Brittany Gathercoal requested officers at 1409 North Elm Street for a situation with a vehicle. The officers arrived and spoke to the complainant, who advised she had loaned a vehicle to a subject some time ago. She advised she has been trying to get the vehicle back, but the subject will not give it to her. The officer determined the complainant was the owner and the vehicle was given back to her. The officer issued Michelle Ann Christian of Grand Junction a citation for, “Driving While Suspended.”
Let’s Talk Dallas County (9/25/2022)-ADM Schools Superintendent Greg Dufoe Pt 1
ADM School District Superintendent Greg Dufoe talks about last week’s school board meeting.
