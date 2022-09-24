Read full article on original website
Police: Gun found near Wright Tech and Scalzi Park
Police say it was found Sunday night in a cardboard box on the border of the park and the school.
News 12
Police determining if man charged with criminal contempt was seen searching neighbors' mail
A Suffolk County man was charged with criminal contempt, burglary and criminal mischief on Tuesday, police say. Suffolk County police tell News 12 that John Comple violated an order of protection by going into an apartment and spray-painting it. Police are investigating if Comple is the same person who was...
Police: Darien man propositioned undercover officer posing as 14-year-old girl online
Greenwich police went undercover to catch a sex predator. They say one suspect thought he was going to get sex, but instead the police were there waiting for him.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Pedestrian struck by 2 cars in Flanders, police say
Police say a man was hit by two vehicles Sunday night in Flanders. Southampton Town Police say that man ran out into traffic on Flanders Road at Route 105. The pedestrian was hit by a Mercedes SUV and a Honda minivan. Police say the drivers of both of those vehicles...
News 12
Stamford police make arrest in violent attack on elderly Lyft driver
Stamford police have arrested a man for attacking a 71-year-old Lyft driver a year ago. Andre Lecky, 26, is charged with second-degree assault of an elderly person. The victim, Stuart Berman, of Wilton, recently went public with his story during a news conference announcing legal action against Lyft by 17 drivers and passengers.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Police: Woman riding bike struck by car in Westhampton
A bicyclist was struck by a car in Westhampton on Monday, police say
Driver hospitalized in morning crash on I-84 in Danbury
Police say the truck crashed off the highway and went down into the woods near Lake Avenue Extension around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
Port Chester paints directional arrows at accident-prone intersection
The Village of Port Chester put into place new safety measures aimed at preventing car accidents.
News 12
Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident
Police say a man was killed in a construction accident in Windsor. Officers say a 911 call reported an accident at North Main Street, where curbing being installed towards the rear of the property. Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed. Robbinsville Township police are investigating the cause...
Body found at Beacon Falls identified as missing person
Police have identified the body they found half a mile North of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road over the weekend.
News 12
Yonkers man pleads guilty to hate crime assault of 67-year-old woman
A Yonkers man accused in the brutal beating of a 67-year-old Asian woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault as a hate crime. According to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, Tammel Esco, 42, “cursed at the victim, punched her more than 100 times in and around her head, repeatedly stomped on her upper body and spit on her” as she was entering her apartment building back in March.
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
Infestation: Neighbors say rodents have fallen from ceiling at Bridgeport Commons apartments
Neighbors at a Bridgeport apartment complex say they are living with a major rodent infestation, and are receiving little help alleviating the issue.
News 12
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
The Black Rock Castle was a neighborhood staple in Bridgeport until owner Patrick Clyne sold the business in 1996. More than 25 years later, Clyne is returning to Bridgeport with The Castle, Black Rock. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock. Clyne moved The...
Some Suffolk residents still dealing with headaches associated with cyber intrusion
Suffolk residents are still feeling the effects from a cyber intrusion that hit the county earlier this month
Bridgeport woman works to reunite with son still in Jamaica
A woman in Bridgeport is trying to reunite with her 12-year-old son in Jamaica.
Norwalk's middle school student-choice plan irks some parents
Some Norwalk parents say they are angry about the middle school choice plan that would allow students to select a middle school based on a variety of specialized programs.
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Mattituck
The National Weather Service says the twister had winds of between 75-85 mph, was 75 yards wide and lasted around three minutes.
News 12
John Jay-EF welcomes in New Rochelle for Friday Night Lights
One of the big high school football match-ups took place in East Fishkill. John Jay hosted New Rochelle under the lights.
