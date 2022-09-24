If you were to show footage of Joe Joyce to a casual boxing fan unfamiliar with him, they might think he’s nothing special. Of course, that’s supposing you showed them clips of him before he folds his opponents up for the count of ten. Prior to that, Joyce can seem rather unassuming in the ring, as he is behaviorally outside of it. Compared to flashier, more dexterous heavyweights, he can present as a slow, ponderous plodder. Then you look at both the punch stats at the end of a given round and the condition of his opponent’s face caused by those numbers and you realize there was a lot more going on than jumped off the screen.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO