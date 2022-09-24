Caught on camera: 2 suspects wanted for robbing man at Queens home

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Queens Friday night.

The NYPD says around 1:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his home on 64th Street and Almeda Avenue when a suspect came from the side of the building and pulled out a gun.

The suspect yelled at the victim to go inside the house, but he refused. A second suspect then comes and steals the victim's Rolex watch, a wallet with $1,700 in cash and two iPhones.

The suspects also stole the man’s backpack that had an Apple laptop inside.

Police say the two suspects went into a white Honda Accord with tinted window and a South Carolina license plate before driving down eastbound on Almeda Avenue.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police.