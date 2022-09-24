George Ward, also known as Cherry Valentine from RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., died of unspecified causes at the age of 28 in September. “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away,” a statement from the mental health nurse’s family told The Hollywood Reporter following his death. “This will come as a profound shock to most people & we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.”

