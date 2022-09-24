ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
phl17.com

Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
CBS News

Man found shot in Carroll Park: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 40-year-old man was found shot in the Carroll Park neighborhood of Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Edgewood Street. The victim was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical...
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
CBS Philly

2 teens arrested, 2 more wanted in connection with West Philadelphia Uber carjacking: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two young suspects are under arrest and the search is on for two more following a violent carjacking of an Uber driver in West Philadelphia. Police say the Uber driver was beaten viciously in his face before being robbed.Now, two juveniles are in custody and the police are searching for two more teensCBS3 has video of two teenage suspects, 15 and 16 years old, being arrested and placed into the back of a police van. CBS3 is choosing not to show their faces at this point because they are minors.Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say the Uber...
WGAL

Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies

PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
delawarevalleynews.com

Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home

Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
