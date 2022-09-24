HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work on the parking lot at Central Christian School starts today. "The Lord has just been really kind to provide what we need for the parking lot," Superintendent Dr. John Walker said. "Phase one is essentially the large phase that we're beginning construction on right now. Construction does start this morning. We're trying out new traffic flow this morning. Lord willing, everything will go smooth. We have dramatically less parking than we did before. By the end of this, we'll have 111 parking stalls, all concrete."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO