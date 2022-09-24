ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH.com

Going to the Big E for the first time? Here’s Reddit’s tips

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What should you do for your first trip to the Big E?. Dozens of suggestions came in after Reddit user lillybells13 asked for advice Tuesday in the Connecticut subreddit. The consensus: It’s all about the food. Other suggestions included trying chocolate-covered bacon, wine...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Haven Independent

No Bidders Show For Newhall Foreclosure

A Newhallville two-family house that was built a decade ago by a local affordable homeownership nonprofit will soon be owned by the federal government — and then put out for sale again — after no bidders showed up to the property’s foreclosure auction. That bidder-less ​“auction” took...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Food Business Showcase to be Held in New Haven

After weeks of hard work, Connecticut entrepreneurs trying to turn their passions into businesses will show off their talents at the Food Business Accelerator Showcase in New Haven on Wednesday. The annual event is hosted by. and Collab New Haven each year. It’s the culmination of the organizations’ Food Business...
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Reading The M&Tea Leaves – No Matter What, The Community Could Bank On David Carson

David Ellis Adams Carson knows what it’s like to stare down financial adversity and come out stronger while others withered away. Immigrant, trained actuary and successful insurance executive, Carson transitioned to banking leader in the 1980s becoming chief executive of People’s Bank. New England’s economy hit the rocks around 1990 and with it a storm of bank closings.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ai-cio.com

David Holmgren Is Out at Hartford HealthCare

David Holmgren has been dislodged from his post as CIO at Hartford HealthCare, which he has held for the past 12 years. He and his investment staff are being replaced by Morgan Stanley. The $4.2 billion in pension and endowment assets he oversaw have enjoyed good returns. In fiscal year...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Surgical oncologist explains advancements in robotic surgery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As soon as someone receives a cancer diagnosis, they often want to know about the course of treatment. Robotic surgery is becoming more popular as a form of treatment. Dr. Imran Siddiqui, a surgical oncologist with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute in North Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion

Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Live 95.9

Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?

Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
TORRINGTON, CT
arizonasuntimes.com

Connecticut Parent Leader: Superintendent’s Support for Teacher Who Introduced Woke Worksheet ‘Slap in the Face to Parents’

A leader of Southington, Connecticut’s Families for Freedom organization told The Connecticut Star she views the district superintendent’s support for a teacher who introduced a vocabulary worksheet for high school students, instructing them in the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology, as a “slap in the face to parents.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT
yale.edu

Office Hours with… Rohit Sangal

After completing a fellowship at Yale School of Medicine, Rohit Sangal decided to stick around. Now, as a faculty member in the Department of Emergency Medicine, he applies his training — including an M.B.A. — to helping emergency departments (EDs) run more efficiently and improving experiences for both patients and staff.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH.com

Avelo Airlines: 14 Destinations and Growing

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Avelo Airlines approaches its one year anniversary of flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, they can happily reflect on how the airline has grown and expanded. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, to discuss their accomplishments in the past year, and what the future might look like.
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list

The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Hartford school district pushing to hire bilingual educators

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford school district is making a strong push to hire bilingual educators who can lead the student population to success. You could say they’re getting creative, or merely thinking outside the box, but the Hartford school district has recruited out of Connecticut. The...
HARTFORD, CT

