Chicago shooting: Man killed, another critically hurt in Rogers Park parking lot, police say

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0i8bmERD00 Two men were shot, one fatally, on the North Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 7100 block of North Clark Street at about 1:26 a.m., police said. Two men were standing in a parking lot when someone in a group of people fired shots.

A 37-year-old man, shot in the chest, was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, 36, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

