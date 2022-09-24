Read full article on original website
Splinter Cell remake is being rewritten 'for a modern-day audience'
A Ubisoft job listing reveals that the story is being redone to bring Sam Fisher's original adventure into a new era. After years of making fans suffer (opens in new tab), Ubisoft finally announced in December 2021 that Splinter Cell is, seriously and for real, coming back in a full remake (opens in new tab) that it promised will accommodate the "refined palate" of modern gamers. Courtesy of a Ubisoft Toronto job listing (opens in new tab) spotted by PlayStation Universe (opens in new tab), we've now got a slightly better idea of what that means.
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
EW.com
James Cameron worried original Avatar's 3D might look 'cringe-worthy' compared to sequels
The 3D and visual effects in the forthcoming Avatar sequels are so stunning, says director James Cameron, he worried that they might make 2009's blockbuster original seem quaint in comparison. Fortunately, the first film has received a major makeover ahead of today's rerelease, less than three months before its highly-anticipated...
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
James Cameron Has Entrusted Ubisoft With The Task Of Bringing Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora To Video Games
There will be a tie-in game for the impending Avatar sequel, and it’s called Avatar: The Frontiers of Pandora. There were supposed to be major delays, but those were caused by unforeseen obstacles and the subsequent movie releases being held up. However, as its release approaches, Cameron has spoken out on the next Avatar game, The Way of Water.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now pulling in more than 1 million players per day
Nearly two years after its troubled release, Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab) may finally be hitting its stride: CD Projekt said that the game has drawn in more than a million players, "new and returning," every day this week. "Each day of this week Night City has been visited...
NME
How ‘Pokémon”s Nuzlocke challenge has hooked generations of fans
Nick DeChicchis remembers when he became a Pokémon fan. Some of his earliest memories saw him hunched over a Game Boy, levelling up his Pokémon team. “It was definitely before I should have been playing video games,’ the Brooklyn-based Twitch streamer explains. “I remember Pokémon Gold and Silver just came out, so my brother gave me his Pokémon Blue cartridge. I played it nonstop. It’s been a part of my life for as long as I could talk.”
The Cyberpunk Netflix show is taking over the 2077 mod scene
Edgerunners has proven to be quite a boon for CD Projekt's RPG.
ComicBook
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Feature a Massive Change for Ubisoft's Characters
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will make a pretty big change to Ubisoft's lovable rabbit-esque creatures. Rabbids are an incredibly fascinating species, spawning from the Raymen series. They're these psychotic rabbits that scream and make strange noises, but they are pretty cute. They essentially have the personality of a less intelligent minion long before the Despicable Me movies came around. Ubisoft eventually decided to spin them off into their own games that don't fit within one genre. Some of them are party games or adventure titles, but the most interesting one is a real-time strategy game that crosses over with Mario. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted a few years ago on the Nintendo Switch to no shortage of success and the sequel is looking like it will raise the bar.
NME
PlayStation executive reiterates stance to release games as premium titles first
A PlayStation executive has reiterated the platform’s stance on releasing its games as premium titles first. This summer, the revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system launched in Europe, Australia and New Zealand – its last regions to go live – with Essential, Extra and Premium tiers offering a number of differing benefits that stack the higher players go.
IGN
Onimusha Anime: Netflix Shares First-Look Images
Netflix has announced and revealed five images from an Onimusha anime based on the hit Capcom game series. Revealed in a tweet from Netflix Anime (below), the stills show a handful of characters against a backdrop of Japan's Edo period. The anime is being created with 3D, CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds, and the series promises to give new life to the classic game series.
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
Collider
Minnie Driver Joins 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' in Major Role
The Witcher has become one of Netflix's most popular shows, and it has now been announced that acclaimed actress Minnie Driver will be joining the cast of the property's upcoming prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin. The streaming service announced during its TUDUM fan event that Driver would be joining...
‘Ready Or Not’ & ‘Scream 6’ Star Samara Weaving Attached To Lead Action-Horror Pic ‘Azrael’ From ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong 2’ & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe
EXCLUSIVE: Ready Or Not and Scream 6 actress Samara Weaving is attached to star in action-horror movie Azrael, which is being eyed by producers as a franchise. Evan Katz (Haunting Of Bly Manor) is aboard to direct the original script by You’re Next scribe Simon Barrett who has the Godzilla Vs Kong sequel coming in 2024. Principal photography is slated to begin October 10 in Estonia. Story details are being kept under wraps on this one, but we know that Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) recently won the rights in a competitive...
Returning Cyberpunk 2077 players get pelted in the feels after Edgerunners
"Everywhere I go, I see his face"
NME
‘Moonscars’ review: a gloriously gloomy triumph
If there’s just one metroidvania you play this year, let it be Moonscars. This 2D hack and slash from developer Black Mermaid promises everything you’d want from a side-scrolling soulslike – bloody thrills, gloomy goths, and a mountain of challenge. Oh, and a confusing plot. Moonscars follows...
Technicolor Lists VFX, Animation and Games Division as Stand-Alone Company
Technicolor Creative Studios — the visual effects, animation and gaming division of Technicolor — was listed and began trading this morning as a stand-alone company under the symbol TCHCS on Euronext Paris. Trading opened at €1.9539 per share (roughly $0.96 USD). According to the company, 65 percent of its shares were distributed to Technicolor shareholders.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Uganda Submits 'Tembele' as First-Ever Best International Feature ContenderBaz Luhrmann Praises Tom Hanks as "One of the Great Actors of All Time" and Austin Butler's Work EthicOscars: Denmark Picks 'Holy Spider' as International Feature Submission The remainder of the company — the connected home and supply...
With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline
In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
