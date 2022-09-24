Read full article on original website
BBC
Cyclist dies on country road
A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
BBC
Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
BBC
Missing Doncaster cockatiel prompts unusual search tactic by owner
A pet owner who lost one of her cockatiels is carrying around its mate in a transparent backpack in an effort to lure the absent avian home. Pippy flew out of the window last month when owner Emma Jenkinson was asleep on the sofa at home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC
Dundee drug dealer in high-speed police chase jailed
A drug dealer who led police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a parked car has been sent to prison for two years. Steven Whyte was pursued after two officers spotted him going through a red light in his Ford Focus. He was also found with cocaine with a...
BBC
Flint: Arrest as missing girl, 12, found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl from north Wales was found in Birmingham. North Wales Police were alerted on Friday afternoon and an "intensive investigation" launched alongside West Midlands Police. Officers said the girl was traced about 100 miles away from her home in Flint, in...
BBC
Khayri McLean: Two boys charged with murder over Huddersfield school stabbing
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, who was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield, police say. Khayri, 15, was attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School and died in hospital on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police. The two teenagers charged with...
BBC
Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field
A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex. The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed. Emergency...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
BBC
Man dies following incident with bull on a Llandeilo farm
A farmer has died following an incident involving a bull, BBC Wales understands. It is believed the man, named locally as 58-year-old Maldwyn Harries, was attacked by a bull during a TB test on Friday morning. Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed officers were called to a farm in Penybanc area near Llandeilo,...
BBC
Crash victim's family donate defibrillators to all road policing units
The parents of a 16-year-old cyclist who was killed in a car crash have donated a further 56 defibrillators to all Scottish road policing units. Keiran McKandie, from Elgin, died at the scene of the smash on the B9010 Forres to Kellas Road in 2016. Police officers who were first...
BBC
Car passenger killed and two hurt in Aberdeen crash
A 19-year-old car passenger has died in a crash in Aberdeen. He was travelling with two other men in an Audi RS3 which crashed on the B9077 road at 00:40 on Sunday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, aged 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
BBC
Community order for Inverness teen driver who caused fatal crash
A teenage driver who caused the death of his best friend has been sentenced to carry out a community payback order and banned from driving for five years. Connor Lawless was speeding on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused a three-vehicle crash in December 2019.
BBC
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
BBC
Renee MacRae: Trial told of 123 reported sightings after disappearance
A murder trial has heard police received 123 reported sightings of a woman after she and her son disappeared in 1976 - but all were eliminated. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands. Det Con Martin Murphy said locations of...
BBC
Scunthorpe car meet crash victim tells of ordeal
A young woman has told how she suffered a bleed on the brain after a car ploughed into spectators at a Scunthorpe car meet. Georgia Wood, 22, was one of 11 people injured - five of them seriously - in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night. It...
BBC
Lewes crash: Family tributes to motorcyclist Greg Moss
The family of a biker who died in a crash involving a lorry said he brought "sunshine and laughter" into their lives. Greg Moss, 35, from Newhaven, died on the A27 near Lewes last Tuesday when the Suzuki motorcycle he was riding crashed with a Scania HGV. The crash happened...
BBC
Tribute to young farmers killed in Gonalston crash
A tribute to two young farmers who were killed in a crash in Nottinghamshire has been paid by a friend. Harvey Holehouse, 19, and 17-year-old Jake Hankins died in the crash on the A612 in Gonalston on 22 September. Tom Ware, who worked with Mr Holehouse on a mental health...
BBC
South Yorkshire Police officer denies rape charges
A police officer has denied raping a woman while off duty. South Yorkshire constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court. The court heard the alleged assaults took place on 28 November 2021 in South Yorkshire. Mr Horrocks, from...
