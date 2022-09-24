Read full article on original website
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
Armed Carjacking Of Philly Mom, Daughter Caught On Video
A video has surfaced following the armed carjacking of a woman and her daughter in Philadelphia, authorities said. The incident happened in a driveway on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Philadelphia police said. The pair were getting inside their vehicle when the...
Man found shot in Carroll Park: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 40-year-old man was found shot in the Carroll Park neighborhood of Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Edgewood Street. The victim was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical...
Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month. A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind. Two female suspects grabbed her...
DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office. Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.
Uber driver recounts violent carjacking in West Philadelphia, 2 teens arrested
"I could be dead right now," Essam Zarkli said. "I'm 65 years old. You think I can take a punch like this?"
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
2 teens arrested, 2 more wanted in connection with West Philadelphia Uber carjacking: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two young suspects are under arrest and the search is on for two more following a violent carjacking of an Uber driver in West Philadelphia. Police say the Uber driver was beaten viciously in his face before being robbed.Now, two juveniles are in custody and the police are searching for two more teensCBS3 has video of two teenage suspects, 15 and 16 years old, being arrested and placed into the back of a police van. CBS3 is choosing not to show their faces at this point because they are minors.Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say the Uber...
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
Man shot in rear driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home
According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot in the head.
Philly police release video that shows suspects who ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair
A newly released video shows the faces of many of the suspects as they rush through the door.
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home
Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
Video captures juveniles ransacking Wawa in Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a crowd of juveniles ransacked a Wawa in the city's Mayfair section Saturday night.
Police: Philly Wawa reports thousands in damages after being ransacked by roughly 100 juveniles
Police are revealing more about an investigation after roughly 100 juveniles vandalized a Wawa convenience store near Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood Saturday night. During a news conference Monday, Investigators said the Wawa located at the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard is dealing with roughly $10,000 in damages. Officers were able...
2 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's gun violence did not let up overnight.
Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say
A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
Philadelphia man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly raping, beating a 71-year-old woman
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man wanted for sexually assaulting and beating a woman was arrested in North Carolina Monday. The incident happened on September 15, 2022, in the 7400 block of Devon Street around 3:30 pm. According to police, a 22-year-old man entered the home of a 71-year-old woman through an...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
