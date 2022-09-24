ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Perquimans Weekly

Football has definitely evolved over the years

Evolution cannot be denied. Before anyone gets too emotional, you should know I’m not referencing the Bible, though there will be mention of a man with what many dubbed “the voice of God.” I am certainly no stranger to discussing how the business of sports or the social impact of those who make a living from it have changed. What stands out to me after another weekend of football is...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge

The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
CLEVELAND, OH

