wrwh.com
Rondal Eugene “Ronnie” Lingerfelt, Age 71 Dahlonega
Rondal Eugene “Ronnie” Lingerfelt, age 71 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1951 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late James Lingerfelt and the late Mildred Maness Lingerfelt. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, and “papa”. He loved listening to music, shopping, telling jokes and going to flea markets. Anytime he was around his grandchildren, they all had the best time.
wrwh.com
Mr. Stephen Raymond Newirth, Age 59 Dawsonville
Mr. Stephen Raymond Newirth, age 59 of Dawsonville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. It was Stephen’s wish to be cremated. No public services are being held at this time. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Stephen’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com.
wrwh.com
Johnny Ira Hayes, age 49, of Dahlonega
Mr. Johnny Ira Hayes, age 49, of Dahlonega, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mr. Hayes’ online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
wrwh.com
Rhonda Annette Bridges, Age 57 Clarkesville
Rhonda Annette Bridges, age 57 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 14, 1965, she was the daughter of Royce Eugene Bridges of Clarkesville & the late LeVon Williams Bridges. Rhonda was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, Class of 1991 where she received her Master’s degree as an Industrial Engineer. She worked as an Engineer for AT&T Telecommunications Company with over 30 years of dedicated service. Rhonda lived her whole life in Georgia first in Atlanta, Duluth, & finally in Clarkesville with her parents where she helped with their care for the last 3 years. She was a wonderful person who constantly gave to others including paying the way for some of her relatives to graduate from college debt free. Rhonda especially doted on her niece, Nicole whom she loved fiercely.
wrwh.com
James Herman Vandiver, Jr.
James Herman Vandiver, Jr., of Murrayville, GA, and of Wheaton, IL since 2018, transitioned from Earth to Heaven September 21, 2022. He was the oldest living child of James H. Sr. and Lessie Hefner Vandiver. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Sue Anderson Vandiver. His children are Dianne Vandiver Wallace (Bill) of Cherryville, NC, and Jack H. Vandiver, III (Robin) of Wheaton, IL.
wrwh.com
Howard Green, Sr, Age 77 Dahlonega
Howard Green Sr., age 77 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born in Dahlonega on February 16, 1945 to the late Joseph Green and the late Dona Moose Green. Howard was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. Once hunting season opened every year, seeing Howard was considered a rarity.
wrwh.com
Vernon Odell Trammell, age 70, of Cleveland
Vernon Odell Trammell, age 70, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Mr. Trammell was born on December 17, 1951, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Elijah and Carolyn Cleveland Trammell. We worked for Mt. Yonah Lumber Company and was a member of Bean Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his sister, Genevieve Dorsey.
wrwh.com
Mary “Phyllis” Ledford Barfield, Age 88 Cleveland
Mary “Phyllis” Ledford Barfield, age 88, of Cleveland, formerly of Miami, Florida, passed. peacefully at her home on Monday, September 26, 2022, after an illness. Phyllis was born on July 21, 1934, in Miami, Florida, to the late Philip and Trollie Holt Ledford. She was married to the...
wrwh.com
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County
(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
wrwh.com
Update- White County Preparing For Hurricane Ian
(Cleveland)- White County officials reported at 2:PM EDT Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian was located about 265 miles south of Sarasota Florida, or 887 miles south of Cleveland, Georgia. LOCATION…23.5N 83.3W. ABOUT 265 MI…430 KM S OF SARASOTA FLORIDA. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…120 MPH…195 KM/H. PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR...
wrwh.com
White County Situation Update On Ian
(Cleveland)- Hurricane Ian has the attention of White County officials. In a situation update Monday night to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that the current forecast track would bring Ian near Gainesville, Fla, and then north into southern Georgia near Waycross, Statesboro, and to Augusta by 2:PM Saturday.
wrwh.com
White County Preparing For Ian
(Cleveland)-White County officials, like a lot of others officials around the southeast, are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian and how it might affect us in Northeast Georgia. White County Emergency Service Division Chief Don Strength reports that there remains a good amount of uncertainty about the track of...
wrwh.com
Lady Bears seal first place finish at Yeti Invitational
(SHELBY, N.C. ) – The Truett McConnell University women’s cross country team competed at the Yeti Invitational, hosted by Cleveland Community College. The Lady Bears placed first out of six teams and recorded six top ten finishes with 18 team points, their second team victory of the season.
wrwh.com
White County Moves Homecoming Game To Thursday Because Of Weather Threat
(Cleveland)- With the prospects of unsettled weather from Hurricane Ian forecast for Friday White County has joined with nearly all of the schools in north Georgia involved in high school football action to move their Friday game to Thursday. White County will be hosting Dawson County for the school’s Homecoming...
wrwh.com
Scrap Tire Amnesty Day Moved Due To Unfavorable Weather
(Cleveland)- With the potential for unfavorable weather expected this weekend, the White County Public Works Department has announced that the scrap tire amnesty day, originally planned for Saturday, will be held October 8th from 8 AM – 4 PM at the White County Road Department at 675 Truelove Road, south of Cleveland.
wrwh.com
White County High Mountain Bike Team Participate In Second Race of the Season
(Cleveland)- The White County Warriors and Yonah Composite Mountain Bike teams participated in their second race of the season at Allatoona Creek Park on Sunday. Team Coach Jeff DeFoor said, our teams showed their hard work, prior to the meet, paid off. We again had great success with 12 of our 20 racers placing in the top 10 of their category and 8 podium finishers this race.
wrwh.com
119 Pets Vaccinated At Rabies Clinic Saturday
(Cleveland)- White County Animal Control, a division of White County Public Safety hosted an affordable rabies clinic this past Saturday at the White County Agri-Science Center. According to Bryce Barrett, Public Information Officer for White County Public Safety throughout the four-hour event they were able to vaccinate 119 animals. Brian...
