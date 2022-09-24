ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU’s Clery Act report shows more reported crime in many categories

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest Clery Act report for West Virginia University shows an increase in reported crime in many categories in 2021. “This comes as no surprise given how few people were on campus in 2020,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “What we’re dealing with now are the continuing aftereffects of the pandemic, but we have seen positive results from increased campus educational efforts and community safety initiatives.”
Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fraudulent schemes case. Authorities say an unknown number of men are attempting to pass around checks for a substantial amount of money in Barbour and Randolph Counties. Anyone, specifically business owners, who sees someone trying to pass...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
#A Single Shot#University Police#Wvu#Morgantown Police
Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
BUCKHANNON, WV
West Virginia abortion protester arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
First at 4 Forum: AJ Hammond

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Downtown Morgantown’s AJ Hammond joined First at 4. He talked about the 10th anniversary of the Morgantown Marketplace and the farmer’s market and upcoming festivals in downtown Morgantown. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ohio County teen reported missing

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community for information to help locate a missing teen. The teen is Nickolas Gray. Gray is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is approximately 5’05” and 140 lbs. Gray was reported missing by his guardian on 09/23/22. The Ohio County […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Bridgeport designated “StormReady” ahead of Hurricane Ian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Ian is roaring towards Florida and the effects of it, while diminished are likely to be felt here in North-Central West Virginia. It comes as the city of Bridgeport was just awarded a special designation. 5′s John Blashke explains. For the past year Bridgeport...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. 1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Salem opens library in old train depot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What was once a burned out building is now a hub for learning in Salem. The old train depot that burned down years ago has been remodeled and turned into a museum. In addition, it’s now an extension of the Clarksburg library. Tim Jamison is...
SALEM, WV
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

