Read full article on original website
Related
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midterms countdown: New NBC poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress
With midterm elections just 50 days out, Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate in the race for Congress. A new NBC poll shows 46 percent backing from both parties as campaign season comes into full swing.Sept. 19, 2022.
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
McConnell came closer than first reported to voting to convict Trump: book
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) came closer than previously reported to voting to convict former President Trump in the impeachment trial that followed the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, according to a new book set to be released next month. The Washington Post released an excerpt from “UNCHECKED: The Untold...
RELATED PEOPLE
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Lara Trump calls President Biden 'the anchor around the neck' of the Democratic Party
Fox News contributor Lara Trump called President Biden an anchor around the Democratic Party's neck during "The Big Sunday Show." Trump and the other co-hosts discussed Biden's impact on the upcoming midterm elections amid his low approval numbers. Trump said Biden is weighing down the Democratic Party in competitive races around the country, and hence, Democrat candidates are distancing themselves from him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin attacks Latino Republicans for voting 'against their self interest'
Sunny Hostin once again suggested minorities could only vote Democrat, during Friday's "The View." The talk show hosts were discussing former President Trump adviser Jared Kushner criticizing politicians using migrants as "political pawns" when, out of the blue, Hostin made a dig at Republican Latinos. "That's what's so interesting to...
Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached
A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
“This is gross”: GOPer brags his aide leaving to work for top bank at Wall Street oversight hearing
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. During a bank oversight hearing this week, Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth boasted that one of his staffers would soon be leaving Congress to work on Wall Street, offering a glimpse of the legalized corruption that permeates the highest levels of the U.S. political system.
Fox News Power Rankings: Democrats build momentum, but GOP still has the advantage
The House is in play for the first time this cycle as Democrats continue to build momentum, but the GOP remains the favorite to take control. This edition of the Fox News Power Rankings looks at shifts toward Democrats in nine battleground House races and two key Senate races. Meanwhile, the GOP makes gains in the Georgia and Oregon governor races.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Washington Examiner
Deadline day: National Archives has until tomorrow to reveal if Trump has documents
The House Oversight Committee has given the National Archives and Records Administration until Tuesday to say if former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government records that he shouldn’t be. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) revealed earlier this month that the National Archives is not certain all presidential...
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Comments / 2