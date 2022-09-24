A Yonkers man accused in the brutal beating of a 67-year-old Asian woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault as a hate crime. According to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, Tammel Esco, 42, “cursed at the victim, punched her more than 100 times in and around her head, repeatedly stomped on her upper body and spit on her” as she was entering her apartment building back in March.

YONKERS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO