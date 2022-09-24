The 2022 honorees for a special dedication ceremony in Perry will take later this week. The Wall of Witnesses in Soumas Court will have two new individuals to be inducted at a special event on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm. This year, the recipients are Eleanore (Ellie) Wojan and Alan Hall. The 96-year-old Wojan was a teacher at St. Patrick’s and the Perry School District, as well as a consultant in special education for Area XI. She was an active member of the Methodist Church and she served as a Christian Global Concerns coordinator and also served in the King’s Circle.

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO