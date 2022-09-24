Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 9/25/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 22 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE DOG CALLS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY CALLS, TWO ACCIDENTS, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE JUVENILE, ONE REQUEST FOR AN ESCORT, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALL, AND ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF CALL.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Public Safety Night Offers Chance to Meet Safety Personnel
The Indianola Public Safety Open House is coming in October, allowing the public to see the equipment and visit with the staff of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Police Officer Nicole Brown tells KNIA News the Public Safety Night is held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, and gives local residents a chance to learn more about making a plan in case of a fire or other emergency. Brown also said the event will serve as a way to have a positive interaction with the public safety officers, which for them is one of the best parts of the job. The Public Safety Open House will take place at the Indianola Fire Department from 6 to 8pm on October 13th.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday at 9 a.m. They will discuss a Class C Native Wine License including Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales – for Thunder Creek Winery. They will discuss a Class C Liquor License Renewal including Sunday Sales for VP Venue LLC dba The Gathering Grounds.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville VFW Auxiliary Coat Drive Underway
The Knoxville VFW Auxiliary is holding a coat drive now through October 17th. You may drop off coats at the VFW in Knoxville. All coats will go to any veterans in need. William Barnett a member of the Knoxville VFW Auxiliary says, “We are doing a coat drive and I’m pretty sure this is the first one, at least as long as I’ve been around. We (as an organization) were trying to think of something to do for the local community veterans in the local area and their families. In that discussion we decided a coat drive was something we could do.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Special and Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special meeting and a work session today. The board will first meet in a special session to consider the canvas of the September 13th special election. After the meeting concludes, the board will meet in a work session and hold a discussion regarding DA Davidson, review True North Benefit Renewals, hold a goal setting and budget planning discussion. The meetings begin at 9am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
kniakrls.com
Leta Moore
A visitation for Leta Moore, 89, of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leta’s name may be given to the Columbia Fire & Rescue. A graveside service for the family will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery near Knoxville.
kniakrls.com
Stanley’s Service Ribbon Cutting Held
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Stanley’s Service Friday. The gas station is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new ownership when it was purchased by Dalton Stanley and Nicole Del Re in June.
kniakrls.com
Sitting Up High Program for Knoxville Kindergarten
Sitting Up High is a program that is geared towards students in kindergarten and pre-school. It is a GTSB (Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau) program that teaches young children to stay in their seats while traveling in a vehicle and stay buckled up. Kyle Keller, Knoxville School Resource Officer, will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Davadean Johnston
Services for Davadean Johnston, age 92, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1st at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be held following the service at the Calvary Cemetery in Chariton, Iowa.
kniakrls.com
Collins is Top Fundraiser for Cancer Event
Knoxville High School Junior Natalie Collins was the top individual fundraiser for the Knoxville Cancer Relay this year. She took the day off from school to raise funds and run. She ran 31 miles and raised a total of $2,300. Collins had a special reason for raising money, her mother...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Public Safety Night
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Police Department Officer Nicole Brown about the upcoming Public Safety Night. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Homecoming Parade Thursday
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade on Thursday featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade lineup starts at 6pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Alb Stursma Van Wyk
Funeral services for Alb Stursma Van Wyk, 90, of Pella, IA will be held on Friday, September 30th at 2:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church, Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation will begin Thursday at 3:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Calvary Christian Reformed Church memorial fund or Hospice of Pella. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Tena Frederick
Visitation for Tena Frederick will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 30, 2022, at Garden Chapel Funeral Home. — Mark Van Roekel. Garden Chapel Funeral Homes. 1301 Main St. Pella,...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Marching Band Places 2nd at Fort Dodge
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performed twice on Saturday, marching in the Log Cabin Days Parade around the downtown Indianola square, and again at the North Central Marching Invite in Fort Dodge. The band placed 2nd in class 4A, winning four overall awards including Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Marching, while Sam Burns won Best Soloist for his trumpet performance.
kniakrls.com
Gary Lloyd Shilling
Memorial services for Gary Lloyd Shilling age 83 will be held on Saturday, October 1st at the Knoxville Armory at 11:00am. Military honors will be held following services with a luncheon will at the Armory. A private burial will be held at Gosport Cemetery. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Board Approves of Trips
The Knoxville School Board met in regular session last night. The board heard a presentation for the Science Club Trip. The board approved the fall Science Club Trip to Kansas City. They also considered final approval on Washington DC Trips, as well as overnight trip requests for FFA and the...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction downtown. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
kniakrls.com
Emily Brugioni, DO, Joins Staff at Pella Regional Health Center
Emily Brugioni, DO has joined Pella Regional Health Center’s medical staff and will begin seeing patients in the Oncology and Hematology Clinic on October 13. Brugioni joined Mission Cancer + Blood in 2022. Prior to joining the practice, she completed her fellowship training at University of Missouri-Kansas City. She attended medical school at Des Moines University and residency training at the University of Iowa – Des Moines. Her medical interests include malignant hematology and breast cancer. Dr. Brugioni has a passion for developing relationships with her patients to gain a deep understanding of the specific disorder and provide a personalized plan of treatment. When she is not seeing patients she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, working out and reading. Dr. Mathew Wehbe will continue to see patients in the Pella Regional Oncology Clinic weekly as well. Drs. Brugioni and Wehbe will work together with Kimberly Schou, ARNP, Brooke Wehbe, ARNP, CNP and Jocelyn Lenhart, RN to serve patients in the Pella location. Dr. Elhaddad will no longer serve patients at Pella Regional Health Center, he will focus his practice in Des Moines, Knoxville and West Des Moines locations. For more information call the Pella Regional Specialty Clinic at 641-620-2021.
kniakrls.com
Pella Fire Department Annual Breakfast Coming Up
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday, October 8th from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck. Hear more about the annual Pella Fire Department breakfast on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Comments / 0