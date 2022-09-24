ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
Youngstown police investigating after dog shot in head

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Youngstown are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head and leaving him for dead, according to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden. It was around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a man called Youngstown police...
