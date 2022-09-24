ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PC Gamer

Splinter Cell remake is being rewritten 'for a modern-day audience'

A Ubisoft job listing reveals that the story is being redone to bring Sam Fisher's original adventure into a new era. After years of making fans suffer (opens in new tab), Ubisoft finally announced in December 2021 that Splinter Cell is, seriously and for real, coming back in a full remake (opens in new tab) that it promised will accommodate the "refined palate" of modern gamers. Courtesy of a Ubisoft Toronto job listing (opens in new tab) spotted by PlayStation Universe (opens in new tab), we've now got a slightly better idea of what that means.
HappyGamer

James Cameron Has Entrusted Ubisoft With The Task Of Bringing Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora To Video Games

There will be a tie-in game for the impending Avatar sequel, and it’s called Avatar: The Frontiers of Pandora. There were supposed to be major delays, but those were caused by unforeseen obstacles and the subsequent movie releases being held up. However, as its release approaches, Cameron has spoken out on the next Avatar game, The Way of Water.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

How ‘Pokémon”s Nuzlocke challenge has hooked generations of fans

Nick DeChicchis remembers when he became a Pokémon fan. Some of his earliest memories saw him hunched over a Game Boy, levelling up his Pokémon team. “It was definitely before I should have been playing video games,’ the Brooklyn-based Twitch streamer explains. “I remember Pokémon Gold and Silver just came out, so my brother gave me his Pokémon Blue cartridge. I played it nonstop. It’s been a part of my life for as long as I could talk.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Feature a Massive Change for Ubisoft's Characters

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will make a pretty big change to Ubisoft's lovable rabbit-esque creatures. Rabbids are an incredibly fascinating species, spawning from the Raymen series. They're these psychotic rabbits that scream and make strange noises, but they are pretty cute. They essentially have the personality of a less intelligent minion long before the Despicable Me movies came around. Ubisoft eventually decided to spin them off into their own games that don't fit within one genre. Some of them are party games or adventure titles, but the most interesting one is a real-time strategy game that crosses over with Mario. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted a few years ago on the Nintendo Switch to no shortage of success and the sequel is looking like it will raise the bar.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation executive reiterates stance to release games as premium titles first

A PlayStation executive has reiterated the platform’s stance on releasing its games as premium titles first. This summer, the revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system launched in Europe, Australia and New Zealand – its last regions to go live – with Essential, Extra and Premium tiers offering a number of differing benefits that stack the higher players go.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Onimusha Anime: Netflix Shares First-Look Images

Netflix has announced and revealed five images from an Onimusha anime based on the hit Capcom game series. Revealed in a tweet from Netflix Anime (below), the stills show a handful of characters against a backdrop of Japan's Edo period. The anime is being created with 3D, CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds, and the series promises to give new life to the classic game series.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced

Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Minnie Driver Joins 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' in Major Role

The Witcher has become one of Netflix's most popular shows, and it has now been announced that acclaimed actress Minnie Driver will be joining the cast of the property's upcoming prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin. The streaming service announced during its TUDUM fan event that Driver would be joining...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Ready Or Not’ & ‘Scream 6’ Star Samara Weaving Attached To Lead Action-Horror Pic ‘Azrael’ From ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong 2’ & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe

EXCLUSIVE: Ready Or Not and Scream 6 actress Samara Weaving is attached to star in action-horror movie Azrael, which is being eyed by producers as a franchise. Evan Katz (Haunting Of Bly Manor) is aboard to direct the original script by You’re Next scribe Simon Barrett who has the Godzilla Vs Kong sequel coming in 2024. Principal photography is slated to begin October 10 in Estonia. Story details are being kept under wraps on this one, but we know that Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) recently won the rights in a competitive...
MOVIES
NME

‘Moonscars’ review: a gloriously gloomy triumph

If there’s just one metroidvania you play this year, let it be Moonscars. This 2D hack and slash from developer Black Mermaid promises everything you’d want from a side-scrolling soulslike – bloody thrills, gloomy goths, and a mountain of challenge. Oh, and a confusing plot. Moonscars follows...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Technicolor Lists VFX, Animation and Games Division as Stand-Alone Company

Technicolor Creative Studios — the visual effects, animation and gaming division of Technicolor — was listed and began trading this morning as a stand-alone company under the symbol TCHCS on Euronext Paris. Trading opened at €1.9539 per share (roughly $0.96 USD). According to the company, 65 percent of its shares were distributed to Technicolor shareholders.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Uganda Submits 'Tembele' as First-Ever Best International Feature ContenderBaz Luhrmann Praises Tom Hanks as "One of the Great Actors of All Time" and Austin Butler's Work EthicOscars: Denmark Picks 'Holy Spider' as International Feature Submission The remainder of the company — the connected home and supply...
BUSINESS
HappyGamer

With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline

In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
VIDEO GAMES

