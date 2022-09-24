Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of using brother’s name when arrested for OWI
An Iowa City man under driving suspension reportedly used his brother’s name when arrested for OWI earlier this month. Police stopped 24-year-old Daniel Echa of Whispering Meadow Drive at 11:50 pm on September 1st because his vehicle had plates that expired in July. He also reportedly was unable to provide his insurance information to the officer.
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death
An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of employing juvenile to complete drug deal
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after she allegedly used a juvenile to complete a drug deal for her. Police say the incident occurred the evening of May 9th at Mercer Park. 18-year-old Bernice Johnson of Catskill Court reportedly contacted a juvenile male using Snapchat to arrange to distribute 3.3 grams of marijuana to an adult male.
KCRG.com
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of scuffling with officers
An Iowa City man was arrested early Sunday morning after refusing to comply with officers and getting into a fight with them. The incident reportedly occurred just before 3 am in the 200 block of South Van Buren Street. According to the police report, 28-year-old Nathaniel Williams of Muscatine Avenue did not comply with verbal commands from officers, and initiated a physical altercation. He pushed officers several times and began swinging his arms, which resulted in one of the officers getting struck in the face.
KCJJ
IC man faces weapons, drug charges after traffic stop
An Iowa City man faces weapons and drug charges after a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. 30-year-old Timothy Montgomery of the Cole’s manufactured housing community on South Riverside Drive was pulled over by Iowa City Police for a traffic violation just before 4:15 Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Mall Drive. Investigators say they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and could see marijuana packaging material in plain view. A search of the 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix reportedly turned up 5.4 grams of the drug and a loaded handgun. Police say Montgomery has a previous drug conviction from 2014.
KBUR
Cedar Rapids woman faces perjury charge after police recognized her in a jury
Cedar Rapids, IA- A 23-year-old woman faces charges after Cedar Rapids Police officers testifying at a trial recognized her in a jury last month. Radio Iowa reports that Nakia Long was seated on the jury for the trial of a 19-year-old man accused of being a felon in possession of a gun. The judge declared a mistrial after the Linn County Attorney notified him that Long was an associate of the man on trial.
KWQC
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman arrested after perjuring herself during trial
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly perjured herself when getting selected as a juror for a trial of a known associate has been arrested. On August 23rd of this year, Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks notified him that one of the jurors, 23-year-old Nakia Long, was an associate of the man on trial.
KCRG.com
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supply chain issues are forcing the Marion Police Department to make changes to its newest fleet of squad cars. The Department has always had blue police cars. That’s not going to be the case for new vehicles the department gets for the foreseeable future. Some...
Davenport Woman Arrested For The Overdose Death Of Her 22-Month-Old Son
(Davenport, IA) — A Davenport woman is charged with child endangerment resulting in death after her arrest last week. Twenty-five-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson has a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court set for October 4th. KWQC/TV reports her arrest is connected to the overdose death of her 22-month-old son last year. An autopsy determined the child died of an acute fentanyl intoxication. Wilson is being held without bond.
KCJJ
IC man faces numerous charges after allegedly fighting with police, causing one injury
Allegedly fighting with police…causing at least one injury…has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Iowa City Police say they encountered 33-year-old Christopher Williams of Amhurst Street drinking from an open container of alcohol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 3am Sunday. Williams allegedly refused to provide an ID and refused commands to dump out his drink.
KCJJ
Allegedly intoxicated Florida man accused of knocking down street sign while speeding
An allegedly intoxicated Florida man has been arrested after University of Iowa Police say he knocked down a street sign while speeding. According to arrest records, UI Police responded to a traffic accident on the 500 block of South Clinton Street just before 2:15 Sunday morning. A 2015 GMC Sierra had reportedly been speeding down Clinton, hopped a curb, and knocked over a street sign. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Esteban Melendez Mendoza of Miami, allegedly tried to back up out of the yard and into the street at the time he was stopped by police. Police say Melendez Mendoza showed signs of intoxication and recorded breath alcohol levels of .131% and .104%. A clear cup with a pink liquid that tested positive for alcohol was found in the back seat.
KCJJ
OWI suspect found with semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect had a semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. 50-year-old Jamie Washburn of Landon Road in North Liberty was pulled over on southbound Interstate 380 south of the Swisher exit just after 8:00 Friday night after reports he was driving recklessly at Sandy Beach Road and Curtis Bridge Road south of Shueyville.
KCJJ
IC man accused of repeatedly beating victim over the head with a coffee mug
An Iowa City man is accused of beating another man over the head with a coffee mug, causing an injury. Iowa City Police were called to the Aber Avenue apartment of 44-year-old Mohmmaddin Tahir just before 4:15 Saturday afternoon. The alleged victim and a witness reported that Tahir had been arguing with the man about groceries when Tahir grabbed as glass mug and began repeatedly striking the other man over the head while shouting, “I will kill you.” Arriving officers found the man with a large gash on his head that was bleeding heavily.
KCJJ
Transient fined after stealing liquor from same store twice in one morning
A transient has been fined after Iowa City Police say he stole bottles of liquor from the same convenience store twice on the same morning. Officers were called to the South Gilbert Street Kum & Go just before 11am on Tuesday for an intoxicated subject attempting to shoplift. Arriving officers...
KCJJ
ICPD investigating report of subject armed with a knife making threats
Iowa City Police are investigating a report of a subject with a knife threatening people. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, officers were called to the Augusta Apartments on South Gilbert Street just before 3:15 Sunday morning for a subject threatening people with a knife. No description of the suspect was given, and no other details have been released.
KCJJ
Transient fined after pouring shots of whiskey into cups of pedestrians outside Shelter House
A local transient has been fined after police say he was caught pouring shots of whiskey into the cups of passing pedestrians outside Shelter House. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue facility just after 7:15 Tuesday night for a trespassing compliant. Arriving officers say they observed 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales standing on the sidewalk pouring shots of Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey into the cups of passersby.
KCJJ
IC man accused of photographing woman under dressing room door
Police say an Iowa City man took photographs of a woman from under the door of a dressing room without her consent. Iowa City Police say video surveillance from The Crowded Closet on Highway 6 East shows 58-year-old Juan Nunez of Wakefield Court walking up to a dressing room while a woman was inside, crouching down and sticking his cellphone under the door. Nunez is then seen standing up, looking at his phone, and walking off. The woman told police she saw a phone come under the door while she was changing. She also said she could see her image on the screen.
iheart.com
Fugitive Caught In Cedar Rapids After Chase
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man's facing charges after Cedar Rapids Police say he led them on a chase, with children in his S-U-V. Police say 33-year-old Andre Corbett is facing multiple charges after a chase in southwest Cedar Rapids around 7:30 last (Thursday) night. The chase ended in the 300 block of 6th Avenue SW, after officers performed a felony traffic stop. Police say a woman and four juveniles were in the S-U-V with Corbett. Corbett was a fugitive of the U-S Marshal's Office and Black Hawk County.
