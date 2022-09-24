ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Stamford police make arrest in violent attack on elderly Lyft driver

Stamford police have arrested a man for attacking a 71-year-old Lyft driver a year ago. Andre Lecky, 26, is charged with second-degree assault of an elderly person. The victim, Stuart Berman, of Wilton, recently went public with his story during a news conference announcing legal action against Lyft by 17 drivers and passengers.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident

Police say a man was killed in a construction accident in Windsor. Officers say a 911 call reported an accident at North Main Street, where curbing being installed towards the rear of the property. Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed. Robbinsville Township police are investigating the cause...
WINDSOR, CT
News 12

Yonkers man pleads guilty to hate crime assault of 67-year-old woman

A Yonkers man accused in the brutal beating of a 67-year-old Asian woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault as a hate crime. According to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, Tammel Esco, 42, “cursed at the victim, punched her more than 100 times in and around her head, repeatedly stomped on her upper body and spit on her” as she was entering her apartment building back in March.
YONKERS, NY
