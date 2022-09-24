ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Upscale Cannabis Comes to Jersey City

If all goes according to schedule, a high-end cannabis dispensary will open next spring on a rowdy section of Christopher Columbus Drive downtown. The brainchild of Jersey City native Julissa Bonilla, Cannaboutique will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space directly across from the LGBTQ bar Six26 and two doors away from a seedy late-night liquor store.
