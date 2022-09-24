Wanderer Series: Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum offers a collection unlike any other

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Admission is free at Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum. But if you’re looking to have your attention held, the place is priceless.

It displays oddities straight out of Ripley’s Believe it Or Not! such as the Cardiff Giant, macabre attractions (an electric chair), and unusual nostalgia (Wally and Wanda, the Polka Babies).

Hanging from the ceiling — which truly needs an air traffic controller — is a moving line of vintage aircraft, hot air balloon miniatures, a full-size ostrich replica, Humpty Dumpty, and more. There are two rows of classic video games such as The Simpsons , Donkey Kong, and Pac-Man’s Arcade Party . And there are 14 old-school pinball games like “Rush,” “Led Zeppelin,” “Godzilla,” and “Revenge From Mars.”

You also can get married here, too. But more on that later.

Calling Marvin’s one of a kind doesn’t do justice to this tribute to collecting and displaying any and everything. It’s located at 31005 Orchard Lake Rd., in a suburb in northwest of Detroit, and tucked into the back of a shopping center at the southwest corner of 14 Mile Road.

The late Marvin Yagoda, who received a standing ovation at his funeral in 2017, said of his crazy creation: “There is not, nor can there ever be, a duplication of this most interesting gathering of unusual displays and coin-operated machines in the U.S. and environs and most parts of the free world.”

What began in 1980 in a food court with an old-fashioned crane machine — with which kids plunked in small change to dig for prizes — grew into a museum by 1990. Mr. Yagoda, of Ukranian descent, overtook the entire 5,500-square-foot facility in a decade.

“He’d sneak a new machine in at night after working as a pharmacist in his drugstore,” said his son, Jeremy Yagoda. “The security guard would let him in ... and the monster was born.”

The younger Mr. Yagoda has kept it going, and the local institution of fun survived the coronavirus pandemic shutdown with more than $50,000 in crowd-sourced donations from loyal patrons.

It’s been featured in everything from the Ladies’ Home Journal to Antiques Roadshow to the History Channel’s Modern Marvels . Danielle Colby of American Pickers called to have Marvin Yagoda assess the value of an old coin-operated game Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz purchased, and that discussion aired on their show.

“It’s overwhelming and awesome to see people recognize how unique and different my father’s idea is,” Jeremy Yagoda said, “and how it was driven by his passion. We have people come in from all over the world after finding it online.”

Jeremy Yagoda, 49, is his father and mother Jean’s only child; he picked up the flag of the odd and zany, and continues the family labor of love. His brother-in-law, Andrew Rosenfeld, is the general manager and “can fix anything,” according to Mr. Yagoda.

“It was fun growing up because we had all that stuff,” Mr. Yagoda said. “But at the same time, it was challenging because my father was working 60 hours a week at his drugstore and then he was here with all his free time. So, it was a challenging, strained relationship. But I have great memories of him there and the things I learned.

“It’s just a fun place to be. If you’re not smiling, you’re in the wrong place.”

Mr. Rosenfeld said, “My favorite thing about this place is that it brings a lot of people joy. So many people come up to me and say, ‘This place is so wonderful.’ They say they came up from Monroe or live in Traverse City.”

Ryan Raymer and Chris Had of Hazel Park, a suburb located on the other side of Detroit, couldn’t keep the smiles off their faces as first-time visitors recently.

“It has a lot of different games,” Mr. Raymer said. “So many different games. I loved the pinball.”

Ms. Had added, “And we got married here.”

They hugged and chuckled before explaining they bought a marriage certificate for $2 at Marvin’s, and earlier laughed out loud while riding a space ship that jostled them about.

“This place takes me back to when I was younger,” Ms. Had said. “They have all the fun games I played as a child. It’s really fun and exciting, and I like the setup in here. It’s relaxing and inviting. This place puts you in a happy mood.”

Mr. Yagoda said his greatest pleasure in working at Marvin’s are the looks on patrons’ faces:

“When you get multi-generation families coming in all together, it’s, ‘Who’s having more fun?’ Is it the dad sneaking away from his kid to play pinball? Or is it the grandfather showing the grandchild the stuff he grew up with? And to see the smiles across the faces of people of all different races.

“We always say it’s for kids from 1 to 101. We actually had a woman who came in for her 101st birthday party several years ago.”

It’s also attracted its share of famous folks.

Marvin Yagoda, who loved magic, wrote a letter to magic superstar David Copperfield, inviting him to visit while performing nearby. Mr. Copperfield, who loves coin-operated games, became his friend and noted: “You can really see the passion of this place!”

Detroit Free Press columnist and best-selling author Mitch Albom drops in to play pinball, and described Marvin Yagoda in a eulogy column: “He was a delightful old duck, with high, round cheeks, prominent ears, a disheveled haircut suited to an 8-year-old and colorful suspenders that covered more colorful shirts.

“But you could tell he loved fun, children, innocence and wonder. He adored flying, so he hung a laundry conveyor belt around the ceiling of his building and strung radio controlled toy airplanes [on the moving belt]. He even named one for his son. ‘Jeremy’s Bomber.’ Had a Snoopy painted on it.”

It was mentioned to the son that his father was a real-life version of the Ed Bloom character played by Albert Finney in a 2003 movie, Big Fish. The whoppers a father told his son (played by Billy Crudup) ended up being discovered as the truth at his funeral.

“The funeral absolutely was like that movie,” Jeremy Yagoda. “That’s the best comparison there could be to it. My dad was on the edge. As soon as he graduated college, he went onto tour the world. He went to Rome, Egypt, India, and three African safaris. His attitude was, ‘Don’t dream about it. Just go do it!’

“It really hit home and it was a fun funeral. It made people smile and laugh.”

Jeremy’s favorite displays are “the one-of-a-kind animatronics like the Dr. Ralph Bingenpurge that was my idea to have created” and the “Ask the Brain” professor as well as the fortune teller, “Zelda the Mysterious.”

There are numerous eye-catchers Marvin Yagoda purchased from a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Las Vegas: the Woman with the Longest Neck (15.75 inches), the President Kennedy 327 words-a-minute poster (which is in the men’s bathroom), and the Cardiff Giant.

“The Cardiff Giant is P.T. Barnum’s greatest hoax of all time,” Jeremy Yagoda. “My dad was obsessed with [circus giant] P.T. Barnum, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison. When he heard the Cardiff Giant was going up for auction, it was one of those things he absolutely had to have. The passion is obvious. Who else would buy something like the Cardiff Giant?

“A lot of this stuff are things you’d usually have to pay to get into a museum to see. You can come here for two hours, never spend a penny, and you’re more than welcome.”

P.T. Barnum had his replica of the Cardiff Giant carved from stone and acid-treated to age it. It was 11 feet tall and weighed 2,990 pounds, and he stated it was found on a farm near Cardiff, N.Y., claiming it was “a petrified man, a remnant that roamed the state of New York 2,000 years ago.”

Now it’s next to the stand where kids of all ages turn in tickets won at games for prizes and snacks.

You don’t buy tokens at Marvin’s. Just bring your quarters or dollar bills for the machines that dole out quarters for play.

Marvin’s is open 365 days a year and also hosts birthday parties. For more information call 248-626-5020 or visit marvin3m.com . Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.