ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Rebounding Badges
FastBreak on FanNation

4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

What NBA team-buying process looks like as Suns sale looms

Robert Sarver announced last week that he plans to sell his portion of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the wake of rising pressure from owners, fans and players around the league. Sarver was recently handed a one-season suspension and $10 million fine following a year-long investigation that found...
PHOENIX, AZ
DBLTAP

NBA 2K23 Leadership Skills Explained

For those who plan on playing a lot of MyCareer NBA games in NBA 2K23 on Next Gen, it appears the Leadership Skills system has plenty to offer you. Whether you'
NBA
The Enterprise

We don't appreciate them enough...

We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example. UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

Worst NBA media day in recent memory was full of obfuscation

Never has the discussion been focused so little on basketball during the NBA's annual media day. And for good reason. The league has been embroiled in turmoil throughout arguably its wildest offseason in history. Roughly a third of the NBA's 30 teams faced questions about off-court dynamics ranging from awkward...
NBA
DBLTAP

EA Anti Cheat FIFA 23 Error Explained: How to Fix

FIFA 23's early access period might be live, but some players are getting stuck at the gate with the EA Anti Cheat error message. Here's how to fix it. FIFA fans have been waiting for the launch of FIFA 23, and the most keen players have already booted up the game as part of its three-day early access period. But things haven't gone smoothly. Players have already been encountering plenty of issues and bugs that dampen the experience. One of the most prolific, so far, is that of an error message relating to EA's Anti Cheat — a kernel-mode anti cheat .
FIFA
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy