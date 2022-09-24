Read full article on original website
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Perfect Places to Picnic in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Three Safe Places to Walk in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Chinese Restaurants in Pocomoke City, MD: Sushi, Dumplings, Soup, and MoreKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police officers play football with local kids
SALISBURY, Md. – Officers from the Salisbury Police Department were recently out having fun in the community. Officers played football with some local kids. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Record 393 pound swordfish reeled in off Ocean City Coast
There's a new swordfish record in Maryland, and it belongs to 38-year-old Jeff Jacobs, of Calvert County.
WMDT.com
The 45th J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam bake returns
CRISFIELD, Md. – A delicious seafood-inspired event is making its return this Wednesday, September 28th in Crisfield. However, it’s not just about the food, it’s a ‘political who’s who’ for Maryland’s lawmakers. The 45th J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam bake returns, bringing...
oceancity.com
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD
The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
tiremeetsroad.com
Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?
Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
Home Under Renovation Goes Up In Flames In Maryland: Fire Marshal
A home being renovated went up in flames in Maryland overnight, the state fire marshal said. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. in Wicomico County on Sunday, Sept. 25, a neighbor on Union Avenue alerted the Salisbury Fire Department of a fire that broke out in a nearby home that was under renovation.
talbotspy.org
Spy Report: Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse
Joined by local organizations, town officials and scores of spectators on Saturday, September 24, 2022, the marching bands of Easton High, Easton Middle School and Cambridge South Dorchester High made their way from Moton Park, up Glenwood Ave. and down Washington St. to join fellow citizens in the celebration of Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse.
WGMD Radio
Special Meeting of Rehoboth Beach Town Commission Tuesday – on Offshore Wind
The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9am to address offshore wind projects that are planned for construction off the Delaware coast. Local, state and federal officials will be taking part – as well as representatives from the wind power industry and the University of Delaware. Members of the Bethany Beach Town Council and staff will also be attending. You can watch on the livestream –
WMDT.com
TidalHealth announces return of drive-thru flu clinic in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth’s Salisbury drive-thru flu clinic is returning for its 28th season. The clinic will be held on Friday, October 7th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Arthur W. Perdue (Shorebirds) Stadium. Seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccines will be administered to individuals 13 years and older (ages 13 to 17 should bring a parent or legal guardian to sign consent). This flu shot is designed to protect against four different flu viruses to provide broader protection against circulating flu viruses.
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8
The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
The Dispatch
On Weather, Oceans Calling Festival Says ‘Won’t Make Any Calls Until The Day Of Each Day’
OCEAN CITY — Despite potential inclement weather on at least two days of the inaugural Oceans Calling three-music festival slated for this weekend, organizers said this week the event is rain or shine and any decisions will be made based on conditions on each day of the event. The...
WMDT.com
Local girl asks for birthday donations
WORCESTER CO., Md. – Mckenna Benson recently asked for donations instead of gifts for her 7th birthday. She then donated all the items to the shelter. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Hosting Free Flu Vaccination Clinics Throughout Sussex County
LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Monday, Nov. 21. Seven of the clinics will also offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster (shown in italics below). Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the...
Johnson City Press
Driver dies from four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81
A 29-year-old driver involved in a four-vehicle crash on Sept. 10 has died, Kingsport police said. Jonathan Alexander Merritt, of Salisbury, Maryland, died Sunday while hospitalized from the injuries he sustained during the crash, according to a press release.
thelocalpalate.com
Smith Island Cake Gets an Update
Bas Rouge’s chief dessert creator and baker Melissa Weller is serving up a European inspired take on the Maryland classic Smith Island Cake. Only one state can boast a ten layered treat as its official dessert. In Maryland, where comforts like shortbread cookies and peach dumplings abound, Smith Island cake reigns supreme. The combination of yellow cake and chocolate icing creates a perfect balance of sweet, and its notable height caters to a crowd.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Lewes Man in Dover Area
UPDATED – 09/24/22 – 4pm – The Dover Police Department is cancelling the Gold Alert for Joshua Kreamer. Kreamer has been located and is safe. Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Lewes man who was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus around 6:44 Friday morning. Police say 38 year old Joshua Kreamer suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Kreamer is white, 5′ 8” and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and unknown color sweatpants.
oceancity.com
Fiona’s ripple effect on Ocean City
As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance. Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.
talbotspy.org
Good Heavens: Easton Listed as One of Ten Most Expensive Home Markets in the United States
The Spy was alerted to a rather odd study over the weekend by the mortgage company Lending Tree. That survey placed Easton as the 9th in the country for expensive homes. While most of these communities were located west of the Mississippi, only Easton and Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard made the cut on the East Coast, which makes us slightly dubious of the results. Nonetheless, here is the top ten:
