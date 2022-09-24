ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Considering Big Rule Change

Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Davies is toying with an interesting format change to help shake up the long-running game show, but not everybody is on board with the idea. Speaking on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast on Monday, September 19, Davies brought up the concept of offering cash bonuses to...
TVGuide.com

Fall 2022 TV Premiere Schedule for New and Returning Shows

Here's when your favorite shows are coming back on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW. The 2022 fall TV season has officially begun, ushering in season premieres for a host of your favorite returning shows, and series premieres for some intriguing new titles that could become your next favorites. The big five broadcast networks began rolling out their fall TV lineups last week, but there are still plenty of shows yet to make their debut.
tvinsider.com

Everyone’s a ‘Suspect,’ Back to ‘La Brea,’ Niecy Nash Is the New ‘Rookie,’ Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ Nick Kroll’s Stand-Up

The British crime drama Suspect sends a detective on a dark night of the soul as he seeks his daughter’s killer, with familiar TV faces among the suspect list. The NBC fantasy La Brea scatters its cast among several eras from 10,000 B.C. to the 1980s in its second season. Niecy Nash-Betts headlines The Rookie: Feds, a spinoff about the FBI’s oldest rookie. Hulu launches Reasonable Doubt, an overheated legal drama about a Black female defense lawyer with high-profile clients in L.A. Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll performs his first solo stand-up special for Netflix. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
BGR.com

17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
US Magazine

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

George Ward, also known as Cherry Valentine from RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., died of unspecified causes at the age of 28 in September. “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away,” a statement from the mental health nurse’s family told The Hollywood Reporter following his death. “This will come as a profound shock to most people & we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.”
tvinsider.com

Jimmy Kimmel in Brooklyn, An Australian Origin Story, Chefs in the Wild, CBS Soap-Opera Crossover

Jimmy Kimmel takes his ABC late-night show cross-country to his home turf of Brooklyn for a week’s worth of shows. Streamer Acorn TV presents an origin story for the Indigenous Australian detective Jay Swan in Mystery Road: Origin. A Hulu cooking series sends chefs into the wilds of British Columbia to forage for ingredients. CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful opens its 36th season with a crossover, welcoming characters from The Young and the Restless.
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie: Feds’ Recap: How Nathan Fillion Appears in Series Premiere

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie: Feds series premiere.]. After a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4, The Rookie: Feds kicked off its official series premiere Tuesday, September 27 on ABC. There’s lots of work to be done to establish a captivating group of new characters, and Niecy Nash-Betts leads the way with energy and enthusiasm as the FBI’s oldest rookie.
E! News

See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week

Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
