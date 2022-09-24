Read full article on original website
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
2024 Ford Mustang Convertible
The unveiling of the 2024 Ford Mustang range brought with it a few interesting new elements, not the least of which is the highly-anticipated Dark Horse coupe model. The Ford Mustang Convertible lineup retains two engine options for 2024, with the higher output GT Convertible reviewed separately. The less-powerful EcoBoost Convertible did get its share of TLC, however, and promises to give buyers even more driving pleasure than before. With more duality in this format, you can enjoy drop-top cruising and the occasional burnout on track - but if you were hoping for a manual transmission, you're plumb out of luck. Based on a heavily revised version of the old platform, but with a substantially revised engine, is the EcoBoost Mustang all you need for your drop-top thrills? Or is something missing from the equation?
986 Horsepower Ferrari SF 90 Stradale Will Take Your Driving Experience To The Next Level
This incredible Ferrari is unlike anything else on the road. The name Stradale means a lot of things to Automotive enthusiasts, especially those obsessed with Italian brands that we all know and love. If you know the name then you know that it's almost exclusively associated with Ferrari who boasts a line up of some of the world's fastest super and sports cars. Roughly translated to “Road”, it's clear the Sttradale name is an indication that the cars are all about driving. Of course if you needed proof of that then you'd only need to look at the exterior styling of one to really see that even something that wouldn't typically affect the driving flavor of the car was also designed to enrich the driving experience for anyone behind the wheel.
Your New F-150 Will Be Delayed Because Ford Has Run Out Of Badges
The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage is hitting every automotive manufacturer hard, but it seems chips aren't the only parts in short supply. Ford was recently caught in a rather embarrassing shortage after it ran out of Blue Ovals and trim badges. Ford has, at least in our books, surpassed Audi...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With 715-HP V12 And Suicide Doors
Ferrari's first-ever production four-door, four-seat vehicle. Features a 715-horsepower front-mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12. Front and rear transmission units create an effective AWD system. 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds, top speed of 193 mph. Following an age of development and numerous spy shots and teasers, Ferrari has finally revealed its first-ever SUV...
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
This Stunning W140 Mercedes S-Class Is A 615-HP V12 Sleeper
Throughout most of the 1990s, the W140 S-Class served as Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan. It was one of the last overengineered Mercs of the era and came with everything from double-paned soundproofed glass to rain-sensing wipers and an adaptive damping system. These are features that were mostly unheard of at the time, and while not all of these gizmos aged well, the W140's timeless styling has.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Daniel Ricciardo is the wild card, Nyck de Vries is the key, and Guenther Steiner is the mystery for the final 4 available seats in F1
There are only a few scenarios left for three teams, and Nyck de Vries is the key to all of them. Meanwhile, Haas is still a big mystery.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
Lamborghini Aventador Production Ends... Again
All good things come to an end. After building 11,465 units, Lamborghini is done assembling the Aventador. The final car is an Ultimae Roadster with a special shade of blue from the brand's Ad Personam customization division. It's going to a buyer in Switzerland. Technically, this is the second time...
Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck
Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights. The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood. The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner...
VW Gen.Travel Is Perfect For People Who Hate Flying
Volkswagen will unveil an all-new design study at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance festival near Paris this weekend. Chantilly Arts & Elegance is a relatively new automotive garden party, focusing exclusively on awarding design in several categories. It is, therefore, the perfect place to unveil what VW calls an entirely...
TEASED: New Ford Super Duty Won't Ditch The Power Stroke Diesel
An all-new Ford F-150 was introduced for the 2021 model year, once again extending Ford's phenomenal reign in the pickup segment. It's now the turn of the larger and more capable Super Duty lineup - comprised of the F-250, F-350, and F-450 - to be replaced as well, and Ford is building up to its unveiling with a series of teasers.
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto dismisses impact of mid-season rule change
Mattia Binotto has dismissed suggestions that the new technical directive has impacted Ferrari’s performance since the summer break. The Scuderia have won four races this year but have struggled since their triumph in Austria in early July - and were particularly hampered by pit stop errors and strategy calls in Belgium and Holland. As opposed to battling with Red Bull for top spot, they are now being challenged by Mercedes for second place with the gap 35 points with six races to go. Due to the bouncing and porpoising which overshadowed the first half of the season, with Mercedes...
Fully-Specced 2023 Honda CR-V Has An Eye-Watering Price Tag
Pickup trucks aside, can you guess what the best-selling vehicle in America was last year? With 407,739 units sold, it was the Toyota RAV4. An unsurprising result when you consider the value for money, reliability, safety, and extensive lineup to suit most people's pockets. But trailing just behind was the Honda CR-V, with 361,271 examples sold.
Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech
All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
Honda Begins Building The Best-Selling CR-V In America
The all-new 2023 Honda CR-V arrives at US dealerships this week, and the 2023 CR-V Hybrid will join it next month. Not only is the CR-V Honda's highest volume model, but it's also the best-selling SUV over the last 25 years. CR-V production is currently underway, and Honda has an interesting strategy to make sure demand is met. Honda of Canada Manufacturing will act as the lead plant for the CR-V, having built the popular SUV since 2012. Production at Honda's Indiana Auto Plant and East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio will begin in the coming days.
