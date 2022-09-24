Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Faces Foe with Great Balanced Offense
When a pair of undefeated teams take the field on Friday in Adel, there will be a lot of storylines between the ADM Tigers and the Creston Panthers. One of those storylines will be the two talented offenses on the field, and how two tough defenses will counter that. ADM...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Volleyball Team in Saydel Tournament Today
Tonight is the start to a busy week for the Wildcats, as it’s homecoming week. The volleyball team will get things started, as they head to Saydel today. They’ll be competing in the Saydel Varsity Volleyball Tournament. The Wildcats will be one of eight teams there, including the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panthers Football Coach Talks Rivalry with WCV
This week the Panorama Panthers will face off against rival West Central Valley. It’ll be an important West Central conference game. Panorama head football coach Mike Kauzlarich had this to say about the game with the Wildcats. “Obviously our kids and their kids are familiar with each other. I think on paper, it’s a decently even game. At the end of the day, we gotta go out and execute, and our kids know that. Play our game.”
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram VB on the road and Rockets at home
Both high school volleyball teams from the county are in action tonight. Greene County plays a Heart of Iowa Activities Conference match in State Center vs. West Marshall while Paton-Churdan is home in Churdan vs. Ar-We-Va (Westside). Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams are 3-0 in the conference and 11-4 overall. The...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Big road match Tuesday for VB Rams
This week of Greene County volleyball ends with Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams hosting its second annual Ram Invitational on Saturday inside the high school gym in Jefferson. Prior to that, it’s a Tuesday date at State Center vs. Heart of Iowa Activities Conference opponent West Marshall. The Rams...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield
Visitation for Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, October 1, from 4-6 PM at the Greenfield Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to EveryStep Hospice in Winterset (everystep.org/donate). Online condolences may be shared at johnsonfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife Sherry of Greenfield,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Mary Seeman, 82, of Woodward
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Seeman, age 82 of Woodward, will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary held at 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ribbon Cutting at New Disc Golf Course in Jefferson
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community invites everyone to a special event this Friday. Jefferson Matters Interim Director Matt Wetrich says the next Java and Juice event, along with a ribbon cutting will be at the new disc golf course at Daubendiek Park. “It was a group of...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa
Funeral Services for John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church-Guthrie Center. Burial will be at the Monteith Cemetery in Rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday, September 26, 2022 from 10- 11:00 AM with family present during that time at the church. Online Condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Charles “Chuck” Harmon, 98, of Jefferson
A private family graveside service for Charles “Chuck” Harmon, age 98 of Jefferson, will be held in the Paton Township Cemetery at, Paton, IA. Memorials in his memory may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Survivors...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ronald Dean Juergens, age 91, of Scranton
A public visitation for Ronald Dean Juergens, age 91, of Scranton will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Scranton from 1- 3 P.M. followed by a private family graveside service at the Scranton Township Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Wall of Witnesses in Perry Will Induct Two This Week
The 2022 honorees for a special dedication ceremony in Perry will take later this week. The Wall of Witnesses in Soumas Court will have two new individuals to be inducted at a special event on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm. This year, the recipients are Eleanore (Ellie) Wojan and Alan Hall. The 96-year-old Wojan was a teacher at St. Patrick’s and the Perry School District, as well as a consultant in special education for Area XI. She was an active member of the Methodist Church and she served as a Christian Global Concerns coordinator and also served in the King’s Circle.
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Center Couple Part of Franchise Owners Bringing Scooters to Perry
Scooter’s Coffee unveils its franchise owners for its newest location in Perry. Troy and Kay Bauer of Dallas Center, bought a Scooter’s Coffee location in Waukee in 2019 and they have partnered with Stan Eilers to bring the Omaha, Nebraska-based company to Perry. Kay was a nurse who stopped by Scooter’s frequently on her way to work. She says her kids joked that she loved Scooter’s so much she should buy one. Her and her husband Troy jumped on the opportunity to go into business together and bought the Waukee location.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Phyllis Ann York, 93, of Adel
Funeral services for Phyllis Ann York, 93, of Adel, at 10:30 am on Friday, September 30th at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County (9/25/2022)-ADM Schools Superintendent Greg Dufoe Pt 1
ADM School District Superintendent Greg Dufoe talks about last week’s school board meeting.
