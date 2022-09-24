Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Our Lady of the Lake Northshore opens new ENT clinic in Slidell
Our Lady of the Lake Northshore recently held a blessing and ribbon cutting for its new Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Slidell. They celebrated the alignment of this well-known and respected ear, nose and throat clinic practice with the strong faith-based healthcare tradition of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.
NOLA.com
Beignet Fest announces winners from 2022 event in City Park
Loretta's Authentic Pralines scooped up both a people's choice and judges' award at the 2022 Beignet Festival in City Park Saturday, continuing a winning streak from past years. Festivalgoers cast votes for their favorite savory and best sweet beignet. The crabmeat beignet at Loretta's was voted the best savory beignet,...
theadvocate.com
Around Tangipahoa: Fall plant sale and more planned
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold its second Fall Fest and Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond. This family friendly event is free and open to the public. Hundreds of plants, including fall-themed bedding...
NOLA.com
10 New Orleans landmarks to see in 'Interview with the Vampire' series, starting Sunday
As with any TV show shot in New Orleans, part of the fun of the new AMC series "Interview With the Vampire" is spotting local buildings and landmarks. Below, find a collection of real-life locations you can watch for in AMC’s eight-episode adaptation of Anne Rice’s Gothic tale.
NOLA.com
It's about to be another Night Out in St. Tammany
Law enforcement officers across the parish will meet some neighbors for the first time and renew the acquaintenace of others during National Night Out Against Crime events at multiple locations on Oct. 4. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will host events at each of its four district offices during...
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
WLOX
Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
violetskyadventures.com
Browse this Outdoor Nighttime Street Bazaar Filled with Local Art
Stroll under the sparkling string lights and shop local vendors artistic creations. Only open at night, this outdoor street bazaar on Frenchmen Street turns out some unique artwork, jewelry and local photography. Conveniently located in the midst of the bustling nightlife of Frenchmen, the market boasts a variety of vendors from all over the city who come to show off their fabulous creations!
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
Man fatally shot inside Lafourche Parish home late Saturday night
A homicide investigation is underway in Lafourche Parish after detectives say a man was shot dead late Saturday night. According to the LPSO, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport.
WDSU
Fried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for the first time since 2019
NEW ORLEANS — TheNational Fried Chicken Festival is returning to New Orleans following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Fried chicken lovers will fill New Orleans Lakeshore Drive on Oct. 1 and 2. More than 30 restaurants will offer tasty treats. There will also be live music performances and...
NOLA.com
Michael Darnell, New Orleans lawyer, interim judge and City Council member, dies at 72
Throughout his life, Michael Charles Darnell was a striver. He graduated from St. Augustine High School, earned undergraduate and law degrees at Yale University and made partner at one of New Orleans’ most prestigious law firms. But in 1995, Darnell left Adams & Reese to start a law firm...
NOLA.com
Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot
A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Residents describe deplorable conditions at Parc Fontaine apartments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents at an Algiers apartment complex are begging for help, saying they’re living in squalor. One of the owners of the Parc Fontaine Apartments is Global Ministries Foundation, the same religious nonprofit that owns The Willows in New Orleans East, which Fox 8 earlier revealed was full of mold, trash and residents who said they felt unsafe.
uptownmessenger.com
Two overnight robberies reported on Jefferson Avenue
Two armed robberies occurred within hours of each other on Jefferson Avenue late Friday (Sept. 23) and early Saturday (Sept. 24). The first was near Magazine Street and the second at Freret Street. Four people in their late-20s were held up at gunpoint Friday night (Sept.23) on Jefferson Avenue near...
theadvocate.com
Human Condition: Mystery solved; The trumpeter in the photo is New Orleans' Gregg Stafford
In 1977, I was in New Orleans to see friends for Christmas, but stayed through Mardi Gras. I was wandering the French Quarter that January when I saw a parade led by a brass band marching down Chartres Street, a crowd following. I had my film camera ready. I was next to the band when its leader, a young trumpeter, turned my way. I snapped one shot.
WWL-TV
JPSO: Man shot, killed in parking lot of business in Marrero
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on Sunday night. Deputies were called around 11 p.m. for a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. They found a man shot at least one time.
Loyola Maroon
Locals react to mayor’s Mardi Gras apprehension
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently discussed the issue of the lack of police enforcement in New Orleans and how the severity of this shortage could result in cancellation of Mardi Gras in 2023. However, following this statement, Cantrell told WDSU, “we are NOT canceling Mardi Gras.” These contradictions have...
