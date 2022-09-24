Read full article on original website
Why it makes sense for the Cleveland Browns to call Joe Schobert
Joe Schobert fits perfectly in the Cleveland Browns’ defensive system. The Cleveland Browns are without Anthony Walker for the rest of the year. While Walker wasn’t a force against the run, nor did he create any real help in the pass rush department, what he did well was command the center of the field. His ability to limit passing lanes underneath and gobble up anyone who did catch a ball was invaluable.
Buccaneers made mistake with controversial player
The Buccaneers chose to keep Scotty Miller rather than a number of other receivers. This decision was a big mistake with hindsight. Scotty Miller turned into a battleground player for Buccaneers fans during the offseason and the preseason. Everyone seemed to have a different take on Miller. Some argued that...
New BetMGM Promo Code for Commanders Fans (Get $1K Free Bet in Week 4)
The Commanders find themselves as short road underdogs in Week 4 against a Cowboys team on short rest, and BetMGM is ready to help you win BIG with a free $1,000 bet to use as you please. $1,000 Free Bet at BetMGM. If you’re looking for a huge payday on...
We don't appreciate them enough...
We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example. UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good. ...
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo continues to tease with offensive ability
The Miami Heat are tipping off training camp, like every other NBA team and in every other year before an NBA season. That’s a custom, a standard. What has also become custom, it seems, is Bam Adebayo teasing fans and the Miami Heat alike with his offensive ability in the preseason days, only to show only mere increments of it all during the regular season.
