Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Missing Doncaster cockatiel prompts unusual search tactic by owner
A pet owner who lost one of her cockatiels is carrying around its mate in a transparent backpack in an effort to lure the absent avian home. Pippy flew out of the window last month when owner Emma Jenkinson was asleep on the sofa at home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
BBC
Scunthorpe car meet crash victim tells of ordeal
A young woman has told how she suffered a bleed on the brain after a car ploughed into spectators at a Scunthorpe car meet. Georgia Wood, 22, was one of 11 people injured - five of them seriously - in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night. It...
BBC
Tribute to young farmers killed in Gonalston crash
A tribute to two young farmers who were killed in a crash in Nottinghamshire has been paid by a friend. Harvey Holehouse, 19, and 17-year-old Jake Hankins died in the crash on the A612 in Gonalston on 22 September. Tom Ware, who worked with Mr Holehouse on a mental health...
BBC
Lewes crash: Family tributes to motorcyclist Greg Moss
The family of a biker who died in a crash involving a lorry said he brought "sunshine and laughter" into their lives. Greg Moss, 35, from Newhaven, died on the A27 near Lewes last Tuesday when the Suzuki motorcycle he was riding crashed with a Scania HGV. The crash happened...
Comments / 0