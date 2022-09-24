ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Cleanup Continues: Governor Beshear Issues Guidance for Eastern Kentuckians to Recover Vehicles Impacted by July's Flooding

clayconews.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
clayconews.com

Kentucky Chamber MVP Award presented to Senate President Robert Stivers in Clay County at EKU’s Manchester Campus

MANCHESTER, KY — On Monday, Senate President Robert Stivers was presented the Kentucky Chamber MVP Award by Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts and Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) President David McFaddin. The presentation took place during an event hosted by the Chamber’s Kentucky Comeback initiative at EKU’s Manchester Campus,...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy