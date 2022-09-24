ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Caught on camera: 2 suspects wanted for robbing man at Queens home

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Queens Friday night.

The NYPD says around 1:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his home on 64th Street and Almeda Avenue when a suspect came from the side of the building and pulled out a gun.

The suspect yelled at the victim to go inside the house, but he refused. A second suspect then comes and steals the victim's Rolex watch, a wallet with $1,700 in cash and two iPhones.

The suspects also stole the man’s backpack that had an Apple laptop inside.

Police say the two suspects went into a white Honda Accord with tinted window and a South Carolina license plate before driving down eastbound on Almeda Avenue.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police.

Arthur Booko
3d ago

Remain cognizant and vigilant of your surroundings at all times, people. If you can, routinely switch up your routes and the time in which you come and go. Carry protection if you have and know when to use it. Refrain from carrying valuables that don't need to be brought outside. These animals aren't playing with you. Be savvy and stay safe.

Angel
3d ago

The penalty for these animals that are raised by animals need to be adjusted so that this nonsense stops. It’s one news reporting after the next. Who gives these people the right to take belongings from hard working people?

