Round the Town: Author Bob Ervin Pens New Book About Jackson

New coffee shop and bakery across from PNC Bank in Jackson.

Hibachi Grill on the old filling station lot at the bottom of hill on Broadway Street in Jackson.

HeBrews Coffee and Bakery and Thompson Repair in the red and white building near the old high school property in Wellston.

The Rusted Barn in Wellston has all kinds of goodies for decorating your home.

Monroe Collision has a new look and more space across from Rent to Own in Jackson.

Apple City Wholesalers is behind the Pizza Hut building at the end of the lot, in Jackson.

Parks Edge meeting and banquet room, Quality Inn(Comfort Inn), and Stockroom 60(formerly the Lounge), are all located on Main Street across from Peoples Bank.

Brick house on Water Street has a new coat of paint and their automobile matches the house!!

Bob Ervin has written a 6th book on Jackson. It is 233 pages long and is called Jackson County-It’s Their People And Their Stories. It will be available at A.L. Terry Jewelers and Lillian Jones Museum in Jackson.

I enjoyed attending the 80th birthday party for retired Policeman , Dave Williamson.. When the Route 35 Bypass was dedicated, a couple first grade classes were there. A little girl named Sarah, told the girl next to her, “That’s my aunt. I had to call Marsha Perry and ask who she was. Shortly thereafter, Sarah’s teacher needed something. Sarah said, My Aunt works at the Chamber of Commerce, I will get it from her!” We were so happy to see each other. She said when she saw me, she almost hollered “There’s my Aunt!

After retirement, Dave taught a law enforcement class at Buckeye Hills for several years, an d many of his students are in various law enforcement positions.

My grand children, Jodi, Jeffrey, and Josh Jayjohn, lost their father Jeff. He had been in poor health for several years. Remember his sister Sherry and brother Billy also. Billy has been very ill. Goodbye ole Scout. Sure gonna miss your smiling face.

Enjoyed a visit with Letti Rae Wheatley, newest addition to the family of Layne Roseberry and Austin Wheatley, on Wednesday of the Apple Festival.

My former FEDX delivery person, Johnny, stopped by and introduced his wife and kids.

My former Hairdresser, Patty Downey, stopped by for a visit. She said husband Bob, is doing well after some bad health scares.

Jim Molnar of Molnar Concessions, stopped by for his yearly visit. In 29 years, he only missed one Festival not visiting me. I sold him a washer and dryer the first year I worked here and we have been friends ever since. He has the big cinnamon roll concession and a couple others.

Carol Williams missed our JHS Class of 1967 get together, due to a broken arm!

I didn’t see them, but heard Judy and Keith Ferris home from Florida for Festival. I didn ‘t see Greg Stover but saw a picture of the veal he was eating at the Pub.

I saw a random act of kindness when someone from the church booth across from my store, gave a homeless boy a sandwich, and said, “Maybe that will warm you up.”

Thoughts to ponder-Sometimes angels are disguised as kids with special needs to teach us how to be better people.

