Philadelphia, PA

Penguins Forward Options as They Look for Change

Throughout Mike Sullivan’s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has been known to deploy his main forwards in pairs. Penguins fans know the commonly Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are glued at the hip; and for a while Teddy Blueger rolled with Zach Aston-Reese. The trend...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Preseason: Sharks vs. Kings

Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the game can be found here. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas

The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
DENVER, CO
NHL

What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp

At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PREVIEW - FLAMES @ KRAKEN

Ya, ya, ya - it's only the preseason. Sure, the game's mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, as folks are always quick to point out. But winning is always better than losing, no matter what time of year it is. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona

The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

SPLIT-SQUAD ROSTERS - 25.09.22

The game groups for tonight's exhibition games have been announced. Ahead of the split-squad games vs. the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames have released their game rosters:. In Vancouver (5:00 PM MT) Forwards. 17 - Milan Lucic - LW 21 - Kevin Rooney - C 22 - Trevor Lewis - RW.
NHL
NHL

Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series

Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday

Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Jets season preview: Bowness takes over, seeks to refocus veteran core

New coach planning to take pressure off Hellebuyck with defensive system. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
NHL

PRE-SEASON: Oilers at Kraken Live Coverage

Watch live and follow along with our In-Game Blog from Monday's pre-season tilt with the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up a back-to-back to begin the preseason at Climade Pledge Arena on Monday against the Seattle Kraken. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com at...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

STONE COLD FINISH

VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Senators (Preseason Game 2)

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets open the home half of their preseason schedule tonight at Canada Life Centre against the Ottawa Senators. The team will hold a morning skate at 10:30 am at Bell MTS Iceplex. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report with up-to-date information about the line-up and storylines leading up to puck drop.
NHL
NHL

High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22

On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
HOCKEY
NHL

NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 30. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets. Since the...
NHL
NHL

2022-23 preseason pregame video: for fans, by fans

With over 4.6M combined followers across the team's social platforms, the Canadiens' Web crew sees plenty of slick fan-made content floating across our mentions on the daily. From gifs and memes to TikToks and reaction Reels, it's clear Habs fans aren't just the most passionate fans in the game IRL, they're also some of the most creative online.
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Panthers shut out in Game 2, split doubleheader with Predators

Spencer Knight stands tall, stopping 19 of 20 shots in defeat. Splitting their annual preseason doubleheader, the Florida Panthers followed up a 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 with a 4-0 loss in Game 2 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday. To check out captain Aleksander Barkov's...
NASHVILLE, TN

