Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: If They Want Me To Fight Lomachenko, I'm Definitely Down With That
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson made it known early Saturday morning that he’ll fight whichever lightweight his promoters at Top Rank Inc. propose for his return to the ring early in 2023. Bouts with fully unified, undefeated 135-pound champion Devin Haney and former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko appear...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Drops, Stops Mikuru Asakura At End Of 2nd Round In Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather ended what developed into a firefight in the second round of their three-round exhibition by stopping Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at the end of that round Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The 45-year-old Mayweather dropped Asakura just before the bell sounded to end the second round. He...
Boxing Scene
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Carabajal: Waiting To Hear A New Fight Date With Serrano, Hope We Get It Soon
Brenda Karen Carabajal agreed to stand down to allow Amanda Serrano to further unify the featherweight division. The hope now is that the favor is returned in a timely fashion. Argentina’s Carabajal was once due to face Serrano (43-2-1, 30KOs) in a WBO featherweight title consolidation clash scheduled for August...
Boxing Scene
Connor Coyle Pumped To Face Felix Cash on Benn-Eubank Card
Irish sensation Connor “The Kid” Coyle will meet fellow unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash in a ten round contest for the WBA Intercontinental title Saturday, October 8 at the sold-out O2 Arena in London. Coyle-Cash will be broadcast live DAZN and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland....
Boxing Scene
Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine
It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
Boxing Scene
Warren Still Hopes Fury-Joshua Can Be Made, Admits Fury Has Lost Patience
Frank Warren, promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still hopeful that a deal can be reached for a domestic blockbuster with Anthony Joshua. The two sides are discussing a potential fight for the date of December 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with a 60-40 split in Fury's favor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: I Don't Think Ellerbe Would Want Tank Davis To Fight Shakur Stevenson
NEWARK, New Jersey – Bob Arum has a more optimistic perspective on Shakur Stevenson facing Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 than he does on sending Stevenson into what would be a fascinating fight versus Gervonta Davis. Arum’s company, Top Rank Inc., promotes Stevenson, Haney and Lomachenko, which...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: “Anybody Looking To Get In The Way Of My Dreams, That’s Personal To Me”
There’s a competitive spirit that encompasses Anthony Dirrell. Still, that hasn't stopped the former two-time super middleweight belt holder from building relationships with his adversaries. Yet, in the case of Caleb Plant, Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) has taken notice of his behavior both in and outside of the ring.
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez Says Hearn Was ‘Shocked’ By How Much He Makes, Sees Benn Fight Happening in ‘Maybe Two Years’
Jose Ramirez’s high financial requirements were the key stumbling block to a proposed fight with British welterweight Conor Benn, according to the former 140-pound champion. Ramirez, who held two junior welterweight titles before losing them to Scotland's Josh Taylor last year, said he had initial discussions with Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing about fighting Benn in the summer but once the topic of purses came up the talks promptly ended. Ramirez, of Avenal, California, said Heard was “shocked” to discover what Ramirez’s baseline fight purses are with his longtime promoter Top Rank.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - CompuBox Punch Stats
Joe Joyce, the WBO's number-one contender, won the vacant WBO "interim" heavyweight title by stopping the organization's number-two man, former WBO titlist Joseph Parker, with a counter hook to the jaw early in round 11. "The Juggernaut" lived up to his nickname in rounds 6-11 as he turned a relatively...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: In The Next Year, We Definitely Gonna Be Contending; In Top 10, For Sure
NEWARK, New Jersey – Most of the attention Friday night was paid to the two-division champion who is newest elite entrant into the lightweight division. Before Shakur Stevenson beat Robson Conceicao relatively easily, though, a younger, less experienced prospect promised that he, too, will be ready for the best the lightweight division has to offer sooner than later. Keyshawn Davis told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after his impressive fifth-round technical knockout of Omar Tienda that he expects to be a legitimate lightweight contender by next year.
Boxing Scene
Victorious Shakur Stevenson Blows on To Elite Lightweight Radar
Maybe it’s the hurricane shutters. While buffeting the Tuesday morning estate against the imminent arrival of the first big storm to approach Southwest Florida this season, I got to thinking about the future. Of the world in general. Of the neighborhood in particular. And in a lighter moment as...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Eager For 'Real Fight' With Mayweather: ‘I Want to Say I Got Your 0’
Jake Paul is all for trading sanctioned punches with boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. A few days after the Hall of Fame boxer called out the YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight curio to a “real fight”, Paul, 25, doubled down on his initial affirmative response. In a video posted on his social media Sunday, Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) insisted that he would take Mayweather up on his offer, however, with the caveat that he gets to weigh in at 175, while Mayweather gets to come in at 165.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Exhibition Set For November 13 In Dubai
Floyd Mayweather is already on to the next one. The global exhibition tour continues for the Hall of Fame former five-division champion and pound-for-pound king, who will next face YouTube personality Deji. The once-rumored fight is now official for November 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), event handler Global Titans confirmed Monday.
Boxing Scene
Warren Says TV Broadcasters To Meet To Discuss Fury-Joshua, Expects Decision ‘One Way or Another’
A resolution in the ongoing contract saga for an all-British heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury appears to be in the near, near offing. Frank Warren, the head of Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Fury, indicated in a recent interview that a key meeting with “TV broadcasters” will be held Monday and suggested that the outcome of that assembly may make or break a deal to see whether or not two of the biggest heavyweights names today will fight in December.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Terri Harper Boxes Past Hannah Rankin To Win WBA, IBO Titles
Nottingham Arena, Nottingham - For the WBA, IBO junior middleweight titles, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) is once again a world champion with a ten round unanimous decision over Hannah Rankin (12-6, 3 KOs). (photos by Mark Robinson) The scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93. Less than a year ago,...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez: "I Want To Look For That World Title Again"
Though he hates to admit it, the first defeat of his well-established career, stung Oscar Valdez. Yet, even with the Mexican star being forced to relinquish his world title to Shakur Stevenson earlier this year, the 31-year-old is doing his best to bury that unfortunate memory. With five months of inactivity passing by, Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) is hopeful that he’ll be given the opportunity to return to the win column sooner than later.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Gets His Message Across With KO Win Over Joseph Parker
If you were to show footage of Joe Joyce to a casual boxing fan unfamiliar with him, they might think he’s nothing special. Of course, that’s supposing you showed them clips of him before he folds his opponents up for the count of ten. Prior to that, Joyce can seem rather unassuming in the ring, as he is behaviorally outside of it. Compared to flashier, more dexterous heavyweights, he can present as a slow, ponderous plodder. Then you look at both the punch stats at the end of a given round and the condition of his opponent’s face caused by those numbers and you realize there was a lot more going on than jumped off the screen.
Comments / 0