High School Soccer Roundup: Late goal lifts Firebirds past Gryphons
Southern Nash and Rocky Mount’s soccer teams battled to a scoreless tie for 77 minutes in Monday’s Big East 2A/3A Conference match at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex. In the 78th minute, the Firebirds caught a break. Jonny Diaz’s shot inside the 18 deflected off William Broderick for the only goal of the match as Southern pulled out a 1-0 victory on the road to stay unbeaten in the league. ...
Iowa high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-27-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City East – 3, Sioux City North – 0 Le Mars – 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1 Hinton – 3, Akron-Westfield – 0 Sioux Falls Christian – 3, Western Christian – 2 Newell-Fonda – 3, Manson-NW Webster – 0 Spencer – 3, Storm Lake – 2 West Lyon – […]
