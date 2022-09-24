ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Glacier, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alternativemissoula.com

Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies

While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One

Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Glacier, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
City
West Glacier, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic

This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
LAKESIDE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#The U S Forest Service#Glacier Wilderness Guides
NBCMontana

Wildfire season leaves its scars across Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A wildfire season that left its scars across the Treasure State. Now as cooler temperatures slow down fire activity, state officials reflect on this season’s impacts. “We saw the high pressure the heat really set in in July and August that put our fire danger...
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
IDAHO STATE
Flathead Beacon

Bear-Resistant Garbage Container Rollout Progressing in Whitefish

An estimated 10 to 15 percent of Whitefish residences have received new bear-resistant garbage containers as part of the city’s ongoing rollout that began about three weeks ago, according to Public Works Director Craig Workman. The containers are being distributed by Republic Services, which is the waste disposal company...
WHITEFISH, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Husky Mistaken for a Wolf and Shot by Woman in Montana

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a group of local citizens who had picked up several Huskey and Shepherd “mix dogs” in the area of Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Apparently, they were able to pick up “11 dogs,” which were then turned...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
bozemanskissfm.com

What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Thanksgiving Will Look Different This Year For Montana Radio Host

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving again this year. But not in a good way. Growing up we had a big meal at my Grandma Janes's house out in the countryside. And she was huge into gardening. So all of the vegetables came from her garden. And she always had some of her corn on the cobb for me, because she knew how much I loved it. And she also made orange Jello with shredded carrots and pineapple in it.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
montanaoutdoor.com

Chummin Charlie bags big bull!

On Tuesday, September 20th, Charlie Talarico, also known as Chummin Charlie on the Montana Outdoor Radio Show, hunted for the first time this archery season. He typically hunts before the 20th, but he and his wife got married on opening day, so his elk hunting start of the season was postponed. (Congratulations!)
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy