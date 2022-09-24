ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

East Central Indiana football Week 6 rundown: Scores, stats, rundowns from every game

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

Week 6 was pretty solid for East Central Indiana teams.

Five squads picked up wins out of eight total games. There two matchups of local teams, two other dominant victories, and a couple competitive losses mixed in.

Here are the scores, available statistics and breakdowns of every area Week 6 game:

Muncie Central 57, Richmond 8

The Bearcats and new head coach Kyle Padgett finally got in the win column with a 57-8 victory at Richmond.

Central dominated on both sides of the ball from the beginning. Josiah Ullom took his first touch nearly the entire length of the field, getting stopped at the Red Devils' 2-yard line to set up a rushing score from quarterback Trenton French.

Richmond appeared to respond well with a drive into the redzone, but Leo Boyd snagged an interception in the endzone that effectively halted the opponent's momentum for the rest of the half.

French faked a screen pass and found Ullom wide open down the sideline for a 75-yard TD on the subsequent drive. Richmond then mishandled the snap on a punt attempt, and Titus Waters, playing his first game back on defense after being limited with a thigh bruise, tackled the punter in the endzone for a safety.

Ullom rushed on the first play of the next drive, sprinting for 50 yards and a score. The Bearcats then recovered a Richmond fumble, and French found wideout De'Markis Cole for a 32-yard TD on the first offensive play.

Boyd scored on a screen pass from 34 yards out to begin the second frame, and Ullom took a toss play 74 yards for a score on the next drive to make it 43-0 with 8:33 left in the first half.

Central took its foot off the gas a bit thereafter but scored on a walk-in touchdown by Boyd that was set up by a fumble recovery.

The Red Devils then found some offensive success, running similar plays in succession to drive down the field and score just before the end of the first half, which ended 50-8.

With the running clock implemented in the second half, neither team scored in the short third quarter. Central fumbled near the goal line early in the fourth frame, only for Richmond to fumble on its first offensive play and set up Cole for a score off a screen pass, the last points of the contest.

Central was led by Ullom with 275 total yards (161 receiving, 114 rushing) and three touchdowns, French tallied 243 passing yards, three passing TD's, one rushing score and one interception, Cole caught two balls for 48 yards and two scores, and Boyd had 48 total yards, two TD's and caught an interception. The team overall recovered four fumbles.

Muncie Central is 1-5 (1-3 NCC).

Muncie Central 29 21 0 7 — 57

Richmond 0 8 0 0 — 8

New Castle 17, Delta 12

In maybe the most anticipated matchup of the week, New Castle at home topped Delta 17-12.

Delta punted on its first possession, and New Castle used that momentum to move the ball into scoring position before turning the ball over on a high snap. The Eagles took advantage by driving and rushing for a score, but Trojans' Jon Eberhart blocked the PAT.

Although the Eagles led after the first frame, the game turned when after Delta's defense forced a punt, New Castle Haidyn Bulmer intercepted Eagles quarterback Kaiden Bond's pass. The return and a facemask penalty set up the Trojans in scoring position, but Delta made a goal line stand and forced a field goal.

The Eagles then went 3-and-out offensively, which led to a good drive by New Castle that ended with a rushing TD by quarterback Quintin Boatright to put his team up 10-6 heading into halftime.

Neither side did much offensively in the third quarter, but the period ended with New Castle stringing some successful offensive plays together that put the team in the redzone. Eberhart eventually ran for what would be the game-clinching score.

Delta's offense was hurt by penalties, and Bulmer later intercepted another Bond pass. The Eagles eventually scored another rushing TD with 3:04 left in the game, but they illegally touched their onside kick attempt. The Trojans then held onto the ball and ran the clock out.

New Castle's offense was led by Boatright, who completed 8-of-18 passes for 135 yards while rushing 21 times for 83 yards and a TD, Eberhart with 17 carries for 78 yards and a TD, and Gavin Frazier with four catches for 67 yards. Bulmer led the defense with seven tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed.

Delta's offense was led by Palmer Samuels with nine carries for 40 yards, and Bond completed 13-of-24 passes for 109 yards and two interceptions. Marquel Bond and Nolan Carpenter each notched a rushing score, and Jonny Manor had six catches for 50 yards.

New Castle is 2-4 (1-3 HHC).

Delta is 3-3 (1-3 HHC).

New Castle 0 10 0 7 — 17

Delta 6 0 0 6 — 12

Yorktown 42, Shelbyville 0

Yorktown continued its best start to a season since 2014, winning its homecoming game against Shelbyville 42-0.

The Tigers dominated from start to finish and were again led by running back Jalen Thomas, who scored on the ground from 28 yards and four yards in the opening frame.

Quarterback Mason Moulton found receiver Kolton Nanko for a 32-yard score in the second quarter, and Jack Stinson notched a 3-yard TD to end the half up 28-0.

More: Yorktown's Kolton Nanko is Star Press' East Central Indiana football Player of the Week

Moulton again threw a 32-yard TD in the third frame, this time to Blair Webster, and he connected with Nanko for a 25-yard TD pass late in the quarter for the game's last score.

Thomas led Yorktown's offense with 14 carries for 144 yards and two TD's, Moulton completed 13-of-17 passes for 187 yards and three scores, Nanko caught five balls for 87 yards and two TD's, and Webster caught two passes for 34 yards and a score.

Defensively, Jayce Key and Landon Bradnick each forced and recovered a fumble.

Yorktown is 5-1 (3-1 HHC).

Yorktown 14 14 14 0 — 42

Shelbyville 0 0 0 0 — 0

Monroe Central 31, Wes-Del 14

In a meeting of two young teams, Monroe Central won its matchup with Wes-Del 31-14.

Although there could only be one winner, both sides likely gained some confidence. The Golden Bears were determined to break a two-game losing streak, lengthened by an unusual off week during Week 4, but the Warriors struck first with a 3-yard rushing score by Lucas Young.

It was Wes-Del's first score since its season opener.

Monroe Central got back on track in the second frame, though, scoring on a pair of rushing TD's from quarterback Luke Jones.

Wes-Del's Triton Blevins scored on a 1-yard rush in the third quarter, and his pass to Trey Adams for the 2-point conversion evened the score at 14-14.

Golden Bears tight end Cole Munchel regained the lead with a 4-yard rushing TD in third frame, and a 10-yard rushing score by Jones and an Elijah Taylor field goal in the final quarter secured Monroe Central's victory.

Monroe Central's offense was led by Jones, who completed 6-of-10 passes for 74 yards and rushed 20 times for 170 yards and three TD's. Munchel rushed 17 times for 77 yards and a score while also catching three balls for 43 yards. Izaiah Mangas led the defense with nine tackles and an interception, and Cole Luedike and William Richmond each recovered a fumble.

Wes-Del's offense was led by Blevins, who completed 4-of-9 passes for 72 yards, and Brock Nauman rushed 14 times for 35 yards.

Monroe Central is 3-2 (1-1 MEC).

Wes-Del is 0-6 (0-3 MEC).

Monroe Central 0 14 7 10 — 31

Wes-Del 6 0 8 0 — 14

Woodlan 40, Jay County 33

Despite a strong effort, Jay County lost 40-33 at home to Woodlan.

Woodlan got on the board first with a touchdown but failed on the extra point attempt, allowing quarterback Sean Bailey and the Patriots to take the lead with a 31-yard TD pass to Patrick Hemmelgarn to end the first quarter.

A 3-yard rushing score by Kadin Ridenour secured Jay County a 13-6 advantage in the second frame, but Woodlan scored two unanswered TD's thereafter to take a 20-13 lead into halftime.

Ridenour rushed for a score in the third quarter, but the failed two-point conversion meant the Patriots trailed 20-19. Woodlan extended its lead with a touchdown to end the third quarter, but Jay County took the lead early in the fourth quarter, 27-26, after another Ridenour rushing score and successful two-point conversion.

The teams then traded TD's and leads on consecutive possessions, and the Patriots' final score would be a 5-yard TD pass from Bailey to Bryce Wenk. Woodlan took the decisive lead on a rushing score with 18.3 seconds remaining in the game, completing its night with over 300 yards of offense.

Jay County is 2-4 (1-3 ACAC).

Woodlan 6 14 6 14 — 40

Jay County 7 6 6 14 — 33

Eastbrook 50, Blackford 6

Blackford lost 50-6 at Eastbrook.

The Bruins trailed 16-0 after the first quarter, with their lone score coming in the beginning of the second frame on a run by Peyton James.

Blackford is 1-5 (1-3 CIC)

Eastbrook 16 28 6 0 — 50

Blackford 0 6 0 0 — 6

Tri 38, Winchester 0

Winchester was shutout for the first time this season in its 38-0 loss to Tri.

The Golden Falcons allowed 437 yards of offense, 391 yards coming on the ground.

Winchester is 2-4 (2-3 TEC).

Tri 7 21 10 0 — 38

Winchester 0 0 0 0 — 0

Shenandoah 36, Hagerstown 8

Shenandoah has won consecutive games for the first time this season after a 36-8 victory at Hagerstown.

After the Raiders drained eight minutes off the clock on their first drive but didn't score, quarterback Carson Brookbank got in the endzone on their next possession on a 3-yard rush. Running back Mayson Lewis then completed a 90-yard drive with a 3-yard rushing TD in the second quarter, and Shenandoah entered halftime up 15-0.

The Tigers scored and converted a two-point attempt to begin the second half, but Lewis responded with another rushing score. Gavin Wilson forced a fumble soon after, which setup another Lewis rushing TD, and Gabe Lowder snagged a pick-six interception to end the evening's scoring.

'Fighting for our spot': Shenandoah football optimistic about season turnaround

Shenandoah is 3-3 (1-1 MEC).

Shenandoah 8 7 21 0 — 36

Hagerstown 0 0 8 0 — 8

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP , and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: East Central Indiana football Week 6 rundown: Scores, stats, rundowns from every game

Comments / 0

Related
shelbycountypost.com

Legacy of Joe Risley firmly secured in many Shelbyville residences

A drive on Shelbyville’s near east side last week evoked memories of Risley’s Kitchen Specialists and owner Joe Risley. Joe operated his cabinet business at 212 E. Broadway St. (photo) and consistently demonstrated an earnest commitment to his customers over the course of the company’s four decades. He designed kitchens throughout central Indiana and his customers included many celebrated individuals and entities. He endeared himself to the local community with a congenial demeanor and benevolent spirit that made him a popular and valued figure throughout Shelby County.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
INDIANA STATE
WSLS

Indiana student earns highest score possible on AP Calculus exam

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – One Indiana student is beating the odds, earning the highest score possible on an Advanced Placement Calculus exam. Penn High School announced in a press release that junior Felix Zhang is now the only person in the world to make a perfect score of 108 out of 108.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
City
Yorktown, IN
Muncie, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Muncie, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Hagerstown, IN
103GBF

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Raiders#Falcons#American Football#Muncie Central 57#The Red Devils#French
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more

INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Fall lawn and landscape maintenance

INDIANAPOLIS — The window is closing for fall lawn seeding, but that doesn't mean you are done with yard care until next spring. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden ran through a fall lawn and landscape to-do list on 13Sunrise, and fertilizing your lawn is at the top.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville

In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame

Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita Win Big Vaccine And Mask Case Against “HEAD START”

Head Start Vaccine And Mask Mandate Found Unlawful. Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
ANDERSON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana

If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
INDIANA STATE
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy