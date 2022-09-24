ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Wanderer Series: Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum offers a collection unlike any other

By By Steve Kornacki / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tdV3_0i8bwkPn00

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Admission is free at Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum. But if you’re looking to have your attention held, the place is priceless.

It displays oddities straight out of Ripley’s Believe it Or Not! such as the Cardiff Giant, macabre attractions (an electric chair), and unusual nostalgia (Wally and Wanda, the Polka Babies).

Hanging from the ceiling — which truly needs an air traffic controller — is a moving line of vintage aircraft, hot air balloon miniatures, a full-size ostrich replica, Humpty Dumpty, and more. There are two rows of classic video games such as The Simpsons , Donkey Kong, and Pac-Man’s Arcade Party . And there are 14 old-school pinball games like “Rush,” “Led Zeppelin,” “Godzilla,” and “Revenge From Mars.”

You also can get married here, too. But more on that later.

Calling Marvin’s one of a kind doesn’t do justice to this tribute to collecting and displaying any and everything. It’s located at 31005 Orchard Lake Rd., in a suburb in northwest of Detroit, and tucked into the back of a shopping center at the southwest corner of 14 Mile Road.

The late Marvin Yagoda, who received a standing ovation at his funeral in 2017, said of his crazy creation: “There is not, nor can there ever be, a duplication of this most interesting gathering of unusual displays and coin-operated machines in the U.S. and environs and most parts of the free world.”

What began in 1980 in a food court with an old-fashioned crane machine — with which kids plunked in small change to dig for prizes — grew into a museum by 1990. Mr. Yagoda, of Ukranian descent, overtook the entire 5,500-square-foot facility in a decade.

“He’d sneak a new machine in at night after working as a pharmacist in his drugstore,” said his son, Jeremy Yagoda. “The security guard would let him in ... and the monster was born.”

The younger Mr. Yagoda has kept it going, and the local institution of fun survived the coronavirus pandemic shutdown with more than $50,000 in crowd-sourced donations from loyal patrons.

It’s been featured in everything from the Ladies’ Home Journal to Antiques Roadshow to the History Channel’s Modern Marvels . Danielle Colby of American Pickers called to have Marvin Yagoda assess the value of an old coin-operated game Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz purchased, and that discussion aired on their show.

“It’s overwhelming and awesome to see people recognize how unique and different my father’s idea is,” Jeremy Yagoda said, “and how it was driven by his passion. We have people come in from all over the world after finding it online.”

Jeremy Yagoda, 49, is his father and mother Jean’s only child; he picked up the flag of the odd and zany, and continues the family labor of love. His brother-in-law, Andrew Rosenfeld, is the general manager and “can fix anything,” according to Mr. Yagoda.

“It was fun growing up because we had all that stuff,” Mr. Yagoda said. “But at the same time, it was challenging because my father was working 60 hours a week at his drugstore and then he was here with all his free time. So, it was a challenging, strained relationship. But I have great memories of him there and the things I learned.

“It’s just a fun place to be. If you’re not smiling, you’re in the wrong place.”

Mr. Rosenfeld said, “My favorite thing about this place is that it brings a lot of people joy. So many people come up to me and say, ‘This place is so wonderful.’ They say they came up from Monroe or live in Traverse City.”

Ryan Raymer and Chris Had of Hazel Park, a suburb located on the other side of Detroit, couldn’t keep the smiles off their faces as first-time visitors recently.

“It has a lot of different games,” Mr. Raymer said. “So many different games. I loved the pinball.”

Ms. Had added, “And we got married here.”

They hugged and chuckled before explaining they bought a marriage certificate for $2 at Marvin’s, and earlier laughed out loud while riding a space ship that jostled them about.

“This place takes me back to when I was younger,” Ms. Had said. “They have all the fun games I played as a child. It’s really fun and exciting, and I like the setup in here. It’s relaxing and inviting. This place puts you in a happy mood.”

Mr. Yagoda said his greatest pleasure in working at Marvin’s are the looks on patrons’ faces:

“When you get multi-generation families coming in all together, it’s, ‘Who’s having more fun?’ Is it the dad sneaking away from his kid to play pinball? Or is it the grandfather showing the grandchild the stuff he grew up with? And to see the smiles across the faces of people of all different races.

“We always say it’s for kids from 1 to 101. We actually had a woman who came in for her 101st birthday party several years ago.”

It’s also attracted its share of famous folks.

Marvin Yagoda, who loved magic, wrote a letter to magic superstar David Copperfield, inviting him to visit while performing nearby. Mr. Copperfield, who loves coin-operated games, became his friend and noted: “You can really see the passion of this place!”

Detroit Free Press columnist and best-selling author Mitch Albom drops in to play pinball, and described Marvin Yagoda in a eulogy column: “He was a delightful old duck, with high, round cheeks, prominent ears, a disheveled haircut suited to an 8-year-old and colorful suspenders that covered more colorful shirts.

“But you could tell he loved fun, children, innocence and wonder. He adored flying, so he hung a laundry conveyor belt around the ceiling of his building and strung radio controlled toy airplanes [on the moving belt]. He even named one for his son. ‘Jeremy’s Bomber.’ Had a Snoopy painted on it.”

It was mentioned to the son that his father was a real-life version of the Ed Bloom character played by Albert Finney in a 2003 movie, Big Fish. The whoppers a father told his son (played by Billy Crudup) ended up being discovered as the truth at his funeral.

“The funeral absolutely was like that movie,” Jeremy Yagoda. “That’s the best comparison there could be to it. My dad was on the edge. As soon as he graduated college, he went onto tour the world. He went to Rome, Egypt, India, and three African safaris. His attitude was, ‘Don’t dream about it. Just go do it!’

“It really hit home and it was a fun funeral. It made people smile and laugh.”

Jeremy’s favorite displays are “the one-of-a-kind animatronics like the Dr. Ralph Bingenpurge that was my idea to have created” and the “Ask the Brain” professor as well as the fortune teller, “Zelda the Mysterious.”

There are numerous eye-catchers Marvin Yagoda purchased from a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Las Vegas: the Woman with the Longest Neck (15.75 inches), the President Kennedy 327 words-a-minute poster (which is in the men’s bathroom), and the Cardiff Giant.

“The Cardiff Giant is P.T. Barnum’s greatest hoax of all time,” Jeremy Yagoda. “My dad was obsessed with [circus giant] P.T. Barnum, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison. When he heard the Cardiff Giant was going up for auction, it was one of those things he absolutely had to have. The passion is obvious. Who else would buy something like the Cardiff Giant?

“A lot of this stuff are things you’d usually have to pay to get into a museum to see. You can come here for two hours, never spend a penny, and you’re more than welcome.”

P.T. Barnum had his replica of the Cardiff Giant carved from stone and acid-treated to age it. It was 11 feet tall and weighed 2,990 pounds, and he stated it was found on a farm near Cardiff, N.Y., claiming it was “a petrified man, a remnant that roamed the state of New York 2,000 years ago.”

Now it’s next to the stand where kids of all ages turn in tickets won at games for prizes and snacks.

You don’t buy tokens at Marvin’s. Just bring your quarters or dollar bills for the machines that dole out quarters for play.

Marvin’s is open 365 days a year and also hosts birthday parties. For more information call 248-626-5020 or visit marvin3m.com . Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Hear ghost stories, history of haunted Willis House Inn at Tours, Treats, and Tales

WILLIS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ghost stories draw people to the Willis House Inn. The house on the corner of Willis and Bunton was built in 1856. Its history includes several families who have owned it, death, rumors that it was used for making alcohol during prohibition, and more. It was once even used as a convent, home for teen girls, and daycare by the Catholic Church. Other uses include an adult foster care home, and a closed head injury facility.
WILLIS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion

It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!

Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
wcsx.com

Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush

It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

126 years later: Henry Ford’s first automobile

DETROIT – On June 4, 1896, after years of experimentation and tinkering, a 32-year-old Henry Ford completed his first automobile. The Quadricycle was built by hand by Ford at his home, and its 2-cylinder engine used pure ethanol as a fuel. He had to remove a door frame and some bricks from his house to move the vehicle from the home.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Albom
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Andrew Rosenfeld
Person
Henry Ford
Person
Albert Finney
Person
David Copperfield
Person
Danielle Colby
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinball Games#Local Life#Wanderer#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Cardiff Giant#Pac Man S Arcade Party
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn book bans spark protest and support

Community members on both sides of a book banning debate protested in Dearborn on Sunday. The Detroit News reports around 125 people attended the “Books Unite Us – Censorship Divides Us” rally outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library to protest the banning of books in the city’s school libraries.
DEARBORN, MI
wdet.org

New series highlights the importance of African-American led institutions

Beginning October 4 on Detroit Public Television, a new series will highlight stories of African Americans in a way that goes beyond a lens that distorts and mischaracterizes the community. Making Black America, hosted by history professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., seeks to demonstrate the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people throughout American history.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
India
Detroit News

New lighting could fuel more benefits than expected, Belle Isle study finds

The installation of a state-of-the-art streetlighting system on Belle Isle, located on the Michigan side of the Detroit River across from Windsor, Ontario, was a major step forward in saving energy and electricity while improving safety for visitors. Now five years later, a new study says computer optimization modeling could...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hot new trends for taking cool road trips

Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit brothers start electric car charging station business

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Hot off the heels of the Detroit Auto Show where electric cars were the focus, two Metro Detroit brothers are embarking on a business together. Ali Bazzi and his brother Mo started out with the purchase of a Tesla and a belief that they need to be a part of this industry. Their idea: If the electric cars are coming, why not be the company where customers go to plug in.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy