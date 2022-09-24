ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, OH

Round the Town: Author Bob Ervin Pens New Book About Jackson

By By Karen Wyant
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

New coffee shop and bakery across from PNC Bank in Jackson.

Hibachi Grill on the old filling station lot at the bottom of hill on Broadway Street in Jackson.

HeBrews Coffee and Bakery and Thompson Repair in the red and white building near the old high school property in Wellston.

The Rusted Barn in Wellston has all kinds of goodies for decorating your home.

Monroe Collision has a new look and more space across from Rent to Own in Jackson.

Apple City Wholesalers is behind the Pizza Hut building at the end of the lot, in Jackson.

Parks Edge meeting and banquet room, Quality Inn(Comfort Inn), and Stockroom 60(formerly the Lounge), are all located on Main Street across from Peoples Bank.

Brick house on Water Street has a new coat of paint and their automobile matches the house!!

Bob Ervin has written a 6th book on Jackson. It is 233 pages long and is called Jackson County-It’s Their People And Their Stories. It will be available at A.L. Terry Jewelers and Lillian Jones Museum in Jackson.

I enjoyed attending the 80th birthday party for retired Policeman , Dave Williamson.. When the Route 35 Bypass was dedicated, a couple first grade classes were there. A little girl named Sarah, told the girl next to her, “That’s my aunt. I had to call Marsha Perry and ask who she was. Shortly thereafter, Sarah’s teacher needed something. Sarah said, My Aunt works at the Chamber of Commerce, I will get it from her!” We were so happy to see each other. She said when she saw me, she almost hollered “There’s my Aunt!

After retirement, Dave taught a law enforcement class at Buckeye Hills for several years, an d many of his students are in various law enforcement positions.

My grand children, Jodi, Jeffrey, and Josh Jayjohn, lost their father Jeff. He had been in poor health for several years. Remember his sister Sherry and brother Billy also. Billy has been very ill. Goodbye ole Scout. Sure gonna miss your smiling face.

Enjoyed a visit with Letti Rae Wheatley, newest addition to the family of Layne Roseberry and Austin Wheatley, on Wednesday of the Apple Festival.

My former FEDX delivery person, Johnny, stopped by and introduced his wife and kids.

My former Hairdresser, Patty Downey, stopped by for a visit. She said husband Bob, is doing well after some bad health scares.

Jim Molnar of Molnar Concessions, stopped by for his yearly visit. In 29 years, he only missed one Festival not visiting me. I sold him a washer and dryer the first year I worked here and we have been friends ever since. He has the big cinnamon roll concession and a couple others.

Carol Williams missed our JHS Class of 1967 get together, due to a broken arm!

I didn’t see them, but heard Judy and Keith Ferris home from Florida for Festival. I didn ‘t see Greg Stover but saw a picture of the veal he was eating at the Pub.

I saw a random act of kindness when someone from the church booth across from my store, gave a homeless boy a sandwich, and said, “Maybe that will warm you up.”

Thoughts to ponder-Sometimes angels are disguised as kids with special needs to teach us how to be better people.

Happy birthday on October 5th to classmate Ron Manring, Timothy James Tilley (12),Melvin Smith,, Carol Johnson, Jacob Tilley (16) and happy 39th anniversary to Ray and Annie Perry; On the 6th is my sister Ev a Spears (60), my Aunt Verna Perry (87), and Donna Perry, Bob Mayhew, Donna Denny, Terri Mercer, Erik Massie, Brenda Perry, Betty Ross, Donna Cooper, and Sherilynl Leonard, and happy 43rd anniversary to Jeff and Jean Gillum; on the 7th is Jerry Jackson, Sandy Manring,, and also happy 42nd anniversary to Roger and Sandy Manring, and happy 55th anniversary to Bubby and Donna Potter; on the 8th is Jim Turner, James Martin, Jan Hale, Jennifer Bixler, Jennifer Conklen, Ruby Marcum (87), Kelli Radcliiff, Karen Johnson, Barbara Brackman,Kent Causey, Freddy Cockran, and Zack Baker;on the 9th is nephew Nick Jeffers (26), Corbin Wilbur, Alan Bruce Dillinger (50), Donna Haner, and Dazey Jewell, and Ruth Ann and Scott Ward married 51 years; on the 10th is Leah Alford, Chris Waulk, Vicki Foster, Autumn Trace, Kay Cooper, and Maddie Foster is 18, and happy 50th anniversary to Roger and Evelyn Reichelderfer, Wanda and Ancil Cross, and Judy and Steve Kearns; on the 11th is Heather Russell, Wyatt Norman, Katie Mae Delay, Tessa Castle, Darrell Tilley Sr., Harley Johnson, Brenda Houser, Paul Nickels, and grand -daughter Jodi Beth Jayjohn is 16!!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Cron sisters crowned at River Days, FBP presents leadership and community award

SCIOTO COUNTY – The ebb and flow of life in a small river town can be filled with a variety of opportunities. Every year, a queen is crowned in Portsmouth for River Days, one of the longest-running festivals in Ohio. This year, Mychal and Taylor Cron, daughters of Fluor-BWXT’s Human Resource Manager Todd Cron, earned titles. Mychal was crowned Miss River Days and Taylor earned the title of Young Miss River Days. In addition to receiving other awards, Mychal earned Fluor’s President & Community Services & Leadership Award through the Friends of Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
ashlandbeacon.com

Community Rallies Behind Local Family That Lost Everything to House Fire

One local family lost everything recently in a tragic house fire that claimed the lives of their beloved Great Danes, Chole and Wayne. Amber Duncan and her five children Caden, Natalie, Jase, Sidney, and JJ now find themselves trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after this tragic event sent their lives up in flames.
ASHLAND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Jackson, OH
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Jackson, OH
City
Florida, OH
WSAZ

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

South Point roofing company owners charged with theft

Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
SOUTH POINT, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Scott Ward
Person
Heather Russell
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Perry County head-on crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pnc Bank#Thompson Repair#Monroe Collision#Pizza Hut#Parks Edge#Peoples Bank#Lillian Jones Museum#The Chamber Of Commerce
WOWK 13 News

Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased

UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after Greenup County shooting

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Vehicle Fire Close to Structure in Circleville

Circleville – A vehicle has been reported to be on fire around 2 pm on Sunday that is close to a home in Circleville. According to early reports the car is parked at home in the area of 100 block of Rosewood ave close to Ted Lewis Park, and it is on fire. Early reports say that the car is close to the structure and is threatening to catch on fire also.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Two Injured in Lancaster Pike Crash in Circleville

Circleville – A two-vehicle crash occured just past the fairgrounds in Circleville around 12 pm on Tuesday, two people were injured. According to the Circleville Police department, the driver of the Ford Flex was driving eastbound on Lancaster Pike when they slowed down and was attempting to turn into the Sutherlands parking lot located at 460 Lancaster pike when a Black Ford Mustang failed to maintain a safe distance and rear-ended the vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Investigation Launched After Homeowner Attacked with Knife in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an alley behind his home over the weekend in Chillicothe. According to a police report on September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am they were dispatched to 800 Block Jefferson Avenue on a call of a stabbing. When police arrived on the scene they found the victim inside his home with a one-and-a-half-inch stab wound to the middle left side of his back. EMS arrived and transported the victim to local hospitals.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Scammers pretending to be Scioto County deputies

SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of phone scammers. The sheriff’s office say they have received multiple calls from residents regarding the scam. Deputies say residents have reported that the Caller ID from the scam call indicates the calls are allegedly coming from the “Scioto […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
251
Followers
131
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy