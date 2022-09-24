ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

High school football: Hawthorne's ground game, special teams prove too much for P.K. Yonge

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
HAWTHORNE — For the first time since Dec. 3, 2021, the Hawthorne Hornets (4-0) took the field in front of their home crowd on Friday night as they hosted the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (0-3) in what was a make-up game between the two schools.

The Hornets and Blue Wave were initially slated to meet back on Sept. 2, but P.K. Yonge was dealing with coronavirus-related issues within its program.

Fortunately, both teams had a like open date and were able to reschedule the meeting, which ended with the Hornets winning their seventh-straight over the Blue Wave 46-6.

Here are takeaways from the matchup.

Special teams haunts P.K. Yonge early

The Blue Wave’s opening pair of offensive drives ended in punts. And both went badly.

Faced with a 4th-and-17 from its own 30-yard line, an errant snap sent the ball reeling towards the end zone, where P.K. Yonge was able to jump on it, giving the Hornets’ offense a short, 10-yard field.

“We have a new long snapper and a punter who has never played football before in his life,” P.K. Yonge head coach Kevin Doelling said.

Piloted by sophomore quarterback CJ Ingram, the Hawthorne offense made quick work of the field, needing just a pair of plays to set up a 2-yard touchdown rush for senior running back Brian James.

On P.K. Yonge’s ensuing possession, the Blue Wave was once again forced to punt – this time from its own 29-yard line on 4-and-8.

The punt was hauled in by senior Darian Smith-Williams, who took off for a 65-yard punt return touchdown, putting the Hornets ahead 14-0, despite their offense being on the field for just three plays.

Smith-Williams also went on to take the second-half kickoff to the end zone — good for an 83-yard score.

“We gave them 21 free points,” Doelling said. “That just can’t happen when you’re playing a team like Hawthorne.”

Hornets dealing with pair of key injuries

When Hawthorne took the field on Friday night, it was without senior defensive end Jailen Ruth, who was on crutches and wore a brace on his left knee. The severity of Ruth’s injury and a timetable for his return is unknown.

On the season, Ruth, who is committed to play at Washington State, leads the Hornets with 30 tackles, of which 10 happened behind the line of scrimmage.

“When you lose a guy like Jailen Ruth, who’s an emotional leader, makes plays all the time, great kid on and off the field… it hurts your program,” Hawthorne head coach Cornelius Ingram said. “But I think we stuck together.”

Meanwhile, the Hornets’ leader on offense, CJ Ingram, was also banged up after suffering an ankle sprain in last week’s win over Orlando Christian Prep.

“He didn’t practice all week, but he still gutted it out,” Coach Ingram said. “CJ still had command of the huddle and showed some leadership and toughness.”

Hawthorne’s backfield is an arsenal

In addition to Smith-Williams’ pair of special teams touchdowns, the Hornets had three other ball carriers find the end zone on Friday night.

Hawthorne senior Brian James scored the Hornets’ first touchdown of the night from two yards out after the Blue Wave’s initial punting mishap, while fellow senior Isaiah Donaldson (4-yard TD, 57-yard TD) tallied a pair of touchdowns of his own.

Sophomore Keenon Johnson (4-yard TD) and junior Jamarion Davenport (2-yard TD) also each crossed the goal line in Friday’s lopsided win.

“Our guys are always pulling for each other, even if they’re not in,” Cornelius Ingram said of his running backs. “It’s fun to be able to just hand the ball off and say, ‘Run and go make a play’. And they did it tonight.”

Give Adrian Curtis, P.K. Yonge a little time

After Friday’s matchup in Hawthorne, Coach Ingram met at midfield with P.K. Yonge sophomore quarterback Adrian Curtis.

“He’s a ball player,” Ingram said of Curtis. “I just wanted him to know to keep his head up. He has a bright future.”

Battling a stingy defensive front, the majority of P.K. Yonge’s bigger plays came through the air, including the Blue Wave’s lone touchdown, which was a 20-yard connection between Curtis and junior Thomas Young III.

No one believes in Curtis like Doelling, who says he’s worked with his sophomore quarterback since Curtis was in fifth grade.

“Every time I see him he gets better and better and better,” Doelling said of Curtis. “You’ve just gotta protect him… continue to grow the offensive line. I’ve got three sophomores who are starting right now. It’s difficult… We’re 20 sophomores on a 35-man roster.”

mycbs4.com

UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian

The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua County cancels school as Hurricane Ian approaches

Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools cancels school Wednesday through Friday, because of Hurricane Ian. The district made the announcement Tuesday morning, also saying the district office will be closed. They closed, in part, because of the possibility schools could be used as shelters. ACPS also cancelled all...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

How Hurricane Ian could impact Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system. We are starting to get a picture of how Ian will affect our area. Circumstances could change in the next day or so. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island

Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County Public Schools will close schools in preparation of Hurricane Ian

Alachua County Public Schools announced Tuesday morning all offices and schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Extracurricular activities are also canceled. Normal school operations are set to resume Monday, Oct. 3 as long as facilities remain safe and functional following the storm, according to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting

A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

A child drowned in an apartment complex pool

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
OCALA, FL
