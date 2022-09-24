Southern Nash and Rocky Mount’s soccer teams battled to a scoreless tie for 77 minutes in Monday’s Big East 2A/3A Conference match at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex. In the 78th minute, the Firebirds caught a break. Jonny Diaz’s shot inside the 18 deflected off William Broderick for the only goal of the match as Southern pulled out a 1-0 victory on the road to stay unbeaten in the league. ...

