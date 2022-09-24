Read full article on original website
🏐 HutchCC VB: Dragons rebound to defeat Barton in 4 sets
GREAT BEND – Sophomore Blondie Penaflor put up a huge block and helped the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team rebound from a tough weekend snap an eight-match losing streak to the Barton Cougars. Penaflor had a career-high 10 blocks, including three during a 10-3 run in the fourth set...
Dragons drop pair to close out home Classic
Sophomore Baylee Miller had a combined 36 kills on Saturday, but the No. 6-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team suffered a pair of losses to nationally ranked opponents on Saturday at the Blue Dragon Classic. The day started off with a three-set loss to No. 8 Trinity Valley, 17-25, 21-25,...
WSCR: Dragons defeat No. 15 Coffeyville in overtime
Freshman Adriana Delgado’s second overtime goal of the season on Saturday powered the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a second-straight victory over a nationally ranked opponent. After a tremendous counter attack started by sophomore Hadlie Lowe, Delgado delivered the game-winning goal 1 minute, 47 seconds into...
🎙🎥 Eagle Media Hutchinson Sports Broadcasts for the week of September 25th
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
NWS: Much of September abnormally hot in Kansas
September 2022 has been abnormally hot, especially with regards to high temperatures. Several high temperature records were set and a few locations saw the latest 100 degree temp they have seen in quite some time. In fact, Chanute, saw the latest 100 degree temp in their history! Salina had the eighth latest 100 degree temperature.
hutchcollegian.com
Bringing home to Hutchinson: how dorm students try to keep a piece of their hometown with them
Every fall, around 6,000 people arrive at Hutchinson Community College for new opportunities and a new school year. Move-in day comes, and students are excited. After the newness wears off, the homesickness sets in, and people miss home. Students can still find ways for their Hutch home to feel like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
KAKE TV
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parking lot progress starts Monday at CCS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work on the parking lot at Central Christian School starts today. "The Lord has just been really kind to provide what we need for the parking lot," Superintendent Dr. John Walker said. "Phase one is essentially the large phase that we're beginning construction on right now. Construction does start this morning. We're trying out new traffic flow this morning. Lord willing, everything will go smooth. We have dramatically less parking than we did before. By the end of this, we'll have 111 parking stalls, all concrete."
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
WIBW
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway in Stafford County in south-central Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday near S.E. 80th Avenue and S.E. 60th Street, about six miles...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Starlite Drive In Scary Movies for October
This October Starlite Drive In is offering scary movies on Sundays. It is definitely the best movie deal in town (not to mention a great family fun event). The Starlite Drive In in Wichita, KS is gives you the experience of going to an old-fashioned drive-in movie – something that many cities don’t offer anymore – but with upgraded sound and video. Its only $15 for a carload for Sunday night scary movies this October 2022.
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
Two more Sbarro counters have been added in Wichita, and another will open within 2 weeks
The Sbarro pizza revival continues in Wichita
Cosmosphere 60th birthday tickets go on sale Oct. 2
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets for the Cosmosphere’s 60th birthday party are now on sale for Cosmosphere members only. Tickets for the rest of the general public go on sale starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The Dec. 2 party at the Meadowlark Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds will include...
