Parents of 3-year-old arrested in West Virginia after police called 3 times in one night
A Buckhannon couple was charged with child neglect after police were called on them three times in one night for arguments and impairment around a 3-year-old
WDTV
WVU’s Clery Act report shows more reported crime in many categories
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest Clery Act report for West Virginia University shows an increase in reported crime in many categories in 2021. “This comes as no surprise given how few people were on campus in 2020,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “What we’re dealing with now are the continuing aftereffects of the pandemic, but we have seen positive results from increased campus educational efforts and community safety initiatives.”
Man in West Virginia allegedly left 2 children at birthday party in to use meth at Dollar General
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged in Buckhannon after allegedly leaving two children at a birthday party in order to use meth at a Dollar General. On Sept. 24, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious person at a Dollar General location in Buckhannon, according to […]
WDTV
Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fraudulent schemes case. Authorities say an unknown number of men are attempting to pass around checks for a substantial amount of money in Barbour and Randolph Counties. Anyone, specifically business owners, who sees someone trying to pass...
Bridgeport woman admitted she drove with 3 children after drinking 12-pack
A woman has been charged after admitting to driving in Bridgeport with three children in her vehicle after she drank a 12-pack.
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
Tucker County man fires gun in home, threatens to shoot people, deputies say
A Thomas man has been charged after deputies say he fired multiple shots from a firearm while inside of a Tucker County home while "threatening to shoot people."
Convicted felon charged after officers find fentanyl and firearm in his Fairmont home
A man has been charged after officers found fentanyl and a firearm while executing a search warrant at a residence in Fairmont.
WDTV
Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
West Virginia abortion protester arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: AJ Hammond
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Downtown Morgantown’s AJ Hammond joined First at 4. He talked about the 10th anniversary of the Morgantown Marketplace and the farmer’s market and upcoming festivals in downtown Morgantown. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
Ohio County teen reported missing
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community for information to help locate a missing teen. The teen is Nickolas Gray. Gray is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is approximately 5’05” and 140 lbs. Gray was reported missing by his guardian on 09/23/22. The Ohio County […]
Bridgeport Police looking for missing person
The Bridgeport Police Department has released a missing person report on Facebook for Richard “Trey” Reed.
WDTV
Bridgeport designated “StormReady” ahead of Hurricane Ian
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Ian is roaring towards Florida and the effects of it, while diminished are likely to be felt here in North-Central West Virginia. It comes as the city of Bridgeport was just awarded a special designation. 5′s John Blashke explains. For the past year Bridgeport...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Preston County Buckwheat Festival
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Buckwheat Festival in Preston County. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. 1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
WDTV
Woman allegedly drank a 12 pack before driving with 3 children in vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman has been charged after she allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12 pack” before driving with three children in the vehicle. Shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning, officers pulled up behind a vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Samantha Jones, of Bridgeport,...
WDTV
Salem opens library in old train depot
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What was once a burned out building is now a hub for learning in Salem. The old train depot that burned down years ago has been remodeled and turned into a museum. In addition, it’s now an extension of the Clarksburg library. Tim Jamison is...
WDTV
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
WDTV
Progress being made on restoration of Carrollton Covered Bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews say they are making good progress on the restoration of the Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County. The bridge was badly damaged by a fire in August 2017. The blaze destroyed much of the outer covering of the bridge but left the basic structure mostly...
