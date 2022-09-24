This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO