🏐 HutchCC VB: Dragons rebound to defeat Barton in 4 sets
GREAT BEND – Sophomore Blondie Penaflor put up a huge block and helped the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team rebound from a tough weekend snap an eight-match losing streak to the Barton Cougars. Penaflor had a career-high 10 blocks, including three during a 10-3 run in the fourth set...
WSCR: Dragons defeat No. 15 Coffeyville in overtime
Freshman Adriana Delgado’s second overtime goal of the season on Saturday powered the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a second-straight victory over a nationally ranked opponent. After a tremendous counter attack started by sophomore Hadlie Lowe, Delgado delivered the game-winning goal 1 minute, 47 seconds into...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
kggfradio.com
Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas
An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
NWS: Much of September abnormally hot in Kansas
September 2022 has been abnormally hot, especially with regards to high temperatures. Several high temperature records were set and a few locations saw the latest 100 degree temp they have seen in quite some time. In fact, Chanute, saw the latest 100 degree temp in their history! Salina had the eighth latest 100 degree temperature.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
Parking lot progress starts Monday at CCS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work on the parking lot at Central Christian School starts today. "The Lord has just been really kind to provide what we need for the parking lot," Superintendent Dr. John Walker said. "Phase one is essentially the large phase that we're beginning construction on right now. Construction does start this morning. We're trying out new traffic flow this morning. Lord willing, everything will go smooth. We have dramatically less parking than we did before. By the end of this, we'll have 111 parking stalls, all concrete."
Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
KAKE TV
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Busy day for Reno County Commission Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners will seek approval of a resolution to use a portion of the more than $12 million they received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act during Tuesday's meeting. On June 28, the commissioners took actions to allocate the funds to specific agencies....
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Law enforcement officers take Jiu-Jitsu training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thirty-eight law enforcement officers representing Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Washington, completed a one week intensive Gracie University Jiu-Jitsu instructor certification program at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). “Our mission is to train and equip Kansas law enforcement officers with quality resources to handle potentially...
WIBW
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway in Stafford County in south-central Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday near S.E. 80th Avenue and S.E. 60th Street, about six miles...
kggfradio.com
City Commission Expected to Declare Water Watch for Coffeyville
The Coffeyville City Commission is expected to approve a resolution to declare a water watch within the city of Coffeyville at their meeting tonight. City Manager Mark Hall says this first stage is only voluntary. The other steps after a water watch include a water warning and finally, a water...
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
Hutch Post
County sales tax revenue up in latest report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — August sales tax revenue for Reno County bounced up by more than $76,000 from the previous month. According to information from County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz, total receipts for the county topped out at $487,630. That is up by over $84,000 from the same month last year.
Hutch Post
