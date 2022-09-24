Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery at InTown Suites HotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Woman in serious condition after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Nolan Street around 10 p.m. they found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s...
First Coast News
JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
JSO: 2 shot, 1 in serious condition after shooting in Lackawanna neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was shot Monday night on Nolan Street. STORY: FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian, deploys workers throughout state to assist. According to detectives, officers were dispatched to the location and found two victim. A man in his 50s...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot to death in Jacksonville apartment complex parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon the the parking lot of an apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Woodstock neighborhood, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they were called to the scene of the Huron-Sophia Street Apartments at 1:39...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Coast News
Police: Four shot during incident in Historic Eastside, 1 in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were shot during an incident in Jacksonville's Historic Eastside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says the victims range in age from teenagers to adults in their mid-40s. Three of them are expected to be OK, however, JSO says one in critical condition.
Watch Live: JSO responding to shooting in the Woodstock area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville. The incident reportedly happened in the 2700 block of Sophia Street. Police are expected to give an update at 4:50 p.m. You can watch that live below.
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash off Acosta Bridge ramp: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday morning in a crash off the Acosta Bridge entrance ramp from Riverside Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the motorcyclist was headed south on the ramp from Riverside Avenue and didn’t handle the curve. The motorcycle hit the concrete barrier wall, and the bike and the rider flipped over the ramp wall onto the ground below, troopers said.
WCJB
One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
First Coast News
JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
Two late night shootings leave a teen in the hospital and a woman dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, JSO officers found two victims. One was a teen and the other,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Police: Camaro driver speeds away from officer, crashes, dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man driving a Chevy Camaro crashed Monday afternoon at a high rate of speed on the Westside and died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, a patrol officer was in...
First Coast News
No firm plan yet for Duval emergency or homeless shelters ahead of hurricane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Currently, no evacuations are being ordered and emergency shelters are not opening for Duval County ahead of Hurricane Ian, but Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says that could change. First Coast News will keep you updated on the plan for emergency storm shelters as well as the...
First Coast News
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
News4Jax.com
Person in critical condition after being rescued from waters off Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported a person to the hospital Sunday evening after being rescued from the waters off Jacksonville Beach. It’s unclear what happened to the individual, but it has been reported that they are in critical condition after being pulled from the...
All lanes of I-295 South open near Dames Point Bridge after Police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-295 Southbound have opened up near the Dames Point Bridge. ORIGINAL: Due to Police activity, the right Northbound lane of I-295 by the Dames Point Bridge has been closed. A crash has been reported on I-295 East South by the Dames Point...
One dead, several others rescued in severe rip current near Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A young woman is dead tonight after Jacksonville Ocean and Rescue says a rip current took her underwater and she never resurfaced. She is just one of the multiple people rescued today. Many Beachgoers tell Action News Jax that the victim was underwater for nearly...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: Shelters opening in Northeast Florida due to evacuations
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Here is a list of shelters opening in Northeast Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian. In anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County has opened a special needs shelter at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center (5701 N.W. 34th Blvd., Gainesville). The county...
Comments / 0