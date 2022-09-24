ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Dragons drop pair to close out home Classic

Sophomore Baylee Miller had a combined 36 kills on Saturday, but the No. 6-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team suffered a pair of losses to nationally ranked opponents on Saturday at the Blue Dragon Classic. The day started off with a three-set loss to No. 8 Trinity Valley, 17-25, 21-25,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

WSCR: Dragons defeat No. 15 Coffeyville in overtime

Freshman Adriana Delgado’s second overtime goal of the season on Saturday powered the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a second-straight victory over a nationally ranked opponent. After a tremendous counter attack started by sophomore Hadlie Lowe, Delgado delivered the game-winning goal 1 minute, 47 seconds into...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
Salina Post

NWS: Much of September abnormally hot in Kansas

September 2022 has been abnormally hot, especially with regards to high temperatures. Several high temperature records were set and a few locations saw the latest 100 degree temp they have seen in quite some time. In fact, Chanute, saw the latest 100 degree temp in their history! Salina had the eighth latest 100 degree temperature.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Western#Jefferson College#The Blue Dragons#Council Bluffs#Jefferson Recap Sophomore
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Hutch Post

Parking lot progress starts Monday at CCS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work on the parking lot at Central Christian School starts today. "The Lord has just been really kind to provide what we need for the parking lot," Superintendent Dr. John Walker said. "Phase one is essentially the large phase that we're beginning construction on right now. Construction does start this morning. We're trying out new traffic flow this morning. Lord willing, everything will go smooth. We have dramatically less parking than we did before. By the end of this, we'll have 111 parking stalls, all concrete."
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Starlite Drive In Scary Movies for October

This October Starlite Drive In is offering scary movies on Sundays. It is definitely the best movie deal in town (not to mention a great family fun event). The Starlite Drive In in Wichita, KS is gives you the experience of going to an old-fashioned drive-in movie – something that many cities don’t offer anymore – but with upgraded sound and video. Its only $15 for a carload for Sunday night scary movies this October 2022.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Cosmosphere 60th birthday tickets go on sale Oct. 2

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets for the Cosmosphere’s 60th birthday party are now on sale for Cosmosphere members only. Tickets for the rest of the general public go on sale starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The Dec. 2 party at the Meadowlark Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds will include...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy