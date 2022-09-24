Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
Going to the Big E for the first time? Here’s Reddit’s tips
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What should you do for your first trip to the Big E?. Dozens of suggestions came in after Reddit user lillybells13 asked for advice Tuesday in the Connecticut subreddit. The consensus: It’s all about the food. Other suggestions included trying chocolate-covered bacon, wine...
No Bidders Show For Newhall Foreclosure
A Newhallville two-family house that was built a decade ago by a local affordable homeownership nonprofit will soon be owned by the federal government — and then put out for sale again — after no bidders showed up to the property’s foreclosure auction. That bidder-less “auction” took...
NBC Connecticut
Food Business Showcase to be Held in New Haven
After weeks of hard work, Connecticut entrepreneurs trying to turn their passions into businesses will show off their talents at the Food Business Accelerator Showcase in New Haven on Wednesday. The annual event is hosted by. and Collab New Haven each year. It’s the culmination of the organizations’ Food Business...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Reading The M&Tea Leaves – No Matter What, The Community Could Bank On David Carson
David Ellis Adams Carson knows what it’s like to stare down financial adversity and come out stronger while others withered away. Immigrant, trained actuary and successful insurance executive, Carson transitioned to banking leader in the 1980s becoming chief executive of People’s Bank. New England’s economy hit the rocks around 1990 and with it a storm of bank closings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ai-cio.com
David Holmgren Is Out at Hartford HealthCare
David Holmgren has been dislodged from his post as CIO at Hartford HealthCare, which he has held for the past 12 years. He and his investment staff are being replaced by Morgan Stanley. The $4.2 billion in pension and endowment assets he oversaw have enjoyed good returns. In fiscal year...
WTNH.com
Surgical oncologist explains advancements in robotic surgery
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As soon as someone receives a cancer diagnosis, they often want to know about the course of treatment. Robotic surgery is becoming more popular as a form of treatment. Dr. Imran Siddiqui, a surgical oncologist with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute in North Haven...
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Patients with Afib – Latest Treatments to Reduce Stroke Risk
Millions of Americans live with Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib. Hartford HealthCare Cardiologist Dr. Charles Rouse is here to tell us about some of the latest treatment options for patients with AFib. For more information, visit: https://stvincents.org/services/heart-vascular.
Register Citizen
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?
Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Connecticut pediatrician seeing kids hospitalized with COVID, urges vaccinations
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill Pediatrics has been busy seeing sick children since kids began heading back to school. “While we’re seeing a lot of covid we’re also starting to see some RSV, bronchiolitis and a variety of other fall viruses,” Dr. Jenny Schwab said.
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
arizonasuntimes.com
Connecticut Parent Leader: Superintendent’s Support for Teacher Who Introduced Woke Worksheet ‘Slap in the Face to Parents’
A leader of Southington, Connecticut’s Families for Freedom organization told The Connecticut Star she views the district superintendent’s support for a teacher who introduced a vocabulary worksheet for high school students, instructing them in the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology, as a “slap in the face to parents.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yale.edu
Office Hours with… Rohit Sangal
After completing a fellowship at Yale School of Medicine, Rohit Sangal decided to stick around. Now, as a faculty member in the Department of Emergency Medicine, he applies his training — including an M.B.A. — to helping emergency departments (EDs) run more efficiently and improving experiences for both patients and staff.
My Go-To Restaurants Have Disappeared In Waterbury, Southbury, and Oakville
It's been a rough summer, I've lost 4 old friends over the past couple of months. Not to crime, unless you consider the price of doing business in Connecticut a criminal offense. Inflation is killing our small businesses, restaurants and diners. Four of my former local favorite restaurants bit the dust during the summer of 2022.
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
WTNH.com
Avelo Airlines: 14 Destinations and Growing
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Avelo Airlines approaches its one year anniversary of flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, they can happily reflect on how the airline has grown and expanded. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, to discuss their accomplishments in the past year, and what the future might look like.
milfordmirror.com
Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list
The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
WTNH.com
Hartford school district pushing to hire bilingual educators
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford school district is making a strong push to hire bilingual educators who can lead the student population to success. You could say they’re getting creative, or merely thinking outside the box, but the Hartford school district has recruited out of Connecticut. The...
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
Comments / 0