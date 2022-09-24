Read full article on original website
Upscale Cannabis Comes to Jersey City
If all goes according to schedule, a high-end cannabis dispensary will open next spring on a rowdy section of Christopher Columbus Drive downtown. The brainchild of Jersey City native Julissa Bonilla, Cannaboutique will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space directly across from the LGBTQ bar Six26 and two doors away from a seedy late-night liquor store.
Jersey City ranks well among areas experiencing thriving apartment construction
Every major city around the county has been working toward revamping its urban core to house more residents, but few have done it better than Jersey City. In fact, Jersey City is the downtown multifamily construction champion of the East Coast, with the 8th-most impressive transformation of the decade. According...
Popular Doughnut Shop Opens Another Bergen County Location, More Across NJ Planned
Popular doughnut shop Mochinut is opening another Bergen County location — with a handful of others planned to open across New Jersey. Mochinut's latest store is set to open at 184 Essex St., in Lodi, according to BoozyBurbs. The "Mochinut" is a doughnut made out of mochi, sticky sweet...
Greenville Resident Warns Future Homeowners in Jersey City to Make Sure Parking is Legal
When Aretha Busby and her fiancé were looking for a home last year in Jersey City, one of the must-haves on her list was off-street parking. “We need to come and go,” said Busby, a realtor. The couple settled on a home in Greenville with a carport...
Contemporary Montclair Home Listed For $1.699 Million
A contemporary home in Montclair has hit the market at nearly $1.7 million. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house at 250 Upper Mountain Ave. boasts an expansive glass and eat-in kitchen with an island and breakfast area, fireplace, walk-in pantry and powder room. It also has a large great room with a...
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
One lane in each direction on Newark-JC Turnpike to be closed through Nov. 15, NJDOT says
Well, this stinks, especially if you commute from Harrison and Kearny to Jersey City and beyond via Harrison Avenue. One lane in both directions on CR 508, aka the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, aka Harrison Avenue, between I-280 and Route 7 will be closed until Nov. 15, 2022, the NJ Department of Transportation said today. The closure is necessary as part of NJTRANSIT’s Portal North Bridge project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and consider an alternate route.
Ignitable material from former tenant allegedly started latest Chambord fire
Firefighters were called to respond to another fire that ignited again at the Chambord site in southwest Hoboken on Sept. 26, and had allegedly started from ignitable material from a former tenant, according to people overseeing the site’s redevelopment. The Hoboken Fire Department was alerted to a two-alarm fire...
Boulevard East bike lanes: Weehawken open to idea, but what about West New York and North Bergen?
When advocates in Weehawken started pushing to prioritize bike lanes in Hudson County’s redesign of busy Boulevard East, they specifically called for the kind that is considered the safest: protected lanes, sandwiched between the sidewalk and parked cars. Mayor Richard Turner had shut down the idea of a bike...
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
Bayonne appoints new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director
Bayonne has a new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director, effective October 1, and the appointments were not without controversy. Donna Russo was appointed as Business Administrator. The City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing her appointment by Mayor James Davis at the September 21 meeting. Russo had been...
Popular NYC Sushi Restaurants Expand To Bergen County
Chefs with experience running New York City sushi restaurants are bringing a sushi bar to Bergen County. Okinami Sushi is set to open on Monday, Sept. 26 in Norwood, according to the restaurant's website. Located at 460 Livingston St., Okinami's chefs have nearly 20 experience running Sushi Noz NYC, Morimoto...
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
33 arrested by Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during ‘Operation Fall Sweep’ for warrants
33 people were arrested by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during their “Operation Fall Sweep” for warrants, Sheriff Frank Schillari announced. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets ensures the safety of all of Hudson County’s residents and visitors, improving the quality of life in our communities,” Schillari said in a statement.
Hudson County Chapter of Native Plant Society to hold fall plant sale
The Hudson County Chapter of The Native Plant Society of New Jersey (NPSNJ) will hold their fall plant sale on October 1. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nature’s Park Café and Eatery in James J. Braddock Park at 5 Lakeside Drive South in North Bergen.
