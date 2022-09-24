MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest Clery Act report for West Virginia University shows an increase in reported crime in many categories in 2021. “This comes as no surprise given how few people were on campus in 2020,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “What we’re dealing with now are the continuing aftereffects of the pandemic, but we have seen positive results from increased campus educational efforts and community safety initiatives.”

