ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters

An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
POTUS
Fox News

Lara Trump calls President Biden 'the anchor around the neck' of the Democratic Party

Fox News contributor Lara Trump called President Biden an anchor around the Democratic Party's neck during "The Big Sunday Show." Trump and the other co-hosts discussed Biden's impact on the upcoming midterm elections amid his low approval numbers. Trump said Biden is weighing down the Democratic Party in competitive races around the country, and hence, Democrat candidates are distancing themselves from him.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Herald#The White House#Reuters
Lashaun Turner

Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
Salon

“This is gross”: GOPer brags his aide leaving to work for top bank at Wall Street oversight hearing

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. During a bank oversight hearing this week, Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth boasted that one of his staffers would soon be leaving Congress to work on Wall Street, offering a glimpse of the legalized corruption that permeates the highest levels of the U.S. political system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Deadline day: National Archives has until tomorrow to reveal if Trump has documents

The House Oversight Committee has given the National Archives and Records Administration until Tuesday to say if former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government records that he shouldn’t be. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) revealed earlier this month that the National Archives is not certain all presidential...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy