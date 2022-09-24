ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Our Lady of the Lake Northshore opens new ENT clinic in Slidell

Our Lady of the Lake Northshore recently held a blessing and ribbon cutting for its new Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Slidell. They celebrated the alignment of this well-known and respected ear, nose and throat clinic practice with the strong faith-based healthcare tradition of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Beignet Fest announces winners from 2022 event in City Park

Loretta's Authentic Pralines scooped up both a people's choice and judges' award at the 2022 Beignet Festival in City Park Saturday, continuing a winning streak from past years. Festivalgoers cast votes for their favorite savory and best sweet beignet. The crabmeat beignet at Loretta's was voted the best savory beignet,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Tangipahoa: Fall plant sale and more planned

The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold its second Fall Fest and Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond. This family friendly event is free and open to the public. Hundreds of plants, including fall-themed bedding...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

It's about to be another Night Out in St. Tammany

Law enforcement officers across the parish will meet some neighbors for the first time and renew the acquaintenace of others during National Night Out Against Crime events at multiple locations on Oct. 4. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will host events at each of its four district offices during...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WLOX

Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair

SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
violetskyadventures.com

Browse this Outdoor Nighttime Street Bazaar Filled with Local Art

Stroll under the sparkling string lights and shop local vendors artistic creations. Only open at night, this outdoor street bazaar on Frenchmen Street turns out some unique artwork, jewelry and local photography. Conveniently located in the midst of the bustling nightlife of Frenchmen, the market boasts a variety of vendors from all over the city who come to show off their fabulous creations!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot

A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Fox 8 Defenders: Residents describe deplorable conditions at Parc Fontaine apartments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents at an Algiers apartment complex are begging for help, saying they’re living in squalor. One of the owners of the Parc Fontaine Apartments is Global Ministries Foundation, the same religious nonprofit that owns The Willows in New Orleans East, which Fox 8 earlier revealed was full of mold, trash and residents who said they felt unsafe.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Two overnight robberies reported on Jefferson Avenue

Two armed robberies occurred within hours of each other on Jefferson Avenue late Friday (Sept. 23) and early Saturday (Sept. 24). The first was near Magazine Street and the second at Freret Street. Four people in their late-20s were held up at gunpoint Friday night (Sept.23) on Jefferson Avenue near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

JPSO: Man shot, killed in parking lot of business in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on Sunday night. Deputies were called around 11 p.m. for a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. They found a man shot at least one time.
MARRERO, LA
Loyola Maroon

Locals react to mayor’s Mardi Gras apprehension

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently discussed the issue of the lack of police enforcement in New Orleans and how the severity of this shortage could result in cancellation of Mardi Gras in 2023. However, following this statement, Cantrell told WDSU, “we are NOT canceling Mardi Gras.” These contradictions have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

