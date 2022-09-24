ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says ‘proper protocols followed to correct error’

The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
PULLMAN, WA
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County

In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
KXL

Oregon State University Student Seriously Hurt In Alleged Hit And Run

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Police in Corvallis are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near Oregon State University. The incident happened Monday night when witnesses found 21-year-old student Aliyah Lopez hurt on the ground after being hit by a car. She is currently being treated for traumatic...
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
DEPOE BAY, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Camp Creek Road head-on crash leads to fatality

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office reports that a driver died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on Camp Creek Road near Easy Lane. 26-year-old Austin McKee of Springfield was driving westbound in a black Toyota Tacoma when he crossed the center line, striking an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by 70-year-old Larry Sidwell of Springfield head-on.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Lebanon-Express

Linn County sheriff election 2022: Michelle Duncan looks to keep her job

Editor's note: This is the first of two Linn County sheriff candidate profiles. The profile of challenger Jon Raymond will run tomorrow. Michelle Duncan wants to continue what she’s started as Linn County sheriff. She assumed the position by appointment in January, and she’s hoping voters will officially elect her in November.
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash

Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
HILLSBORO, OR

