Southington police give car safety tips following 18 smash-and-grab burglaries

Southington police are searching for information on 18 smash-and-grab car burglaries around the town.

They say in every incident, the cars were locked with valuables left in plain sight.

Officials are reminding the public to keep car safety in mind to prevent theft.

Make sure to lock your car doors. Police say criminals like to walk down the street and quickly check to see if a car is unlocked.

It’s also important to secure your vehicle by rolling the windows all the way up and making sure the alarm is on.

Officials also say to keep your vehicle tidy. Thieves often "window shop" before stealing anything. Don't leave anything visible in the car, even if you think it's worthless, it could be seen as valuable to a thief.