U.K.

King Charles pictured with government’s red box for the first time

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
King Charles has been photographed in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace with the government’s signature red box for the first time.

The box is a way for government ministers to get official documents over to the monarch, and Queen Elizabeth II was regularly seen carrying out duties with it.

In its first appearance since Charles became King, a black and white photograph of the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh is propped up in the background.

