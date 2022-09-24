Read full article on original website
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
Churchill Downs completes purchase of Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Ellis Park Racing & Gaming is now officially in the hands of Churchill Downs Incorporated. The company made the announcement today, saying the purchase is now complete. The previously-announced purchase cost Churchill Downs somewhere in the ballpark of $79 million. With this new acquisition, CDI says they’re looking into the the […]
Evansville welcomes ‘Deep Blue Indoor Play’
Evansville is now home to, "Deep Blue Indoor Play" an indoor family-friendly play center that opened up on Old Boonville Highway near Burkhardt.
Castle, Gibson Southern punch ticket to IHSAA girls golf state finals
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls golf regionals happened this weekend around Indiana, and the Castle Knights were a heavy favorite to make its third straight trip to state at Country Oaks Golf Course near Washington on Saturday. When the day ended, the Knights did exactly that in dominating...
DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
USI warns of snakes in the area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
USI loses in final minutes to Little Rock
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer concluded their two-match homestand Sunday with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, as the game-winning goal was scored with just over two minutes remaining in the Ohio Valley Conference battle. USI started the match aggressively...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Florida is preparing for the big storm. Ian just strengthened into a hurricane. Authorities say a man remains in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro. It happened on U.S. 60 west Friday morning. Princeton’s Jackie Young is back in town after her recent WNBA win and...
The Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
Cruise-In draws gearheads to Ivy Tech Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car enthusiasts from across the Tri-State and beyond brought their sweet rides to Evansville this weekend for Ivy Tech’s “Cruise-In.” Since anyone and everyone was able to show off their cars for free, an eclectic mix of automobiles grabbed attention during the event. Muscle cars, classics and newer rides made up […]
CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER “MOLES” READY FOR “ANNUAL AWARDS LUNCHEON”
When the City-County Observer was created 20 years ago an interesting phenomenon happened. After we published our first newspaper we started receiving several non-solicited news tips from several civic-minded individuals who were interested in our mission of encouraging “Good Public Policy.”. In appreciation of our past and present newsworthy...
THIS WEEK’S HAPPENINGS AT USI
USI annual Wellness Fair set for September 28 in the Screaming Eagles Complex. The annual Wellness Fair is set to return to campus, kicking off at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 28 on courts A and B in the Screaming Eagles Complex. This event encompasses physical, emotional, financial, intellectual, spiritual, and environmental health topics, and USI students, employees and retirees are encouraged to attend.
Portion of West Morgan Avenue closed in Evansville
Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say part of West Morgan Avenue is currently closed. From Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, West Morgan Avenue will be closed between Read Street and Harriet Street. The closure is for a fire main installation. Officials say the closure also applies to emergency personnel.
New pizza spot holding grand opening in Evansville
A new pizza spot is holding a grand opening on Evansville's west side Monday. A post from Harmony Pizza's Facebook page says the business will kick off its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday at its location on the city's west side. The restaurant offers made-to-order homemade pizza with fresh...
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 30-October 2
The dB Drag Racing Association’s 25th Anniversary World Finals event will take place October 1 and 2 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Elite car-stereo competitors from across the country will participate in dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Psychlone, Top Dog and Freestyle competition formats. You can enjoy the fun by purchasing a VIP All Access Pass for $75 or a Weekend Pass for $40 right here.
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
INDOT announces US 41 southbound exit ramp closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Officials say crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue on Wednesday. The US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to...
