We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example. UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good. ...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO