ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Churchill Downs completes purchase of Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Ellis Park Racing & Gaming is now officially in the hands of Churchill Downs Incorporated. The company made the announcement today, saying the purchase is now complete. The previously-announced purchase cost Churchill Downs somewhere in the ballpark of $79 million. With this new acquisition, CDI says they’re looking into the the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Castle, Gibson Southern punch ticket to IHSAA girls golf state finals

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls golf regionals happened this weekend around Indiana, and the Castle Knights were a heavy favorite to make its third straight trip to state at Country Oaks Golf Course near Washington on Saturday. When the day ended, the Knights did exactly that in dominating...
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI warns of snakes in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

USI loses in final minutes to Little Rock

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer concluded their two-match homestand Sunday with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, as the game-winning goal was scored with just over two minutes remaining in the Ohio Valley Conference battle. USI started the match aggressively...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boat Racing#Boat Race#Race Today#Boat Building#Impba
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Florida is preparing for the big storm. Ian just strengthened into a hurricane. Authorities say a man remains in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro. It happened on U.S. 60 west Friday morning. Princeton’s Jackie Young is back in town after her recent WNBA win and...
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cruise-In draws gearheads to Ivy Tech Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car enthusiasts from across the Tri-State and beyond brought their sweet rides to Evansville this weekend for Ivy Tech’s “Cruise-In.” Since anyone and everyone was able to show off their cars for free, an eclectic mix of automobiles grabbed attention during the event. Muscle cars, classics and newer rides made up […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
city-countyobserver.com

CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER “MOLES” READY FOR “ANNUAL AWARDS LUNCHEON”

When the City-County Observer was created 20 years ago an interesting phenomenon happened. After we published our first newspaper we started receiving several non-solicited news tips from several civic-minded individuals who were interested in our mission of encouraging “Good Public Policy.”. In appreciation of our past and present newsworthy...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

THIS WEEK’S HAPPENINGS AT USI

USI annual Wellness Fair set for September 28 in the Screaming Eagles Complex. The annual Wellness Fair is set to return to campus, kicking off at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 28 on courts A and B in the Screaming Eagles Complex. This event encompasses physical, emotional, financial, intellectual, spiritual, and environmental health topics, and USI students, employees and retirees are encouraged to attend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Portion of West Morgan Avenue closed in Evansville

Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say part of West Morgan Avenue is currently closed. From Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, West Morgan Avenue will be closed between Read Street and Harriet Street. The closure is for a fire main installation. Officials say the closure also applies to emergency personnel.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New pizza spot holding grand opening in Evansville

A new pizza spot is holding a grand opening on Evansville's west side Monday. A post from Harmony Pizza's Facebook page says the business will kick off its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday at its location on the city's west side. The restaurant offers made-to-order homemade pizza with fresh...
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 30-October 2

The dB Drag Racing Association’s 25th Anniversary World Finals event will take place October 1 and 2 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Elite car-stereo competitors from across the country will participate in dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Psychlone, Top Dog and Freestyle competition formats. You can enjoy the fun by purchasing a VIP All Access Pass for $75 or a Weekend Pass for $40 right here.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

INDOT announces US 41 southbound exit ramp closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Officials say crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue on Wednesday. The US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy