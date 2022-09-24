Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
wabcradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Vicious Beating of a Woman at a Queens Subway Station
NEW YORK, NEW YORK -(77WABC)- Police have arrested a man involved in a vicious attack at a Queens subway station. Police say the 33-year-old victim was approached by the man who then dragged her across the Mezzanine floor and beat her. It happened around 5:15 a.m. last Tuesday at the...
Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing Items From Unlocked Vehicle, Entering Jericho Home
Police are searching for two suspects who stole a key fob and documents from an unlocked vehicle and then used the key to enter a Long Island home. The burglary happened in Jericho at 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said a...
Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper
Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Police determining if man charged with criminal contempt was seen searching neighbors' mail
A Suffolk County man was charged with criminal contempt, burglary and criminal mischief on Tuesday, police say. Suffolk County police tell News 12 that John Comple violated an order of protection by going into an apartment and spray-painting it. Police are investigating if Comple is the same person who was...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Communication Technician, Shahidah Brown, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shahidah Brown. NYPD Police Communication Technician. Charges:. assault;. act in manner injurious to a child;. criminal possession of...
NBC New York
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing hit and run in stolen vehicle
Suffolk County Police arrested a New Jersey man Sept. 27 after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash and then stole another vehicle to flee the scene. Jayson Merceda was driving a 2021 BMW on Charlemagne Drive in Nesconset when he crashed the vehicle into the home at 4 Charlemagne Drive at approximately 1 a.m. A resident of a nearby home came outside when he heard the crash, and while he was outside, Merceda allegedly entered the man’s home, stole a set of car keys and then stole the man’s 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man
Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn.
Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman
Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials: 17-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in the Bronx Sunday night.
Police: Man charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal Hempstead fire
A man has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to Monday's fatal fire in Hempstead, according to police.
Police: Man wanted for questioning after punch-from-behind attack, robbery
Newark's public safety directory is requesting the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning after a punch-from-behind attack and robbery last week.
4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
1010WINS
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
Police: Gun found near Wright Tech and Scalzi Park
Police say it was found Sunday night in a cardboard box on the border of the park and the school.
Raleigh News & Observer
Headless body found in luggage ID’d as woman missing more than 40 years, NY cops say
For more than 40 years, the identity of a headless and handless body discovered in discarded luggage near a dumpster in New York remained unknown — until now, according to state police. Thanks to advancements in DNA technology and investigators who never gave up, the murder victim was identified...
Comments / 0