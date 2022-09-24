Read full article on original website
ADM Faces Foe with Great Balanced Offense
When a pair of undefeated teams take the field on Friday in Adel, there will be a lot of storylines between the ADM Tigers and the Creston Panthers. One of those storylines will be the two talented offenses on the field, and how two tough defenses will counter that. ADM...
End of Week Results for Wildcat Athletics: 9/22 & 9/23
Last Thursday the cross country teams were in Guthrie Center for the Chargers Invitational. The high school girls brought home a 4th overall finish for the race, with Taitlin Koch leading the way with a second place finish. Chasey Rowan snatched 13th, and Zalina Morse finished out the top 20 placements. And for the highschool boys, Cael Hazen just missed the top 20, bringing home a 22nd place finish, with his teammates not far behind him.
Volleyball Team in Saydel Tournament Today
Tonight is the start to a busy week for the Wildcats, as it’s homecoming week. The volleyball team will get things started, as they head to Saydel today. They’ll be competing in the Saydel Varsity Volleyball Tournament. The Wildcats will be one of eight teams there, including the...
Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield
Visitation for Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, October 1, from 4-6 PM at the Greenfield Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to EveryStep Hospice in Winterset (everystep.org/donate). Online condolences may be shared at johnsonfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife Sherry of Greenfield,...
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
Let’s Talk Dallas County (9/25/2022)-ADM Schools Superintendent Greg Dufoe Pt 1
ADM School District Superintendent Greg Dufoe talks about last week’s school board meeting.
Dallas Center Couple Part of Franchise Owners Bringing Scooters to Perry
Scooter’s Coffee unveils its franchise owners for its newest location in Perry. Troy and Kay Bauer of Dallas Center, bought a Scooter’s Coffee location in Waukee in 2019 and they have partnered with Stan Eilers to bring the Omaha, Nebraska-based company to Perry. Kay was a nurse who stopped by Scooter’s frequently on her way to work. She says her kids joked that she loved Scooter’s so much she should buy one. Her and her husband Troy jumped on the opportunity to go into business together and bought the Waukee location.
Phyllis Ann York, 93, of Adel
Funeral services for Phyllis Ann York, 93, of Adel, at 10:30 am on Friday, September 30th at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at.
John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa
Funeral Services for John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church-Guthrie Center. Burial will be at the Monteith Cemetery in Rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday, September 26, 2022 from 10- 11:00 AM with family present during that time at the church. Online Condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.
New Perry Chamber Member Orientation Tomorrow
A reminder for any new Perry Chamber members, a new orientation class is taking place tomorrow. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says they previously held a new member workshop this past spring and decided to have another one in the fall. “So we’re following up since we have quite a...
Mary Seeman, 82, of Woodward
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Seeman, age 82 of Woodward, will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary held at 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Guthrie County Arts Council Fall Festival This Saturday
The Guthrie County Arts Council is celebrating the season of fall with festive activities. The Fall Festival will be this \Saturday from 10am until 2pm in Guthrie Center outside of the city hall’s parking lot. There will be many goods for sale including honey and grape products, homemade baked goods, apples and carmel, hot cider and other vendors. There will be music and other children’s activities included as well.
Odd Fellows and Rebekahs All You Eat Breakfast This Weekend
A fundraiser this weekend will provide an all you can eat breakfast. Stuart Odd Fellows and Rebekahs will be having its semi-annual pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday. The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, toast, coffee, juice or milk. The cost is $10 per person and it is all you can eat. The meal will be served from 7:30 to 11am at the I.O.O.F. Hall at 121 North Gaines Street in Stuart.
Wall of Witnesses in Perry Will Induct Two This Week
The 2022 honorees for a special dedication ceremony in Perry will take later this week. The Wall of Witnesses in Soumas Court will have two new individuals to be inducted at a special event on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm. This year, the recipients are Eleanore (Ellie) Wojan and Alan Hall. The 96-year-old Wojan was a teacher at St. Patrick’s and the Perry School District, as well as a consultant in special education for Area XI. She was an active member of the Methodist Church and she served as a Christian Global Concerns coordinator and also served in the King’s Circle.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Adair Casey Food Pantry
We get an update on the Adair-Casey Food Pantry from Peggy Synder.
With Increased Farm Equipment On Roads Motorist Should Take Caution
With harvest season arriving in Iowa, motorists will begin to see a large amount of farm equipment on the road and motorists need to proceed with caution. Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright says motorists need to have patience when behind farm machinery on the road. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that no one should try passing farm equipment when there is a solid yellow line, a no passing zone, which indicates that passing is prohibited.
City of Dexter Now Under a Boil Order
The City of Dexter is now under a boil order. According to a press release from the City, repairs have been made to a water main break from the water plant to the city last week. As part of the protocols, the city is under a boil order until further notice of when water test samples have been returned and are cleared of contaminates. Residents are to boil their water from the tap before using it for consumption.
Stuart Police Provides Tips For Safe Homecoming
The West Central Valley School District Homecoming festivities have started and the Stuart Police Department is encouraging everyone to be safe. Sergeant Katie Guisinger says an annual tradition in Stuart on the Thursday homecoming is covering certain places with toilet paper. Guisinger explains that people involved with this activity need to be aware of others.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 23-25, 2022
Rachel Long, age 24, 404 N. 5th St, Guthrie Center, was arrested for Driving While Barred. John Hanagan, Des Moines, was traveling on I80 at the 117 mile marker, when he exited the interstate and ran the stop sign at the top of the ramp. He proceeded through the intersection to the on ramp, lost control and rolled into the ditch. No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained an estimated $2000 damage.
Stuart Flowers And Gifts Celebrating One Year Birthday
A local business in downtown Stuart is celebrating one year of existence. Owner of the Stuart Flowers and Gifts Katie Adams says they will be throwing a party for the first birthday of the store. She explains this is such an honor. “To think that we’ve gone through a full...
