Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
12tomatoes.com
The 10 Best Steakhouse Chains in the USA
As a dedicated meat lover, some of my most memorable dining experiences have involved going to steakhouses and spending up for a quality cut of beef, a selection of appetizers, and a glass of wine (or two). The United States is blessed with some of the world’s most impressive steakhouses....
freightwaves.com
Why Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse refuse to deliver
While the majority of restaurants have turned to delivery options to boost profits, there are still a few holdouts. Darden (NYSE: DRI), the parent company of banners like Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, is one of them. The full-service restaurant magnate this week told investors on its first-quarter 2023 earnings call that its decision to not offer delivery has shielded it from a negative impact on margins.
3 Things You Should Stop Ordering At Restaurants In 2022, According To Experts
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 01/27/2022 When anyone who is trying to lose weight goes out to eat, they often aim to choose something commonly known as ‘healthy,’ or what appears to be the most nutritious o...
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
Thrillist
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite after 30 years – see the exact date
A FORMER fan favorite is finding its way back on to the menu at McDonald's this fall. After more than three decades, the cheese-filled treat will be available at locations nationwide. Starting September 14, the burger giant is bringing back its Cheese Danish. McDonald's said the treat will be a...
McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years
A popular local restaurant is closing down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. When it comes to hotel stays in Tucson, few destinations are able to stand up to that of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. While it is a little bit of a drive from downtown, it has been a destination for both travelers and locals alike for years. With its assortment of restaurants, patios, and live music, there’s something for everyone. However, one of the resort’s longest-tenured restaurants just announced it would close up shop in the coming month.
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
Restaurant Closes Doors Early After 'Rude' Customers Cause 'Day From Hell'
The restaurant owner told Newsweek he noticed his staff was overwhelmed and tired from "being treated like machines instead of people."
Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out
Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
McDonald’s is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist
New York CNN Business — The Hamburglar is back at McDonald’s. But this time, it’s just for adults. McDonald’s is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning October 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.
Kellogg's is offering $5,000 to those who eat cereal for dinner
Breakfast for dinner isn’t only a fun option when deciding what to eat, but now it could also win you some money. Kellogg’s announced that it is launching a new sweepstakes that will see five lucky cereal-eating fanatics win $5,000 each.
A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves
The pumpkin spice latte may be the star of fall, but another treat gives the season a particularly cozy feel: pies. Whether you prefer apple or pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato, there's no better way to finish your autumnal feast than with a slice (or three) of pie. The best part? You can always keep the festivities going the next morning by indulging in some pie for breakfast.
