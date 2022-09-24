Game day preview: Toledo football at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO — Toledo will play in the state of California for the first time since 2018 when the Rockets lost at Fresno State.

This will be UT's first-ever meeting with San Diego State, a matchup that offers intrigue and a sense of urgency.

The Rockets are 2-1, but they want to put the Ohio State game as far in their rearview mirror as possible. The best way to do that is to beat the Aztecs. Beginning Mid-American Conference play with consecutive losses isn't ideal for UT.

Meanwhile, San Diego State, which won a program-record 12 games a year ago, already has two losses. Granted, they both came to Pac-12 schools, but the Aztec offense has looked brittle.

“We like to score a lot of points," Toledo QB Dequan Finn said. "We emphasize being the most explosive offense in the country, having that type of rhythm and sense of urgency.”

BASICS

■ Who: San Diego State (1-2) vs. Toledo (2-1)

■ When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Snapdragon Stadium

■ Spread: Toledo by 3

■ TV: FS1

■ Radio: 1370 AM; 1230 AM

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toledo: Jerjuan Newton. The junior wide receiver has established himself as UT's go-to playmaker. Through three games, he has 10 catches for 202 yards with two touchdowns. He had a 40-yard reception against Long Island, a 39-yard reception against Massachusetts, and a 40-yard reception against Ohio State.

San Diego State: Jaylon Armstead. The San Diego State running back is third nationally with 10.6 yards per carry. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound big-bodied runner has 160 yards on 15 carries. Five of his 15 rushes have gone for at least 10 yards.

STATS TO KNOW

4, 2: The Rockets have four plays of 40-plus yarfds and two plays of 50-plus yards through three games, ranking 31st and 28th nationally, respectively.

2-2: Toledo's all-time record in the state of California. The Rockets have won two California Bowls and lost twice at Fresno State.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

QB Braxton Burmeister vs. Toledo secondary: The Rockets were torched by Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, as the Rockets couldn't develop a pass rush and Stroud picked apart Toledo's cornerbacks and safeties. Burmeister is a Virginia Tech and Oregon transfer. He's struggled this season, completing just 52.5 percent of his passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His QBR ranks 119th nationally.

PREDICTION

It's a prove-it week for the Rockets, who were manhandled defensively by Ohio State. The defense has shown in recent seasons that it can play at a championship level. A good time for UT to showcase that — and build up its confidence — comes in another nationally-televised game Saturday at San Deigo State. The Aztecs are mediocre at best on offense, and the UT offense has some juice after Dequan Finn's play against the Buckeyes. In recent years, Toledo has responded well to losses and the Rockets typically assert themselves well against Mountain West foes. Toledo 28-20.

