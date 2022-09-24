ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Tennessee Aquarium is updating their IMAX theater

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Aquarium is updating their six story high IMAX screen for their theater just in time for a run of the Oscar winning film “Avatar”. The Tennessee Aquarium prides itself on being current when it comes to technological advances and that includes...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing

On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
moderncampground.com

Tennessee Establishes The New Savage Gulf State Park

The State of Tennessee will have a new state park as Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The new park will boost recreation in the...
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Sept. 19-25

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 19-25. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Fall Festival Set for October 22

East Ridge officials announced that the City will host its first-ever Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22 at Camp Jordan Park. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the area around the amphitheater will be filled with live music, numerous arts and crafts vendors, a variety of delicious food trucks, tons of children’s activities in the Kid’s Zone, family yard games, and much more.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Sept. 26

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Officer responded to reports of violence against students participating in a planned walk-out protest. Police assisted school security officers with insuring no unwanted parties gained access to the property. 4100 Ringgold Rd (Pedestrian Struck 22-013279):. A 72-year-old female...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

First Things First To Host Dad’s Making A Difference Cookout

First Things First will host a Dad’s Making A Difference cookout on Saturday, October 1st at Booker T. Washington State Park from 3pm-6pm. This event is FREE for dads and kids of any age. There will be food, music, and other citywide organizations. Dad’s Making A Difference is a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two year old drowns in Bradley County

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officials have updated information on a child drowning Sunday in Charleston. They say neighbors discovered the child in their pool. Officials don’t know how long the child was in the water. Both neighbors and first responders and medical professionals treated the two...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

WACKER plans to expand workforce, prompting interest in the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State

Wacker has announced they will be adding 200 more high paying jobs in the coming years, and the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State Community College has a chemical engineering program that will secure your place as a Wacker employee. CSCC Dean Tre Powell said the program is taught at the state of the art $5 million pilot plant located on Chattanooga State Community Colleges main campus.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tripsavvy.com

The 12 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga

Tucked alongside the banks of the Tennessee River in the southeastern corner of the state, Chattanooga is a former industrial and railroad town that's transformed into a must-visit destination packed with green spaces, museums, restaurants, and concert venues. From the sprawling Tennessee Riverwalk multi-use greenway to the expansive caverns and dramatic summits of Lookout Mountain, the city is ideal for outdoor lovers, who can cycle, hike, cycle, and paddle here year-round. Those who prefer the indoors also have lots to choose from, ranging from art galleries and museums to a world-class aquarium. From the works of Jasper Johns and Elizabeth Catlett at the Hunter Museum of American Art to the tumbling underground Ruby Falls, here are 12 of Chattanooga's can't-miss attractions.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

