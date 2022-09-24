Read full article on original website
Related
LiAngelo Ball Signs With NBA Team, Joins Brothers in League
The middle Ball brother officially joins the NBA for the first time in his career.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Steph Curry Best Player in The World
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on top
Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day
On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons Shares Personal Goal Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season
At Media Day on Monday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons shared his goal for the 2022-23 season after signing a new four-year, $100 million to remain with the team.
NBA News: Former Sixer Markelle Fultz Suffers Another Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz is dealing with another setback.
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
What NBA team-buying process looks like as Suns sale looms
Robert Sarver announced last week that he plans to sell his portion of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the wake of rising pressure from owners, fans and players around the league. Sarver was recently handed a one-season suspension and $10 million fine following a year-long investigation that found...
Giannis Reveals Who He Thinks Is the NBA’s Best Player
The Bucks star pointed to the roster of the defending champs for his answer.
RJ Barrett's Viral Quote At Knicks' Media Day
On Monday, RJ Barrett met with reporters at New York Knicks media day.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Layup Packages: Current and Next Gen
Here are the best NBA 2K23 MyCareer Layup Packages on current and next gen.
NBA 2K23 Leadership Skills Explained
For those who plan on playing a lot of MyCareer NBA games in NBA 2K23 on Next Gen, it appears the Leadership Skills system has plenty to offer you. Whether you'
NBA Championship Odds Entering Training Camp
The Celtics are the NBA championship favorites at SI Sportsbook, slightly ahead of last year’s champion Warriors.
We don't appreciate them enough...
We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example. UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good. ...
NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge Rewards: Full List, How to Get
Here's a breakdown of the Jordan Challenge rewards in NBA 2K23 on Current and Next Gen.
AOL Corp
Worst NBA media day in recent memory was full of obfuscation
Never has the discussion been focused so little on basketball during the NBA's annual media day. And for good reason. The league has been embroiled in turmoil throughout arguably its wildest offseason in history. Roughly a third of the NBA's 30 teams faced questions about off-court dynamics ranging from awkward...
3 hottest burning questions facing Timberwolves entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Minnesota Timberwolves are entering the 2022-23 season full of expectations. After a solid regular season that led to the team’s first playoff berth since 2018, Minnesota came up short against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, falling 4-2 after blowing multiple double-digit leads. Despite...
Trombone Champ Playable Platforms Listed
Trombone Champ can only be played on PC through Steam.
EA Anti Cheat FIFA 23 Error Explained: How to Fix
FIFA 23's early access period might be live, but some players are getting stuck at the gate with the EA Anti Cheat error message. Here's how to fix it. FIFA fans have been waiting for the launch of FIFA 23, and the most keen players have already booted up the game as part of its three-day early access period. But things haven't gone smoothly. Players have already been encountering plenty of issues and bugs that dampen the experience. One of the most prolific, so far, is that of an error message relating to EA's Anti Cheat — a kernel-mode anti cheat .
FIFA・
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0