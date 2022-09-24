Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday
Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
Yardbarker
Penguins Forward Options as They Look for Change
Throughout Mike Sullivan’s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has been known to deploy his main forwards in pairs. Penguins fans know the commonly Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are glued at the hip; and for a while Teddy Blueger rolled with Zach Aston-Reese. The trend...
NHL
Preseason: Sharks vs. Kings
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the game can be found here. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
NHL
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
Ya, ya, ya - it's only the preseason. Sure, the game's mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, as folks are always quick to point out. But winning is always better than losing, no matter what time of year it is. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
NHL
SPLIT-SQUAD ROSTERS - 25.09.22
The game groups for tonight's exhibition games have been announced. Ahead of the split-squad games vs. the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames have released their game rosters:. In Vancouver (5:00 PM MT) Forwards. 17 - Milan Lucic - LW 21 - Kevin Rooney - C 22 - Trevor Lewis - RW.
NHL
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
Jets season preview: Bowness takes over, seeks to refocus veteran core
New coach planning to take pressure off Hellebuyck with defensive system. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
PRE-SEASON: Oilers at Kraken Live Coverage
Watch live and follow along with our In-Game Blog from Monday's pre-season tilt with the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up a back-to-back to begin the preseason at Climade Pledge Arena on Monday against the Seattle Kraken. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com at...
NHL
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Senators (Preseason Game 2)
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets open the home half of their preseason schedule tonight at Canada Life Centre against the Ottawa Senators. The team will hold a morning skate at 10:30 am at Bell MTS Iceplex. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report with up-to-date information about the line-up and storylines leading up to puck drop.
NHL
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22
On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
NHL
Afanasyev, Evangelista Making the Most of Time at Preds Training Camp
Making it into the NHL is no easy task. Of the 36 skaters invited to Predators Development Camp in July, a slimmed-down group of 23 made it back for Rookie Camp, and an even smaller group to the Predators main training camp. Among them is forward Egor Afanasyev, who stepped...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 30. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets. Since the...
NHL
2022-23 preseason pregame video: for fans, by fans
With over 4.6M combined followers across the team's social platforms, the Canadiens' Web crew sees plenty of slick fan-made content floating across our mentions on the daily. From gifs and memes to TikToks and reaction Reels, it's clear Habs fans aren't just the most passionate fans in the game IRL, they're also some of the most creative online.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers shut out in Game 2, split doubleheader with Predators
Spencer Knight stands tall, stopping 19 of 20 shots in defeat. Splitting their annual preseason doubleheader, the Florida Panthers followed up a 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 with a 4-0 loss in Game 2 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday. To check out captain Aleksander Barkov's...
