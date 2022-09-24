Read full article on original website
Related
whbc.com
Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit
AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
University Hospitals Portage to end labor and delivery as services shift to UH Geauga Medical Center
RAVENNA, Ohio — University Hospitals has revealed plans to consolidate labor and delivery services from the UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna to UH Geauga Medical Center in Chardon. This means these health services will end at UH Portage Medical Center on Nov. 12, 2022. “Stresses on health care...
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron mayor appoints AFD chief as new deputy mayor for public safety
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced his selection for the position of deputy mayor for public safety Monday morning, selecting Akron Fire Department Chief Clarence Tucker for the role.
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Citizen Oversight Board in Akron: Council approves Mayor Dan Horrigan's proposal
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council has approved Mayor Dan Horrigan's proposal for a Citizen Oversight Board to review the policies and procedures of the city's police department. Horrigan's plan, approved by a 9-4 vote during Monday's council meeting, comes nearly three months after the deadly shooting of Jayland...
Mercy Health Lorain to host hiring open house for variety of jobs
LORAIN, Ohio — Are you looking for a job in the medical field? Mercy Health – Lorain will be holding a “hiring open house” on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they look to fill a variety of jobs. The open house...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest suspect after 100 mph chase through Trumbull, Mahoning counties
Police used a stun gun on a suspect after a high speed chase.
wksu.org
Akron will transform its decommissioned Innerbelt into a park, for one day
Akronites will get to experience a new park this coming weekend on a portion of the decommissioned innerbelt. The event called Open Streets @ the Innerbelt will transform one unused section into a park for a day. Liz Ogbu is a spatial justice activist working with Akron on the Reconnecting...
cleveland19.com
Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
Ravenna Eagle Scout paralyzed in ski accident dedicates his life to helping others
RAVENNA, Ohio — If you're ever looking for 21-year-old Alex Copen, you'll often find him at his happy place, playing with his dogs outside his family's spacious Ravenna home. He appreciates the nature - something he's long admired as an Eagle Scout. A gifted athlete at Theodore Roosevelt High...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYC
Execution date set for George Brinkman, convicted of killing Stark County couple
Brinkman previously pleaded guilty to the 2017 murders of Rogell and Roberta John in Lake Township. He is scheduled to be executed in September of 2026.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
ideastream.org
New poll finds Stark County residents less satisfied with the county as a place to live
A new poll finds that Stark County residents are less satisfied with the county as a place to live. The annual Stark County Community Pulse Report conducted by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) looks at the quality of life in the county and assesses community needs. This...
cleveland19.com
Sheffield Lake woman accused in 85-year-old stepfather’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake woman is accused in her stepfather’s death. Police say the two lived together, and it turns out, it’s what she didn’t do that has her in trouble. Officers say they found 85-year-old William Brown in his bed, barely breathing in...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
Cuyahoga County, MetroHealth settle lawsuit for $550,000 over first in historic string of jail deaths
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of a man whose death marked the first in an historic string of inmate deaths at the Cuyahoga County Jail settled its lawsuit with the county and MetroHealth for $550,000. Larry Johnson died by suicide July 1, 2018, in his jail cell. Jail officials...
Youngstown police investigating after dog shot in head
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Youngstown are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head and leaving him for dead, according to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden. It was around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a man called Youngstown police...
Cleveland City Council introduces legislation to incentivize daily nonstop flights to Ireland
CLEVELAND — Travelers may soon be able to fly nonstop daily from Cleveland to Dublin, Ireland. On Monday, Cleveland City Council introduced legislation that would provide up to $600,000 in economic development funds to Irish air carrier Aer Lingus to start and maintain direct flights from Hopkins Airport to Ireland for a period of three years.
Comments / 2