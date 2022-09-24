Read full article on original website
Daviess Co. Economic Development Strengthening Local Workforce Development
The Daviess County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) is putting plans in motion to both help strengthen local workforce development and secure state funding of up to $1 million and support from the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program. Two new positions at DCEDC will help achieve this. “It is no secret that...
Dubois County Treasurer Receives Statewide Award
Dubois County- The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Dubois County Treasurer Kitty Merkley received the 2022 Outstanding Treasurer Award. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service. Merkley was elected Treasurer of Dubois County in 2016. Since being elected, she has...
City Council Notes – Lengthy Council Agenda
A long agenda set the tone for a lengthy Washington City Council meeting Monday night. The first order of business was three public hearings on proposed ordinances. The first ordinance appropriated funds received from the state’s Community Crossings grant. The second hearing appropriated funds received from the state from local forfeiture and seizure of assets used in criminal activity. The third ordinance dealt with appropriating funds received from the American Rescue Plan of 2021. All three ordinances passed unanimously. The Council also heard the introduction of an ordinance containing a proposed city budget and tax rate for 2023. The proposed tax rate for Washington is 2.5527. However, that figure is expected to be lowered by the state after the state property tax circuit breakers are applied. In other business, Denny Spinner, the Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, congratulated the Council on Washington on being named a Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program community. Spinner introduced Amber Warden, who will work with the local community during the course of the grant. The Council also heard and received a detailed report from Deen Roger of Baker Tilly Advisors. A Washington city ordinance requires a study of utility rates every two years. Rogers told the Council that revenues from the waste water and sewer utilities did not meet operating and maintenance expenses. Rogers presented the Council with alternatives to consider. The Council plans to consider utility rates in February as bids come in for the eastern half of the old U.S. 50 project.
Sheriff Branham and Emergency Management Director Luchauer report recent success
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham announced Tuesday morning at the commissioner’s meeting that the jail population continues to be below capacity thanks to the work of judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. The population this morning was 109 or at 61 percent capacity. There are currently 90...
Senior Information Fair by Senior and Family Services
Senior and Family Services on Main Street in Washington will be hosting a seniors’ information fair tomorrow at the center. Representatives from SHIP, the State Health Insurance Program, will be on hand to answer questions about Medicare Open Enrollment. There will also be lots of information booths about organizations...
Jasper Business Closing on October 15th
Jasper- One of Jasper’s businesses will be ceasing operations next month. Azura Café made the announcement on the companies Facebook page. According to the post, the business claims they have been “Operating short-handed for quite some time and have found it extremely challenging to find qualified individuals to fill our open positions.”
Right To Life Annual Banquet Oct. 6th
Daviess/Pike and Martin County Right to Life Groups will hold their annual Right to Life Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 6, this year at the Simon J. Graber Bldg. off the Odon/Cannelburg Road. This year’s guest speaker is well known, according to organizer Louie Kavanaugh…. The banquet will be held...
DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
Larry Lee Benson
Larry Lee Benson played many roles in his life, but he was happiest when serving the nation and its youth. Larry, who was born Dec. 20, 1935, died peacefully Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86, surrounded by family members. Larry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eva (Atkinson) Benson, son Randy (wife Karen), daughters Margie Quarterman Case (husband Brad) and Lori Graham (husband Tom). Larry is also survived by seven grandchildren: Tia Benson, Mitchell Benson, Ryan Case (wife Audrey), Bryan Quarterman (wife Shelby), Kayla Quarterman Collins (husband Jason), Torey Graham (wife Kristina) and Bryce Graham (wife Honey) along with nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Error found on campaign flyer for prosecutor candidate
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Prosecutor candidate Jon Schaefer is clarifying a mailer sent to voters ahead of the November elections. The flyer says Schaefer, a Democrat, has served as the Chief Counsel for the Public Defender’s Office for twelve years. Schaefer says the campaign made a proofreading error that was not caught […]
Evansville Business Closes After 70 Years
An Evansville business is closing up shop after 70 years in operation. Cheaper products coming from overseas is cited for Crescent Plastics losing customers and forcing the closure. Crescent, which has been in business since 1949 will stop production by early December and cease operations by New Years. Scott Schroeder...
Boil advisory issued for section of far west Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with German Township Water District say there is a boil advisory for some customers. St Phillips Rd, Copperline Rd E and St Philip Rd S. - On Copperline Rd E, and west to Autumn Leaf Dr and east to Posey County Line Rd. - On...
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
Road Closures in the Area
Daviess – 650S btw 350E-400E will be closed today for pipe replacement from 8am to 5pm. 800E btw 500S-600S will be closed today for paving from 7:30am to 5pm. Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 5, US 231 north of Loogootee will be closed. This closure will occur near West Boggs Lake. The closure will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement project. The closure is expected to be complete by the end of the week, depending on the weather. The official detour is US 50 to I-69 to State Road 58. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
Neighbors grow concerned over unsightly property
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Over the last week many people have expressed their concerns over abandoned homes that haven’t been touched in the last several years and now more people are speaking on a property in their neighborhood. Vehicles filling the yard along with trash surrounding the...
Karla K. Keith
Karla K. Keith, 78, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was born at home on May 12, 1944, in Pike County. Karla was a former member of the Free Methodist Church as well as the Lighthouse. She owned and solely operated Karla’s Country Flowers in Ayrshire in the mid-1980s. She was employed as group leader at Armour Foods in Washington, Red and White Grocery, as well as operating supervisor at Perdue Farms. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved planting flowers, gardening, and crafts. She also enjoyed playing cards and going to Bingo with friends. Her greatest love, though, was her family. She was known as “Nanny” to all her grandkids and great grandkids, totaling 21.
Road closure planned for US 231 near Loogootee
Martin County– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for US 231 near Loogootee. Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 5, US 231 north of Loogootee will be closed. This closure will occur near West Boggs Lake. The closure will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement project. The closure is expected to be complete by the end of the week, depending on the weather.
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
James A. Smith
James A. Smith 77, of Vincennes went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022. James was born June 28, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to the late Edger Smith and Lela McConnahey Smith. James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a housekeeping supervisor for GSH,...
