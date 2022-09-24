ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death in Jacksonville apartment complex parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon the the parking lot of an apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Woodstock neighborhood, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they were called to the scene of the Huron-Sophia Street Apartments at 1:39...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash off Acosta Bridge ramp: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday morning in a crash off the Acosta Bridge entrance ramp from Riverside Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the motorcyclist was headed south on the ramp from Riverside Avenue and didn’t handle the curve. The motorcycle hit the concrete barrier wall, and the bike and the rider flipped over the ramp wall onto the ground below, troopers said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

