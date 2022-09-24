ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Wing Co. opens second location

Two weeks ago Detroit Wing Co. held its soft opening at a new location, 2500 E. Beltline Ave., SE. “People came from as far as Kalamazoo to order our wings and a lot of families shared their excitement that we’re open. It made for a great soft opening and now we’re ready to tackle the busy football season,” said Caleb Rodden, one of the operating partners.
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
