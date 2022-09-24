Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead after South Shore apartment fire
CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside an apartment after it caught fire Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. Firefighters extinguished the fire around 1:35 a.m. in a residence in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive where they discovered the 67-year-old lying unresponsive on the floor, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 55, shot while riding bike in Avalon Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding his bicycle Monday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 55-year-old was biking southbound around 11:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the calf, police said.
NBC Chicago
Days After Being Wounded in Road Rage Shooting, Chicago Cop No Longer With Department
An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park “is no longer a member of the department,” a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, “was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
fox32chicago.com
Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
fox32chicago.com
2 dead after car crashes into building in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were killed after their car crashed into a building Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. A witness told police that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when it lost control and crashed into a building, officials said.
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan man charged with breaking into CPD facility through fire escape in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A Waukegan man has been charged with breaking into a CPD facility in Homan Square through a fire escape Monday and taking possession of firearms. Donald Patrick, 47, faces five felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and three felony counts of burglary. At about 11:30...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot near Uptown alderman’s office on Monday evening
A man was shot Monday evening just a couple of doors away from Uptown Ald. James Cappleman’s ward office, according to Chicago police. The victim, 25, did not cooperate with the police. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 5:39 p.m....
oakpark.com
Dominican University shuttle involved in vehicle collision
A Dominican University shuttle bus ran into a River Forest home after it collided with another vehicle at about 8 a.m., Tuesday morning near the intersection of Bonnie Brae Place and Chicago Avenue. One student, the bus’s sole passenger, sustained a minor hand injury. The cause of the accident...
Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, Joliet police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded
CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Live coyote removed from car's grille after neighbors in Lake County notify authorities
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A male coyote that was struck by a car in Lake County suffered significant injuries after becoming lodged in the vehicle's grille and dragged last weekend. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation facility said the coyote was struck by a vehicle around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Unaware...
Man charged in death of 18-year-old after domestic dispute on Northwest Side
A man has been charged with killing an 18-year-old after an argument on the Northwest Side. Zack Park was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a “domestic related dispute” ended in the shooting death of John Park in North Park.
fox32chicago.com
Workers trapped in elevator on silo rescued in South Deering
CHICAGO - Two workers were briefly trapped on a silo high above ground Tuesday morning in South Deering. Around 8 a.m., the workers became trapped in an exterior elevator of the silo located at 2150 East 130 Street, Chicago fire officials said. The elevator became stuck approximately 150 feet up...
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
Natural gas cause of building explosion that killed man, injured 7 others: CFD
CHICAGO — One of eight people who was hospitalized after an apartment building exploded in the Austin neighborhood has died. According to the Chicago Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigation, the source of the explosion was the ignition of natural gas. The investigation has not determined the cause of that ignition, fire officials say.
